World Markets React To The Coronavirus | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 8, 2020

 

The Wall Street Journal's Charles Forelle and The Economist's Zanny Minton Beddoes discuss the market reaction to the effects of the coronavirus. Aired on 03/19/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

World Markets React To The Coronavirus | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

88 Comments on "World Markets React To The Coronavirus | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Jesus Says | March 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    *Covid-19?*
    *No, the most serious and debilitating disease is MAGA-45.*
    *That one causes impaired mental cognition, confusion between fantasy and reality, nonsensical speech, delusions of grandeur and profound stupidity.*

    • Truth Matters | March 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      @Wilson Orshal You have nothing but empty lies and propaganda.

    • Jesus Says | March 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      @Truth Matters _”four more years of Trump”_
      Wait…You MAGAtards REALLY think The OrangeAnus (R – Impeached) is going to be re-elected???
      *HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! ROFLMAO!!! LOL LOL!!!* 😂 🤣😂 🤣😂 🤣😂 🤣

    • Truth Matters | March 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Wilson Orshal I pay attention to all news sources and think for myself. That’s why I’m not an ignorant sheep being led by MSNBC/CNN propaganda as you are.

    • Jesus Says | March 19, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Truth Matters When The OrangeAnus (R – Impeached) LOSES, will you be starting that civil war you gutless cowards keep talking about?
      I hope so. I’m looking forward to that.

    • Mindy Hitchcock | March 20, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      You tell it like it is, Jesus!!! Also, nonstop lying. Or shall we say, mendacity?

  2. Jesus Says | March 19, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    *The OrangeAnus (R – Impeached) fired the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018 to cut costs.*

    • KTBFF High | March 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

      TDS: Trump Delusionment Syndrome

      A mental illness wherein the sufferer experiences the delusion that the molester Donald Trump, a second rate con man turned third rate fascist traitor, is actually concermed with the well being of the people.

    • supernumery | March 19, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      @Jesus Says Anything Obama did, the Pig undid it.

    • supernumery | March 19, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

      @N. deG Dream on, the common cold is a coronavirus and despite attempts over centuries of study, it is *STILL* incurable or preventable

    • Mainely | March 19, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      @Truth Matters Denying truth doesn’t make it go away magatrash.

    • N. deG | March 19, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      @supernumery Be that as it may,we’ll still find a cure for the common( actually,they’ve only been trying to find a cure since the 1950’s) cold before a cure for stupid.

  3. Jesus Says | March 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    *The USAID PREDICT program SHUT DOWN by The OrangeAnus (R – Impeached)*
    The USAID PREDICT program – launched in 2009 after the 2005 H5N1 bird flu sparked global fears of an epidemic – *was designed to help identify and combat emerging pandemic threats like coronavirus.*
    _United States Senators Angus King (I-Maine) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sent a letter to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) today requesting information regarding the agency’s recent decision to shutter PREDICT, a program established to identify and combat viruses that may generate global public health emergencies, such as the recent coronavirus._

  4. C. Geezer | March 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    Now that we’ve lost everything ever gained since Trump took over can we please, please lose Trump?

  5. Old Lady2020 | March 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    “Trump Virus” in 2020.

  6. Khaled | March 19, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    Bankruptcy King strikes again!

    • brian gardner | March 19, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @John Swo what? really an ” I’m rubber you’re glue” child playground statement of rebuttal. Really ?

    • brian gardner | March 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      @John Swo what a child, and a hateful one at that

    • Shallow Cuntry | March 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner Morons like you voted for and still support Trump. You’ve literally f’ed over your own country. BIG LEAGUE
      Don’t worry sure only Trump. can fix this too🤣🤣
      Gave a nice plague moron.

    • Wilson Orshal | March 19, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner calling yourself names again, braindead.

    • John Swo | March 22, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner You are the one immaturely name-calling here while insisting that someone else is filled with hate.

  7. Chris P. Bacon | March 19, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    Trump is on live TV telling us all how badly he feels for the Russian economy. Putin has him by the shorthairs, there’s no other explanation.

  8. Make Racists Afraid Again | March 19, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Impeached Trump continues to make this crisis worse.
    The world doesn’t trust Trump.

  9. Ro G | March 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    Funny how we don’t hear t’rump taking credit for the stock market as much as previously. I wonder why? 🤔

  10. hankashley | March 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    “I don’t take responsibility at all”. That’s your President, MAGAtards.

    • jan cam | March 20, 2020 at 2:06 AM | Reply

      @Bill Christian Please understand that the USA does not test for coronavirus infections among its population until they have fallen very sick and have already spread the disease to hundreds of people in their family, neighborhoods and work places . The USA has the lowest per capita rate of testing in the world.That’s because there’s a shortage of tests and there is a shortage of tests because Donald Trump refused to take the working tests offered by the WHO and waited two weeks trying to develop one that they could make a profit on, thus accelerating the progress of the disease. There is still an alarming shortage of tests and equipment in spite of the White House claiming the contrary. Smart people know that you can not support an argument without the supporting facts

    • Lg springs | March 20, 2020 at 6:59 AM | Reply

      Oakley Moodie, Hey kid leave these discussions for the adults.

    • Dr. CHO | March 20, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

      Perfect description of Tump followers MAGAtards.

    • Blake B | March 21, 2020 at 1:57 AM | Reply

      @Richard S. As long as it’s all Trump supporters, I know I’m all for it.

    • Bill Christian | March 21, 2020 at 2:58 AM | Reply

      @jan cam Thanks for your reply. It reminds me of a recent lengthy two part movie, Pandemic, that was produced to entertain viewers. You have done the same, but narrowed it down to only one word, “profit”. Not many will profit from all the negative economic side effects, but I see the healthcare industry being uplifted without doing very much differently. I am still trying to understand the decision to not treat certain unnecessary procedures that are considered only selective hospital cases now. It might appear that even hospital workers are tested for the virus, until they have infected a growing number of patients, family and coworkers.

  11. Yvonne Myers | March 19, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    🤔And who said a potus should resign and go home if he couldn’t stabilize the stock market? trump said that about O😒 – RESIGN AND GO HOME trump failure!😡🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊

  12. John Swo | March 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

    The markets are merely making a correction for all the gains since Trump came to office. Trump’s biggest claim since taking office has been the “best economy of all times.” Now, Trump’s bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has returned us to the hard realities of what picking an inexperienced, imbecilic, reality TV star to lead the nation can lead to.

    • noemi collie | March 20, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      They will be making a correction for all gains ever made here real quick.

    • TheQueenRulesAll | March 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      All the gains were from short term shifts to interest rates, etc. No real growth just numbers which he clearly does not understand.

  13. Charles T. | March 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    Trump’s done to America the same thing he’s done to all his businesses, BANKRUPT!!!!! 😳😳😳

  14. tb100round drum | March 19, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    As long as trump’s in office. This will continue to happen.. .

    Get him out now or we WILL HIT ROCK BOTTOM

    • brian gardner | March 19, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

      You’re a cultist of hate. TDS has twisted your mind

    • BELIEVE ME PhraseDupesMinds | March 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      uh, can we lease the rocks at the bottom to Saudi and china? 99 year lease? (or is that the WTO that does leases more than 40 year term?)

    • Mainely | March 19, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      True, it’s not just that he’s incompetent, it’s that he is self centered and weak, thus he cannot accept *any* criticism nor can he admit he is wrong, he will simply double down and try to blame everyone else endlessly.

    • Annie | March 19, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      This is the punishment that GOP needs for letting America down by looking over Trump’s crimes and lies as well as their own.

    • Wilson Orshal | March 19, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner get some new material, pal you say the Same thing on every post.

  15. MVVpro | March 19, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Apparently, pretending to be a successful entrepreneur on a reality tv show does _not_ prepare you to lead a nation through a real crisis. Who could have predicted it?

  16. chimpakawanzelu | March 19, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    repubs: blow up the economy
    dems: repair the economy
    rinse and repeat
    derp

    • George B. Wolffsohn | March 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      VOTE BLUE WHATEVER YOU DO 🇺🇸

    • chimpakawanzelu | March 19, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      @George B. Wolffsohn my vote doesn’t count. vote your conscious and policy beliefs, please.
      (my state votes last in the primary — the coronation has already occurred)
      (my state is solid red in the general — again my vote doesn’t count)

      come and solicit me when we have a national primary day… rank choice voting… and the popular vote determines the prez like the rest of the adult countries in the world. deuces.

    • Janusz Dworak | March 19, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      Wow! You like the DEMonic party?

    • George B. Wolffsohn | March 19, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      @Janusz Dworak rather that than the Republinazi Party.

    • chimpakawanzelu | March 20, 2020 at 2:32 AM | Reply

      @Janusz Dworak : nope. neoliberal, corporate, $hill dems are almost as bad as republicucks… almost.

  17. Phyllinda I Am | March 19, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    America this is your fearless leader pandemic don in action.. Failing and nobody is better at failure than Trump…

  18. Vicki Ross Tudor | March 19, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Everything this Prez touches turns to dog doo.

  19. Annie | March 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Sean Hannity & Trump: “The FDA has approved Chloroquine as a means to fight the Coronavirus.”

    Here you go Trumpers follow doctor Trump’s and Sean Hannity orders.

  20. joekerr3108 | March 20, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    The dotard’s excuse was that the Chinese did not give him enough time…but what was his administration doing when the Chinese started building two hospitals ?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.