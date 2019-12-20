President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is angrily objecting to the House of Representatives' articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of "perversion of justice and abuse
At least four people, including one police officer, were killed in a shootout in Jersey City on Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting broke out in
Neil Bantleman, the Canadian educator who insisted that his 11 years in prison was a wrong sentence has been granted clemency and returned to Canada,…
Guadeloupe a French Caribbean island but an overseas Department of France formally joined the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). The OECS is a regional…
Head of Missions for Observation of Elections Washington, DC Lоuіѕ Rоbіnѕоn Dear Sir/Madam, I muѕt fіrѕt соnfеѕѕ mу іgnоrаnсе of thе role, functions, and rеѕроnѕіbіlіtіеѕ
00;47 – Donald Trump became the 3rd US president to be impeached. But, social media suggests few minds have been changed 03:26 – 8