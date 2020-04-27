Watch Andrea Mitchell Reports Highlights: April 1 | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 27, 2020

 

2020 Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders joins Andrea Mitchell Reports. Get the latest news from Andrea Mitchell weekdays at 12 p.m. ET.

59 Comments on "Watch Andrea Mitchell Reports Highlights: April 1 | MSNBC"

  1. Terri Freeman | April 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    Oregon has had mail-in ballots, for years. It’s awesome.

  2. Jim P | April 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Declare capitalism, bankrupt! No financial compensation to millionaires or billionaires!

    • Karrie inOside | April 3, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      We can’t all take hand-outs from the government you know. There aren’t enough millionaires or billionaires to pay you all. It is pretty ironic that it is those you demonize that pay your check, welfare, unemployment or whatever means you live off of. And no I’m not a millionaire- I’m a hard working tax-payer that is tired of leaches who want to cut off the hands who feed them and who don’t believe in this great country. … There are so many great opportunities capitalism provides … and if you don’t think so, move to Venezuela – let the rest of us, who are willing to work hard, innovate, prosper, and believe in this great country, be.

  3. Lee Boek | April 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    He can actually speak and not sound like he’s gas lighting us or trying to sell us something. And not one reference to his own ratings or popularity. Weird.

  4. Dee Dee | April 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    Trump and team dropped the ball.

  5. Ms. Roxy Baby | April 1, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Great interview SANDERS!!

  6. Laura Vescovi | April 1, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Then the GOP are worthless!

    • Jim Battersbee | April 1, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      Your entire political system is corrupt and rotten, they all (99%) work for their big money donors and nothing will change until that changes. I suspect the USA will collapse first.
      Cheers

    • Richard English | April 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      YOU ARE A FAKE TROLL ENEMY OF POTUS IN TIME OF WAR . WE WILL NOT FORGET YOU, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE YOU, WE HAVE TIME TO FIND AND DEAL WITH YOU.

  7. mtlart | April 1, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    If Trump didnt spend so much time watching Fox News and devouring McDonalds cheese burgers he could have done more. Priorities

    • David Simmons | April 1, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      Trump deserved to be impeached he broke the law again after getting off for breaking the law. He committed treason he should have been hanged

    • Richard English | April 1, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      YOU ARE A FAKE TROLL ENEMY OF POTUS IN TIME OF WAR . WE WILL NOT FORGET YOU, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE YOU, WE HAVE TIME TO FIND AND DEAL WITH YOU.

    • JJ Teacher | April 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Richard English Who is the enemy? The virus no one controls or the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT that IGNORED ITS PRIMARY JOB: in case you are unaware, protect and defend the citizens of the USA. He and his people had 3 almost 4 years to dismantle 240 years of hard work.

    • Wilson Orshal | April 1, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Richard English You don’t scare anyone. You are as inept as donnie drumpf. You have lost your mind, judging by your posts. You keep repeating the same o’le crap day after day, thread after thread, post after post. Get some new material, chump.

    • mtlart | April 2, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @Richard English Are you threatening me? When I find you I will have you charged with menacing, a felony. Mr English you better think twice before threatening me

  8. Carole Trudeau | April 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    Mc Connell is truly shameless;although DT was exceptionally busy blocking subpoenas.Did he not play golf? Did he stop twittering?

    • Judi Morningstar | April 1, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      Carole Trudeau not to mention rallies. You know, before he started the daily campaign rally briefings…

    • Mark Polk | April 1, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @Judi Morningstar No, he has deported all the illegals working at his golf clubs and jailed the women and children in cages on the border. Now there is nobody to get his golf cart.

    • Richard English | April 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      YOU ARE A FAKE TROLL ENEMY OF POTUS IN TIME OF WAR . WE WILL NOT FORGET YOU, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE YOU, WE HAVE TIME TO FIND AND DEAL WITH YOU.

    • molson12oz | April 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Mark Polk Nobody to fumigate the bedbugs at the resorts either

    • Judi Morningstar | April 2, 2020 at 2:12 AM | Reply

      Richard English I hope you are not threatening anyone here… you can be reported.

  9. Karen Johnson-Hulit | April 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Oregon has had voting by mail for several years, and it has worked very well!!!! We seriously need to implement vote by mail nation wide—at least we won’t have anyone dealing with corrupt machines!!!

    • Karen Johnson-Hulit | April 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      Trump and the GOP hate the idea of making voting more accessible-Trump was even quoted recently that if voting is made more accessible there will never be another Republican elected!!! What does that say about how they have obviously have done their best to obstruct voting rights!!!

  10. Michele Kett | April 1, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    The Impeachment was well and truly over before this happened, McConnell has nowhere to go with excuses for Trump’s ineptitude and ignorance. Get rid of both of them. Bernie for President.

    • Jim Battersbee | April 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      I saw Trump at a press conference just a couple days ago where he said, “you can call it the flu, you can call it a germ, I don’t think anybody knows what it really is…”
      I think it was on Roland Martin. Staggering incompetence, unbelievable!! America is truly finished.
      Cheers

    • Richard English | April 1, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      YOU ARE A FAKE TROLL ENEMY OF POTUS IN TIME OF WAR . WE WILL NOT FORGET YOU, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE YOU, WE HAVE TIME TO FIND AND DEAL WITH YOU.

    • Calvin Hodge Lake | April 2, 2020 at 12:10 AM | Reply

      They thought it was just another African diease spreaded into China, so it would never hit the U.S.

    • Steven Fry | April 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Richard English you sound like the 33% of amuricans who deserve this

  11. M. Hernandez | April 1, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Bernie 🙌👏 2020!

    • Richard English | April 2, 2020 at 12:26 AM | Reply

      BUILD THAT WALL DEPORT THEM ALL, BOOT THE DACA BABIES HIGH OVER THE 50 FOOT WALL . GOD BLESS AMERICA AND POTUS

  12. Red Alert | April 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Keep going Bernie. A great many could drop dead in the next few months with the gross incompetence of the Trump administration, and nobody is invulnerable.

  13. angelinshagows | April 1, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    ” Thank you ” to the Nurses, Doctors and All First Responders. You are the Heroes and the ones that should be Appreciated every day by the President and the American People.
    Death doesn’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat…Wake up!

  14. Kal Robbins | April 1, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Trump is always finding ways to blame someone else for his own lunatic stupidity.

    • october71777 | April 1, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      He has normalized it all. We are so saturated that it all just rolls off now. More coming.

    • JJ Teacher | April 1, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      I cannot understand a friend who thinks it was the CDC’s fault. Except the people Trump put in went against the science to first not spread the news and then ignore an effective test. Who were they listening to?

    • Will Storm | April 2, 2020 at 12:29 AM | Reply

      Lunatic stupidity is good I’m thinking vacuous idiocy.

    • doug Tudor | April 2, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

      Sure and what were democrats doing in December, January and February, impeaching Trump. What was Trump doing, banning travel from China, setting up mandatory quarantine and a task force, while declaring a Public Health Emergency, all in January, you people are delusional!

    • tom Knauss | April 2, 2020 at 6:33 AM | Reply

      I hear you doug Tudor, it’s the bottom line go to, like they’ve convinced someone…..”it’s Donald Trumps fault”

  15. jade | April 1, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Stop pushing Bernie to quit. He’s holding up for average Americans that no one cares about. He’s our only hope. What would this country look like without hope?

  16. Singing Justice | April 1, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    I am in agreemenf with Bernie. We need an unprecedented response to this dangerous president. Bernie has better policy ideas for the country than Biden. I like both but Bernie is my preferred choice since Elizabeth Warren is out of the race.

  17. Cris | April 1, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Bernie, we need your universal health care and educational plan.

  18. Butch Lane | April 1, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    This is the man for the job of Commander in Chief!!!!!

  19. Patricia roe | April 1, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Stay in there Bernie! During this crisis people will see that the Progressive agenda is the way to go.

  20. Vaughn Michaud | April 1, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Out of the two, Bernie still has a functional brain, heart, ah, a little weary. Plus all the night time talk shows imitate him so good.

