Watch Andrea Mitchell Reports Highlights: April 1 | MSNBC

2020 Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders joins Andrea Mitchell Reports. Get the latest news from Andrea Mitchell weekdays at 12 p.m. ET.
Oregon has had mail-in ballots, for years. It’s awesome.
And it saves $millions/election instead of having polling places
California..same.
Republican controlled states do not want voter control. They know the more voters, the less chance they have of winning elections.
@mtlart Washington too
@mtlart I would prefer a paper ballot rather than a hackable, overpriced electronic version.
Declare capitalism, bankrupt! No financial compensation to millionaires or billionaires!
We can’t all take hand-outs from the government you know. There aren’t enough millionaires or billionaires to pay you all. It is pretty ironic that it is those you demonize that pay your check, welfare, unemployment or whatever means you live off of. And no I’m not a millionaire- I’m a hard working tax-payer that is tired of leaches who want to cut off the hands who feed them and who don’t believe in this great country. … There are so many great opportunities capitalism provides … and if you don’t think so, move to Venezuela – let the rest of us, who are willing to work hard, innovate, prosper, and believe in this great country, be.
He can actually speak and not sound like he’s gas lighting us or trying to sell us something. And not one reference to his own ratings or popularity. Weird.
Lee Boek confusing him with the orange blob?
Trump and team dropped the ball.
Trump sat on the ball and popped it.
They threw it into a field of weeds like it was a hot potato 😒
Trump spiked the ball on first down on his own one yard line. He’s no Tom Brady.
@Aramis3737 Or his golf ball!
Great interview SANDERS!!
Then the GOP are worthless!
Your entire political system is corrupt and rotten, they all (99%) work for their big money donors and nothing will change until that changes. I suspect the USA will collapse first.
Cheers
YOU ARE A FAKE TROLL ENEMY OF POTUS IN TIME OF WAR . WE WILL NOT FORGET YOU, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE YOU, WE HAVE TIME TO FIND AND DEAL WITH YOU.
If Trump didnt spend so much time watching Fox News and devouring McDonalds cheese burgers he could have done more. Priorities
Trump deserved to be impeached he broke the law again after getting off for breaking the law. He committed treason he should have been hanged
@Richard English Who is the enemy? The virus no one controls or the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT that IGNORED ITS PRIMARY JOB: in case you are unaware, protect and defend the citizens of the USA. He and his people had 3 almost 4 years to dismantle 240 years of hard work.
@Richard English You don’t scare anyone. You are as inept as donnie drumpf. You have lost your mind, judging by your posts. You keep repeating the same o’le crap day after day, thread after thread, post after post. Get some new material, chump.
@Richard English Are you threatening me? When I find you I will have you charged with menacing, a felony. Mr English you better think twice before threatening me
Mc Connell is truly shameless;although DT was exceptionally busy blocking subpoenas.Did he not play golf? Did he stop twittering?
Carole Trudeau not to mention rallies. You know, before he started the daily campaign rally briefings…
@Judi Morningstar No, he has deported all the illegals working at his golf clubs and jailed the women and children in cages on the border. Now there is nobody to get his golf cart.
@Mark Polk Nobody to fumigate the bedbugs at the resorts either
Richard English I hope you are not threatening anyone here… you can be reported.
Oregon has had voting by mail for several years, and it has worked very well!!!! We seriously need to implement vote by mail nation wide—at least we won’t have anyone dealing with corrupt machines!!!
Trump and the GOP hate the idea of making voting more accessible-Trump was even quoted recently that if voting is made more accessible there will never be another Republican elected!!! What does that say about how they have obviously have done their best to obstruct voting rights!!!
The Impeachment was well and truly over before this happened, McConnell has nowhere to go with excuses for Trump’s ineptitude and ignorance. Get rid of both of them. Bernie for President.
I saw Trump at a press conference just a couple days ago where he said, “you can call it the flu, you can call it a germ, I don’t think anybody knows what it really is…”
I think it was on Roland Martin. Staggering incompetence, unbelievable!! America is truly finished.
Cheers
They thought it was just another African diease spreaded into China, so it would never hit the U.S.
@Richard English you sound like the 33% of amuricans who deserve this
Bernie 🙌👏 2020!
Keep going Bernie. A great many could drop dead in the next few months with the gross incompetence of the Trump administration, and nobody is invulnerable.
” Thank you ” to the Nurses, Doctors and All First Responders. You are the Heroes and the ones that should be Appreciated every day by the President and the American People.
Death doesn’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat…Wake up!
Trump is always finding ways to blame someone else for his own lunatic stupidity.
He has normalized it all. We are so saturated that it all just rolls off now. More coming.
I cannot understand a friend who thinks it was the CDC’s fault. Except the people Trump put in went against the science to first not spread the news and then ignore an effective test. Who were they listening to?
Lunatic stupidity is good I’m thinking vacuous idiocy.
Sure and what were democrats doing in December, January and February, impeaching Trump. What was Trump doing, banning travel from China, setting up mandatory quarantine and a task force, while declaring a Public Health Emergency, all in January, you people are delusional!
I hear you doug Tudor, it’s the bottom line go to, like they’ve convinced someone…..”it’s Donald Trumps fault”
Stop pushing Bernie to quit. He’s holding up for average Americans that no one cares about. He’s our only hope. What would this country look like without hope?
I am in agreemenf with Bernie. We need an unprecedented response to this dangerous president. Bernie has better policy ideas for the country than Biden. I like both but Bernie is my preferred choice since Elizabeth Warren is out of the race.
Bernie, we need your universal health care and educational plan.
So we can get Dumber & Sicker!
This is the man for the job of Commander in Chief!!!!!
If you want to lose all battles you’re in.
Stay in there Bernie! During this crisis people will see that the Progressive agenda is the way to go.
He’s the only that can help at this point
Bernie sees the big picture and the little humans in it. Whereas, Trump sees big companies and the ‘numbers’.
Out of the two, Bernie still has a functional brain, heart, ah, a little weary. Plus all the night time talk shows imitate him so good.