Video captures flying objects that officials can’t explain

January 5, 2020

 

Mysterious drone-like objects have been flying over Colorado and Nebraska in recent weeks, but authorities can't figure out who is responsible for the aircraft. #CNN #News

81 Comments on "Video captures flying objects that officials can’t explain"

  1. Marc Levy | January 5, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    Why can’t it be aliens anymore?….

  2. Jason Vegan | January 5, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Drone club having fun scaring people

  3. jesusramos1900 | January 5, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    That was me hovering up there. Mystery solved.

  4. Barries | January 5, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Bruh the aliens come here to visit us and than they see what it is than there like nope I’m good

    • stephen Toth | January 5, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      Guys…… you keep getting it backwards.

      Why does everyone always assume it isnt the super smart, nerdy, bruise playing football, no lingo using dorks that waddle out of the saucers and come up to the Generals…….. and that it isnt the Generals telling them ” uhhh…. yeh sure Gort, we actually just sent our guy for the hangout at Alpha Centauri, you must have missed his call. You better start heading there now so you catch him. ”

      “Are you sure? You guys said that last time and we even typed the time and date into our Casio wristwatches so we didnt forget and they even have calculators so they are defenitely advanced enou…..”

      “Yeh we are sure Gort, we definitely sent him to Alpha Century, sorry Centauri. Yeh we def did. You better get outta here, lol……. or your gonna miss him!”

    • James Latimer | January 5, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      @Suzy Q at all ,,

    • handsomeboyad | January 5, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      *then

    • William H | January 5, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @James Latimer James all I’m asking from you is a simple denial that you’re HOMOSEXUAL.

    • Fake President & The Moscow Assets | January 5, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Alien versel self destruct sequence initiated 10…9…8…

  5. WheelmanGames | January 5, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    what?
    What will it Explain?

    Dammit! THEY got to him Also!!

  6. Vince Crain | January 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    interesting that the refer to them as ‘drones’ now

    • WARREN | January 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      and if it was just a drone, why is it news.

    • Shy Ster | January 5, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      Right, tell me about it! That’s what it always been a damn drone

    • black pearl | January 5, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      B.S

    • María Martínez | January 5, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Because now that drones exist, and anyone can buy how many he wants, and those things apparently were flying like drones fly, it’s reasonable to call them drones. If the things had behaved like supersonic planes, missiles, hot air balloons or helicopters, they would be talking about them otherwise. If the things had behaved in a way that doesn’t match how any other Earth aircraft behaves, this video would be way more interesting.
      They just hovered in formation. O.K.

    • day glow | January 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      They were drones 30 years ago

  7. Halla ll | January 5, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    “O boy” Iran’s ghost is hunting

  8. Peter Holland | January 5, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Terrorist dry runs and practice. In other words the U.S. govt.

  9. Creepy Dingus | January 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    I think this is probably a government agency trying to get people freaked out enough to demand a law against drones.

    • Honey Poo Poo | January 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

      Nice try

    • Creepy Dingus | January 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      Gonzalo Oropeza – You know how long Bible readers have been saying “the end is nigh”? Since the Bible was written.

    • Stephen Stretch | January 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      @Gonzalo Oropeza you’re right there i think biblical is what they want

    • Kim Hoffmann Andersen | January 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      Yeah, but you are an idiot. So your opinion doesn’t count.

    • Margaret Nicol | January 5, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      I hope there are laws. Not to ban but to restrict their use by civilians. In the UK they are banned anywhere near airports and I think they were talking about licences for them. Like they said in the video, they have caused damage to planes and brought planes down in some cases. They are not just toys so please stop acting like children and be more responsible.

  10. Lorita Alanzo | January 5, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    Why even post any of the story if you’re going to cut it off in the middle?

  11. Odd ll Society | January 5, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    “Alien attack” soon?? 😂

  12. Katie Weird | January 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    Clearly, if the government or military isn’t showing much interest, they know full well what’s going on. They’re just not telling the locals.

  13. Reg U | January 5, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    More than likely a covert branch of the Military.
    Just my opinion though.

    • Peter O. | January 5, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      I wonder how long it’ll be before the elites stage an alien invasion or a second coming — it sounds nuts, but it would justify global government

  14. Mr EDH | January 5, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    We aren’t the only ones in this whole universe

  15. Richard Ralph Roehl | January 5, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Shoot one of them down… then we’ll get an answer.

  16. Agent 43 | January 5, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    “Drones” have been witnessed for thousands of years way before airplanes even existed.

  17. Yashua Fradkin | January 5, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    WWIII: starts
    Aliens: it’s showtime.

    • James Latimer | January 5, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Leon Davis unfortunately they found out that most of the population on planet Earth is gay and bisexual ,,!!!!! Hope that’s not the reason I turned up !!

    • James Latimer | January 5, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      @Bacon Butties you could be RITE ,, my FRIEND,,,I just hope when they turn up they are not gay lesbian and bisexual that rumour about aliens having three legs could be true ,,!!!!!

    • Leon Davis | January 5, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @James Latimer often you find the people thinking the most about gay people are in the closet. You know you like sucking meat, it’s okay.

    • William H | January 5, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Leon Davis Actually Leon NOTHING is ok with SCHMEG HARVEST.

  18. I love the universe. | January 5, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    If we exist you better believe other life does out there.

  19. D Speta | January 5, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Why is that creepy? Can we say paranoid. It’s someone playing with their drones in the evening.

  20. phlezk | January 5, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    “it would also explain…” — why this video ended abruptly.

