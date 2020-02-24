Vanessa Bryant: Gianna Bryant was ‘daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her mama’ | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 24, 2020

 

Kobe Bryant memorial: Vanessa Bryant remembers 'daddy's girl' Gianna.
RELATED: Kobe's final interview

Vanessa Bryant shared sweet memories of her daughter Gianna, who she says "would have made a huge difference for women's basketball."

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#vanessabryant #kobememorial

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

7 Comments on "Vanessa Bryant: Gianna Bryant was ‘daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her mama’ | USA TODAY"

  1. LORD KULA BEGIC | February 24, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    So sad.RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant from an muslim from Bosnia and Herzegovina.Peace.😢✌

  2. MisterTracks | February 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    amazing content

  3. MisterTracks | February 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    lovely stuff

  4. Anonymous | February 24, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    I like! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]

  5. ArianaGrandeButera | February 24, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    This made me cry , rip Kobe and Gigi . ❤❤

  6. Bass Town Ncs | February 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    lovely <3

  7. Sexy Scorpio | February 24, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Gigi Loved Her Mother But Her Dad Didn’t Speak To His OWN Mother!!!! Tell Everyone A LOT.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.