Americans are being asked to drastically curtail any activities that could increase the spread of coronavirus, and stay home not only from school and work, but also the gym, church, or any gatherings of more than 10 people. During Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump said the outbreak could affect American life until “July, August, something like that.” Meanwhile, questions about the supply of tests and respiratory equipment remain. Aired on 03/16/2020.
U.S. Braces For COVID-19 Induced Social Isolation That Could Last Into Summer – Day That Was | MSNBC
The very stable genius refuses to form a national HEALTH plan (not economy / stock market), refuses to start up emergency factories for sanitizer and respirators, refuses to build emergency hospital tents, refuses to give states respirators (“get them yourself”) and refuses to act quickly enough on the few things he IS doing. This failure is almost guaranteed to get thousands and thousands of Americans killed. What a disgrace this clown is.
Dennis Mitchell can anyone really be that tick that you think that you could have kept this virus out , grow up and face the reality of where we are look at what the rest of the world is suffering and doing .
they got rid of the pandemic response team and created the space force…
we aren’t thinking about recession we are thinking about the great depression….
Trump has a history of bankrupting companies, did anyone really expect him to do any different a president?
I wish I could find out who these “people” that Donnie consistently cites are. And there’s always a lot of them.
This will be the death of many small businesses and restaurants. Massive poverty and crime.
Alex McGregor that is the least of our worries since we already have massive poverty and crime. What planet do you live on?
This is the 3rd serious outbreak in the 21st century alone: SARS, H1N1…The world should be prepared to this one. Stop wasting BILLION on wars in poor countries to control their oil production and start spending more money on public healthcare and medical research…
@Page Fault dont worry….when only the stupid young are in charge of the planet, the human race is done.
@DelixTheReviewer try and live without it punk.
@Page Fault, “for what exactly?” Because we are ending an age. This is what people are not being told. The world is not run by global politics, global religion or global finance. Everything is based on the “Higher Time”. Which is the passage of the things higher than us! During the day the Sun, at night, the Moon, Stars, Planets, even Comets and Asteroids! Example- the Moon has 4 phases/full, new, last, first. Each phase last 7 days. 4×7= 28. Therefore it takes 28 days to complete one Moon cycle. However, it takes approx. 2145 YEARS to complete one Age! Jesus is the Son of God with 12 disciples = Jesus is the SUN, the 12 disciples are the 12 Constellations of the Zodiac. Star patterns. Aries, Libra, etc. Ever see The Ten Commandments? About the Old Testament? The first scene shows Pharoah making policy based on the Higher Time “the Evil Star”! The last scene shows the Hebrews worshipping the Golden Bull. The Golden Bull represents the constellation Taurus the Bull. So about 4000 years ago the human race ended an age, the Age of Taurus the Bull. What did you see happen? Egypt destroyed, many people died. And a new Age began, the Age of Aries the Ram, in the movie you see the Hebrews blowing a Rams horn, its mentioned in the Old Testament. A few years later a movie named Spartacus was made, about a slave uprising ( sound familiar?) in ancient Rome. At the end, Spartacus is crucified, he represents Jesus. The Age of Aries the Ram ends, Zero Year, and the Age of Pisces the Two Fish begins, Rome is destroyed, many people died. You are now in the New Testament. Jesus feeds a multitude of people with a loaf of bread and TWO FISH, Jesus walks along the Sea of Galilee and finds his first TWO disciples, they are FISHer men. And we near the end of the Age of Pisces, a New Age awaits, the Age of Aquarius! New Testament- Jesus tells his disciples “when I am gone enterth into the house, a man will greet you bearing a pitcher of water…” when I am gone = when the Age of Pisces ends. Entereth into the House= Constellation=Age. A man will greet you bearing a pitcher of water= Aquarius, a man pouring a pitcher of water
So we are not just entering a New Age, we are completing the cycle! 2145× 12 = 25740 years! You think New Years is a big deal! What happened in ancient Egypt and Rome when they changed Ages? Ever hear of the Georgia Guidestones? Hold on to your butt! Ok, got it? This is why all this is happening!
Imagine if Michael Bloomberg had spent $500 billion on respirators instead of his vanity Stop Bernie™ presidential campaign.
Try 500 million not 500 billion. You were off by a factor of 1000.
We aint seen nothin yet
So many billions to buy fighter jets but no money for emergency relief ?
I do think there is money but the organizational dysfunction is so crazy. Trump says mayors should secure ventilators and medical equipments themselves. That’s unbelievably lazy, to say the least.
How many millions was he prepared to spend on his stupid wall, which nobody but he and his brainwashed Magahats wanted, anyway.
That’s what the fighter jets are for. Why do you think comes after “cordon sanitaire”? Nuclear football.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. — Santayana
Starting this press briefing with his stock market report is a horrifying look into his toxic heart (or its cheap facsimile thereof)
@jokenboy – The US population alone is over 320,000,000. Do the math.
@wickednwyld Yes, and that is a lot of people, but the disease is still relatively not very deadly. The only reason the death toll will be so high is because how infectious the disease is. A deadly disease would be something like the bubonic plague or polio where the fatality rate is above 50%. I’m not saying carona is nothing to worry about but relatively speaking, it is not very deadly.
And the fools behind him nod in approval…he shouldn’t be allowed to talk ….he us such an incompetent fool..
Are we Winning yet? I’m getting tired of all this Winning.
@Rancho El Bush Resorts The Virus he spent 3 months calling a Hoax by the Democrats to make him look bad instead of doing Testing to find out how many Sick people we had, Bootlicker?
Patting their own backs for something that they haven’t accomplished yet..they haven’t even seen the main event yet. Goodluck to all americans.
GoodLuck To EveryOne WORLDWIDE! This Is Going To Be Worldwide. Not Ome Person Is SAFE Or/And EXEMPT!
There are two enemies in our country and that is the killer Coronavirus and the killer fake president.
We need them both out of our country.
SO sad and alarming that this leader isn’t doing his job. He’s more concerned about how he can play more golf so he can get his secret service guys to stay at his over priced decrepit motel so he can pocket taxpayers money.
he can’t even string together a cohesive paragraph when he has time to prepare a speech! This was not him answering some reporters question out of the blue.
Wtf else do u want him to do???? You just say that bc you dint like him. If Obama did this youd praise him.
@Emily r We dont need trump cheerleaders here Emily. We need Americans to be sensible and this administration has been a disaster spouting lies telling americans this is a Democrat hoax. Downplaying this for months instead of preparing will cost lives and that’s on him and this joke of an administration.
And yet even this won’t convince us to have nationalized health care so people could get tested for free in such an epidemic and isolated if sick. We’re idiots.
the nay sayers are the idiots along with the one percenters who won’t be able to find any nurses to take care of them when they get sick.
This needs to move us to universal healthcare; everyone.
@Osk57 Do you know the difference between socialism and communism?
@Joseph Nadeau – Do you scream ‘socialist!’ at firefighters when they show up to put out a fire, too? 🙄
@wickednwyld That’s an example of government serving the common people. Collectivism is when the common people serve the government. Thanks for playing, but comparing apples and oranges won’t help you.
Any frontline healthcare worker should be getting tested ahead of celebrities and sports stars.
Alex Warner they won’t do that because most of us are probably infected and if they test us, they wouldn’t have anyone left to work!
So then we find out a majority of them have it and we deplete our already stressed healthcare system?
The US needed to ramp up production of ventilators 4 weeks ago back when Trump was telling everyone that the virus would “Disappear like magic.” We are going to run out and people who otherwise would have survived are going to die.
You actually think they weren’t ramping up production? We had mask ordered from China before outbreak and China decided they needed the mask and turned the ships back to China. This is why we had a shortage of masks. On the news they had a American company making mask 24/7 and adding extra lines. This is what happens with out sourcing. Trump has been saying since day one we can’t depend on other countries for everything, we need to bring jobs back to the US. If everyone can’t see how Important this is to our National Security, then you have a problem and it is not Trump. While career politicians say American jobs are gone and teach them to code!
Biden was right. He wanted to immediately ban all imports from Corona from Mexico.