Americans are being asked to drastically curtail any activities that could increase the spread of coronavirus, and stay home not only from school and work, but also the gym, church, or any gatherings of more than 10 people. During Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump said the outbreak could affect American life until “July, August, something like that.” Meanwhile, questions about the supply of tests and respiratory equipment remain. Aired on 03/16/2020.

U.S. Braces For COVID-19 Induced Social Isolation That Could Last Into Summer – Day That Was | MSNBC