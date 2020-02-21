Two missing Idaho children are just beginning of strange story | USA TODAY

Two siblings from Idaho have been missing for months and their mother, Lori Vallow, has now been arrested in connection with their disappearance.

RELATED:

Police in Hawaii on Thursday announced the arrest of Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children who haven't been seen since September.

The Kauai Police Department released a statement on Twitter saying Vallow, 47, was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. She's charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, KPD said.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.