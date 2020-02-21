Two missing Idaho children are just beginning of strange story | USA TODAY

Two siblings from Idaho have been missing for months and their mother, Lori Vallow, has now been arrested in connection with their disappearance.
RELATED:
Police in Hawaii on Thursday announced the arrest of Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children who haven't been seen since September.
The Kauai Police Department released a statement on Twitter saying Vallow, 47, was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. She's charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, KPD said.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Both evil Parent’s should be interrogated the Old Fashioned way 💀💀
yeah and we should torture people who have overdue library books… of there is a difference between these two scenarios? Torture will only bring these situations closer together. You shouldn’t join a cult cause your afraid of another cult…
wakko151
That’s some seriously twisted logic you got there. Nothing wrong with torture when you’re torturing a scumbag. You seem to think that those who take innocent lives, have the right to their own life. They’re not people with rights anymore, they’re just meat. I hate morons like you who sympathize with scum and preach that “if you kill a killer you’re just as bad” bullshit line.
Arrest the mother and her sixth husband already, they are in Maui now after have spent a couple of weeks on the beach in Kauai😱 She is stone cold, not at all concerned about the wellbeing of her kids, probably because she has something to do with their death🙁
@Mr. & Mrs Smith that’s good news and hopefully we will find out what happened to his children .
@Proper Black oh no… is that true…. if the husband’s not arrested he’s probably destroying evidence while she’s in jail
@wait is that Billy ?? yeah they’re wasting valuable time while he’s probably out they’re destroying evidence….. although I just thought of something else…. maybe it is a good idea they let him still be free because they’re probably watching him and he’s probably going to places that will lead them directly to the children or their remains regretfully
@gardensofthegods nope, they found all the evidence but no trace of the kids… they found all the kids stuff in storage and they found the girls phone with the mom which is bad news but good news is there’s no blood or traces of violence YET… an again nope the husband was in court watching her today so he’s going no where helpful to the case
If the kids aren’t dead, they’re probably in a reprogramming camp for this “cult” they keep talking about.
Torture them until they disclose the children’s location. They have forfeited their right to be treated humanly. It’s about those innocent children now. I am totally fine with them being disfigured in the process.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1Cpc8Vw-2A
Alex Palette Damnn 😬
Damn son
phục êwê Man, thank you so much for this link 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@ES You’re welcome.
💀 💀
Exactly.
Giddy up
Nope. Nothing suspicious here. 🤫
Wait… the attorney said they denied any wrongdoing. Case closed.🤨
If they’re not w the parents or family members, they’re dead. Especially If the grandparents are sounding the alarm about the parents.
I could have sworn she’s not the real mother to both kids anyway… that she’s the stepmother .
@gardensofthegods IDK but it’s sad that kids were left w her and her insanity. That would’ve been a good case for CPS to take.
@Aramai Jonassi yeah I know oh my God can you imagine being those grandparents and other family members who are so worried sick.. or those poor kids .
Very frightening to think that there are people who are real monsters out there .
@Aramai Jonassi you are one sexy thing. Let’s get married and have many babies 😍
It’s about time she was arrested
I hope they shoot the &*%@# with a dose of truth sirum to force her to reveal her kids’s whereabouts.😠
God knows what these quacks did to these poor kids 😔
I really hope these kids have just been stashed away somewhere & are safe
Average Joe78 Maybe it’s just wishful thinking from my part but that’s the feeling I have.
So no new information here. Just a bullshit video without anything new. Great reporting!
Someone said the mother has been arrested and is held on 5 million bail
They aren’t arrested even after the court order passed, guess they have a good lawyer.
She has been arrested she schedule to appear in court today
Only took 4 months to arrest her.
I see u posted in the description that she’s been arrested U said a mouth full in the video everything but the Fact she’s been Arrested ppl don’t take the to read no more
Those kids saw something or knows about the dads n uncles deaths I bet
Crazy Jehovah’s witnesses!
Mormons
Mormon/crazy Christianity cult aka preparing a people
I pray the kids are found safe!
Sad video about the missing children
The fact that this might be made into a movie one day…
Checkout my playlists🕊