February 21, 2020

 

Two siblings from Idaho have been missing for months and their mother, Lori Vallow, has now been arrested in connection with their disappearance.
Police in Hawaii on Thursday announced the arrest of Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children who haven't been seen since September.

The Kauai Police Department released a statement on Twitter saying Vallow, 47, was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. She's charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, KPD said.

44 Comments on "Two missing Idaho children are just beginning of strange story | USA TODAY"

  1. Voodoo Trucker | February 21, 2020 at 6:36 AM | Reply

    Both evil Parent’s should be interrogated the Old Fashioned way 💀💀

    • wakko151 | February 21, 2020 at 7:43 AM | Reply

      yeah and we should torture people who have overdue library books… of there is a difference between these two scenarios? Torture will only bring these situations closer together. You shouldn’t join a cult cause your afraid of another cult…

    • Kool-Aid Man | February 21, 2020 at 8:20 AM | Reply

      wakko151

      That’s some seriously twisted logic you got there. Nothing wrong with torture when you’re torturing a scumbag. You seem to think that those who take innocent lives, have the right to their own life. They’re not people with rights anymore, they’re just meat. I hate morons like you who sympathize with scum and preach that “if you kill a killer you’re just as bad” bullshit line.

  2. Therese Nydahl | February 21, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    Arrest the mother and her sixth husband already, they are in Maui now after have spent a couple of weeks on the beach in Kauai😱 She is stone cold, not at all concerned about the wellbeing of her kids, probably because she has something to do with their death🙁

    • gardensofthegods | February 21, 2020 at 8:13 AM | Reply

      @Mr. & Mrs Smith that’s good news and hopefully we will find out what happened to his children .

    • gardensofthegods | February 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

      @Proper Black oh no… is that true…. if the husband’s not arrested he’s probably destroying evidence while she’s in jail

    • gardensofthegods | February 21, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

      @wait is that Billy ?? yeah they’re wasting valuable time while he’s probably out they’re destroying evidence….. although I just thought of something else…. maybe it is a good idea they let him still be free because they’re probably watching him and he’s probably going to places that will lead them directly to the children or their remains regretfully

    • Proper Black | February 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      @gardensofthegods nope, they found all the evidence but no trace of the kids… they found all the kids stuff in storage and they found the girls phone with the mom which is bad news but good news is there’s no blood or traces of violence YET… an again nope the husband was in court watching her today so he’s going no where helpful to the case

  3. Rayshua Lothtonne | February 21, 2020 at 7:28 AM | Reply

    If the kids aren’t dead, they’re probably in a reprogramming camp for this “cult” they keep talking about.

  4. Alex Palette | February 21, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    Torture them until they disclose the children’s location. They have forfeited their right to be treated humanly. It’s about those innocent children now. I am totally fine with them being disfigured in the process.

  5. Cosmo Kramer | February 21, 2020 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    💀 💀

  6. MrEnjoivolcom1 | February 21, 2020 at 7:46 AM | Reply

    Nope. Nothing suspicious here. 🤫

  7. Blaine Mitchell | February 21, 2020 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    Wait… the attorney said they denied any wrongdoing. Case closed.🤨

  8. Aramai Jonassi | February 21, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    If they’re not w the parents or family members, they’re dead. Especially If the grandparents are sounding the alarm about the parents.

    • gardensofthegods | February 21, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

      I could have sworn she’s not the real mother to both kids anyway… that she’s the stepmother .

    • Aramai Jonassi | February 21, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

      @gardensofthegods IDK but it’s sad that kids were left w her and her insanity. That would’ve been a good case for CPS to take.

    • gardensofthegods | February 21, 2020 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      @Aramai Jonassi yeah I know oh my God can you imagine being those grandparents and other family members who are so worried sick.. or those poor kids .
      Very frightening to think that there are people who are real monsters out there .

    • Jungle Bunny | February 21, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

      @Aramai Jonassi you are one sexy thing. Let’s get married and have many babies 😍

  9. Grinder !! | February 21, 2020 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    It’s about time she was arrested

  10. Keely | February 21, 2020 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    God knows what these quacks did to these poor kids 😔

  11. Average Joe78 | February 21, 2020 at 8:12 AM | Reply

    I really hope these kids have just been stashed away somewhere & are safe

  12. westward bound | February 21, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    So no new information here. Just a bullshit video without anything new. Great reporting!

  13. Aston Martin | February 21, 2020 at 8:22 AM | Reply

    They aren’t arrested even after the court order passed, guess they have a good lawyer.

  14. Shantel Goggins | February 21, 2020 at 8:44 AM | Reply

    I see u posted in the description that she’s been arrested U said a mouth full in the video everything but the Fact she’s been Arrested ppl don’t take the to read no more

  15. Jan Box | February 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    Those kids saw something or knows about the dads n uncles deaths I bet

  16. Mark Sikovit | February 21, 2020 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Crazy Jehovah’s witnesses!

  17. Charles Law | February 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    I pray the kids are found safe!

  18. Carol Curtis | February 21, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Sad video about the missing children

  19. Alissa Gonzales | February 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    The fact that this might be made into a movie one day…

  20. Follower of Jesus | February 21, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Checkout my playlists🕊

