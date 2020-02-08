Trump Rages Against His ‘Enemies’ – Day That Was | MSNBC

February 8, 2020

 

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that his impeachment should be expunged because “it was a hoax.” Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who testified during the House impeachment inquiry, was "escorted out of the White House" on Friday afternoon, his lawyer said. Vindman’s brother, who was working for the NSC as an attorney, was also removed. Trump also fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who in testimony said "everyone was in the loop" on the president's plan to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
64 Comments on "Trump Rages Against His ‘Enemies’ – Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Pat Farina | February 8, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    This is vengeance, tyranny, DICTATORSHIP. GEEEEZZZZZ. Does this look like he KEARNED HIS LESSON, Senator COLLINS???

    • gamanin8 | February 8, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      doesn’t anybody check what they wrote before posting? Just a simple one-letter spelling mistake.

    • berenjervin | February 8, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @gamanin8

      The irony is unmistakable.

    • frank enstein | February 8, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      now that’s not being fair to the senator , it’s not her faulth she was born stupid . it’s genetics man

    • Queen Stella | February 8, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @john emeigh Then, please explain, if YOU know the whole picture.

    • Lets use Common Sense | February 8, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Pat Farina TRUMP ,,,,, LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM ….This president accomplished over 300 issues in less than three years.
      As long as you keep watching MS NBC ABC and CNN you would never know these accomplishments. ,,,,,,,, GOOGLE LIST OF TRUMPS ACCOMPLISHMENTS IF YOU DARE . ,,,,,, ORANGE MAN 2020

  2. Pembrook Sutherland | February 8, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    MICHAEL COHEN WARNED EVERYONE WHO WAS IN HIS ORBIT

  3. Rick Lovelaec | February 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Republican’s are looking like a bunch of “PINO’S” Patriots in name only,

  4. Tolba Szy | February 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    This is on Senate republicans who showed their cowardice and let the Coward in Chief keep his job!

    • Shuizid | February 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      Stop that crap. Cowards? They got hundreds of judges appointed, 2 on the supreme court. They are killing democracy whenever they can – not because of “cowardness” but because they want to install a fundamentalist religious dictatorship to enrich themself.
      They are not weak, they are corrupt.

    • Cryptonymicus | February 8, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      They’re not cowards. They like every Trump has done. And they don’t care how much money he gets from Moscow.

    • Leonie Romanes | February 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      For a long time, I wondered why the GOP nominated someone so unfit to lead. When they had so many better men to choose from. But now I realise it was no accident, the GOP planned all of this years ago. Trump is their dictator of choice.

    • legitimate soul-police | February 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Exactly!! “They were all in on it!!”

  5. My Prayer for Justice | February 8, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Don the Con shot America on 5th Ave in front of everyone, and there is NO price to pay! Shame! Shame! Shame! Let they cry go out! SHAME!

    • Briza Ac | February 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @TT2 – “What an escalating disaster tRump is because not long from now, tRump and his cult will be going to the psych ward.”

    • Michael Previs | February 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @john emeigh Hey girl you keep smoking that devils lettuce 💃

    • Michael Previs | February 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @TT2 that’s totally the gayest thing I’ve heard all day. Thanks queen 💃

    • athena icaria | February 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @TT2 That’s a majority of Americans, most of them with degrees far beyond your high school diploma, Svetlana. Actually, we’re calm and cool. If it takes a revolution, be sure you follow General Bonespur’s golf cart. You can guard his morbidly obese rear as he races frantically away from the good guys—the decent Americans.

    • Dominique Bala | February 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      To many best and qualified people’s to do the job are getting fired from this administration campaign promise fell so fare never happened before.

  6. Roger Blumenstein | February 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    The real question is: What will you do, that never a president can abuse his power like this guy.

  7. dennis winters | February 8, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    The thing that gives Trump away, time and time again, is his total lack of grace. What a soulless, empty man he is.

    • Larry Garland | February 8, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      @Muhli Coldwar , If the right baby was killed about 73 years ago, we wouldn’t be in this mess now.
      How’s Russia this time of year?

    • Richard Hunt | February 8, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

      And a flapping Yap !!!

    • karen Doughtie | February 8, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      dennis winters I hate Donald Trump he has no ethics, morals, a liar, he is just sickening and what blows my mind is the people who just ignore his crimes and support his craziness Lord I wish he would just implode along with his do nothing wife

    • Briza Ac | February 8, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Muhli Coldwar – “You are support killing humans.”

  8. Ms. Roxy Baby | February 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Who’s. Left in white house?? Trump and the crime family??😳

  9. Samuel Hornet Wolf | February 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    *This man has caused so much tyranny, it’s unbelievable …*

  10. Dwayne Smith | February 8, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    “They say” = Putin’s propaganda

    • Selah | February 8, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      Fox News says it, too.

      There’s a documentary here at Utube about Fox News I recommend.
      Also, the documentary, The Great Hack, and a very insightful book titled, “Mind F*cked” (but spelled out). It’s written by a Canadian and whistle blower, who testified before USA Congress how governments and the elites use tactics to purposely divide people. Their goal is to divide and conquer. Not just for money and power but also because a couple or more of them sadistically find it fun.

      People need to unite and stand together. It is the only way to defeat these corrupt people and leaders of countries.

  11. ROSETTA WILLIAMS | February 8, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    I salute Lt. Col. Vindman, for his bravery and integrity in coming forward with the truth. He took it knowing his fate with Trump’s vengeance.

    • Tamar Rosenberg-Walker | February 8, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      ROSETTA WILLIAMS : I salute all of these hero’s and I proudly give trump and his fascist administration the finger.

  12. James MacArthur | February 8, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Ironic that an AMERICAN HERO is fired by a draft dodging liar.

    • Mark Patey | February 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      well said!

    • The Insane Shecklador | February 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @dat1ufear The same man who called our top military leaders losers, dopes, and babies and back on the 2016 campaign trail claimed to know more than the generals. Not surprising at all that he would treat Vindman, and his brother, this way.

    • legitimate soul-police | February 8, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      You said it perfectly

    • Lets use Common Sense | February 8, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      James MacArthur This clown was not fired …he was reassigned……and Everybody who knows anything about the presidents authority and position should know that anyone in the White House serves at the pleasure of the president of United States. President has the authority to remove anyone from his cabinet or the white house with or without cause. Working in the White House is not A RIGHT BUT A PRIVILEGE.

  13. David Garcia | February 8, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    I seriously can’t believe what I’m witnessing.

  14. Columbus Brooks | February 8, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    These men that break oaths b4 God. Then add insult 2injurie by governmental attacks upon Patriots. Wow

  15. Meadow505 | February 8, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    The orange man-baby spits out his dummy and poops his nappy.

  16. Keith Soderlund | February 8, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Trumps problem isn’t dems. Its honest people from everywhere who refuse to share his lame and corrupt morals.

  17. Lost Birds Production | February 8, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    This means he really did it and should be JAILED.

  18. Don Post | February 8, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    In the “real world”, retaliating against a witness is a Federal crime. I guess laws don’t apply to Federal CRIMINALS!

    • debbie541 | February 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

      the laws no longer apply to trump he is free to do what ever he wants beware USA – your time is near

    • The Insane Shecklador | February 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      @debbie541 AG Barr even released a directive the other day that states the DOJ cannot investigate any presidential candidates without the express permission of Barr himself. Any bets on how impartial Barr will be with handing out that permission?

    • SinistaN | February 8, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      Well now he thinks he can do anything he wants and get away with it. Way to go trump tards you enabled this and set a precedent to have a king again

    • Barry Ulrich | February 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Laws don’t apply to Trump and he is going to prove it!

  19. Howard S | February 8, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    any enemy of the dumpster is a friend of mine!!!

    • Queen Stella | February 8, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      If he knew me, he’d hate me and call me his enemy because I’d call him a loser to his face.

      Hello, new friend! 🙋‍♀️

  20. Marilyn Lambey | February 8, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Isn’t it funny how all these people leaving or being fired from their job but the president gets to keep his. How Ironic!

