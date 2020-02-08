President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that his impeachment should be expunged because “it was a hoax.” Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who testified during the House impeachment inquiry, was "escorted out of the White House" on Friday afternoon, his lawyer said. Vindman’s brother, who was working for the NSC as an attorney, was also removed. Trump also fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who in testimony said "everyone was in the loop" on the president's plan to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump Rages Against His 'Enemies' – Day That Was | MSNBC