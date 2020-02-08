President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that his impeachment should be expunged because “it was a hoax.” Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who testified during the House impeachment inquiry, was "escorted out of the White House" on Friday afternoon, his lawyer said. Vindman’s brother, who was working for the NSC as an attorney, was also removed. Trump also fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who in testimony said "everyone was in the loop" on the president's plan to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Trump Rages Against His 'Enemies' – Day That Was | MSNBC
This is vengeance, tyranny, DICTATORSHIP. GEEEEZZZZZ. Does this look like he KEARNED HIS LESSON, Senator COLLINS???
doesn’t anybody check what they wrote before posting? Just a simple one-letter spelling mistake.
@gamanin8
The irony is unmistakable.
now that’s not being fair to the senator , it’s not her faulth she was born stupid . it’s genetics man
@john emeigh Then, please explain, if YOU know the whole picture.
Pat Farina TRUMP ,,,,, LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM ….This president accomplished over 300 issues in less than three years.
As long as you keep watching MS NBC ABC and CNN you would never know these accomplishments. ,,,,,,,, GOOGLE LIST OF TRUMPS ACCOMPLISHMENTS IF YOU DARE . ,,,,,, ORANGE MAN 2020
MICHAEL COHEN WARNED EVERYONE WHO WAS IN HIS ORBIT
Republican’s are looking like a bunch of “PINO’S” Patriots in name only,
They’re traitors and broke their oath of office for a simpleton president, which says a lot about them.
This is on Senate republicans who showed their cowardice and let the Coward in Chief keep his job!
Stop that crap. Cowards? They got hundreds of judges appointed, 2 on the supreme court. They are killing democracy whenever they can – not because of “cowardness” but because they want to install a fundamentalist religious dictatorship to enrich themself.
They are not weak, they are corrupt.
They’re not cowards. They like every Trump has done. And they don’t care how much money he gets from Moscow.
For a long time, I wondered why the GOP nominated someone so unfit to lead. When they had so many better men to choose from. But now I realise it was no accident, the GOP planned all of this years ago. Trump is their dictator of choice.
Exactly!! “They were all in on it!!”
Don the Con shot America on 5th Ave in front of everyone, and there is NO price to pay! Shame! Shame! Shame! Let they cry go out! SHAME!
@TT2 – “What an escalating disaster tRump is because not long from now, tRump and his cult will be going to the psych ward.”
@john emeigh Hey girl you keep smoking that devils lettuce 💃
@TT2 that’s totally the gayest thing I’ve heard all day. Thanks queen 💃
@TT2 That’s a majority of Americans, most of them with degrees far beyond your high school diploma, Svetlana. Actually, we’re calm and cool. If it takes a revolution, be sure you follow General Bonespur’s golf cart. You can guard his morbidly obese rear as he races frantically away from the good guys—the decent Americans.
To many best and qualified people’s to do the job are getting fired from this administration campaign promise fell so fare never happened before.
The real question is: What will you do, that never a president can abuse his power like this guy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBGKEfcj76Q&list=WL&index=96&t=0s
@Richard Hunt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBGKEfcj76Q&list=WL&index=96&t=0s
Roger Blumenstein king trump is the most powerful person in the world 🥂🍾🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🥰🥰🥰
Not even the law was able to take down this GOD🥰🥰🥰🥰
Am a Democrat and am voting trump again 2020🍾🥂😆😆😆😆😆
@Chang Lee Can’t be a demoncrate 😃 – they don’t believe in law or God
Michael Wuj the only god I believe in is trump 🥰🥰🥰 this president is untouchable 🥂🍾
The thing that gives Trump away, time and time again, is his total lack of grace. What a soulless, empty man he is.
@Muhli Coldwar , If the right baby was killed about 73 years ago, we wouldn’t be in this mess now.
How’s Russia this time of year?
And a flapping Yap !!!
dennis winters I hate Donald Trump he has no ethics, morals, a liar, he is just sickening and what blows my mind is the people who just ignore his crimes and support his craziness Lord I wish he would just implode along with his do nothing wife
@Muhli Coldwar – “You are support killing humans.”
Who’s. Left in white house?? Trump and the crime family??😳
*This man has caused so much tyranny, it’s unbelievable …*
“They say” = Putin’s propaganda
Fox News says it, too.
There’s a documentary here at Utube about Fox News I recommend.
Also, the documentary, The Great Hack, and a very insightful book titled, “Mind F*cked” (but spelled out). It’s written by a Canadian and whistle blower, who testified before USA Congress how governments and the elites use tactics to purposely divide people. Their goal is to divide and conquer. Not just for money and power but also because a couple or more of them sadistically find it fun.
People need to unite and stand together. It is the only way to defeat these corrupt people and leaders of countries.
I salute Lt. Col. Vindman, for his bravery and integrity in coming forward with the truth. He took it knowing his fate with Trump’s vengeance.
ROSETTA WILLIAMS : I salute all of these hero’s and I proudly give trump and his fascist administration the finger.
Ironic that an AMERICAN HERO is fired by a draft dodging liar.
well said!
@dat1ufear The same man who called our top military leaders losers, dopes, and babies and back on the 2016 campaign trail claimed to know more than the generals. Not surprising at all that he would treat Vindman, and his brother, this way.
You said it perfectly
James MacArthur This clown was not fired …he was reassigned……and Everybody who knows anything about the presidents authority and position should know that anyone in the White House serves at the pleasure of the president of United States. President has the authority to remove anyone from his cabinet or the white house with or without cause. Working in the White House is not A RIGHT BUT A PRIVILEGE.
I seriously can’t believe what I’m witnessing.
These men that break oaths b4 God. Then add insult 2injurie by governmental attacks upon Patriots. Wow
The orange man-baby spits out his dummy and poops his nappy.
Awwwwe. Meadow needs a hug.
Trumps problem isn’t dems. Its honest people from everywhere who refuse to share his lame and corrupt morals.
What “morals” of his do you consider immoral? And what are you gonna do to force your morals on everyone else?
Keith Soderlund Nancy Pelosi and leftist elites are a disgrace. Democrats for Trump
@berenjervin – “What “immorals” of tRump’s do you consider moral? And what are you gonna do to force tRump’s immorals on everyone else?”
Yes there are plenty of republicans and independents who are repulsed by Trump as well.
This means he really did it and should be JAILED.
@Michael Wuj wow, an opinionated video that is based on falsehoods, and proves absolutely nothing! how proud you must be for sharing this video.
@Michael Wuj you do realize that biden had support from republicans for ousting viktor shokin.
Trump needs to be in prison.
@Rory Cannon Yea them demons are liars 😃 The truth will set you free from your chains.
In the “real world”, retaliating against a witness is a Federal crime. I guess laws don’t apply to Federal CRIMINALS!
the laws no longer apply to trump he is free to do what ever he wants beware USA – your time is near
@debbie541 AG Barr even released a directive the other day that states the DOJ cannot investigate any presidential candidates without the express permission of Barr himself. Any bets on how impartial Barr will be with handing out that permission?
Well now he thinks he can do anything he wants and get away with it. Way to go trump tards you enabled this and set a precedent to have a king again
Laws don’t apply to Trump and he is going to prove it!
any enemy of the dumpster is a friend of mine!!!
If he knew me, he’d hate me and call me his enemy because I’d call him a loser to his face.
Hello, new friend! 🙋♀️
Isn’t it funny how all these people leaving or being fired from their job but the president gets to keep his. How Ironic!