January 31, 2020

 

Impeachment trial: debate over witnesses and 'executive privilege'.
The Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump
reached a crossroads that could either extend the trial for days or see a vote soon.

30 Comments on "Trump impeachment trial: debate to allow witnesses | USA TODAY"

  1. Calbeck | January 31, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Seventeen witnesses in the House, they passed on Bolton, now they declare the whole thing a sham because Bolton allegedly said something in a manuscript that goes against his endorsement of the Zelensky call from years ago.
    What a complete trainwreck.

    • JayKB | January 31, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      They didn’t pass on Bolton. Bolton refused to testify. If course, the Dems COULD have gone through a lengthy court battle. Which would have dragged out past the 2020 elections. Then the GOP would have found them still at fault.

  2. Ami Riegel | January 31, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    DDD, DEPLORABLE , DEMONIC, DEMONCRAPS🤣😄😅😆😃😂🤣

    • Anne Israel | January 31, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      Ah you’re just racist…you MAGAts are just drunk on trumpsemen to soothe the pain you had for 8 years under the best admin since Clinton. World Leaders keep their finger close to the trigger pointed at us with the maniac we have in office. I fix my lips in preparation to tell you guys “blame yourselves for the historic tradgedy he brings to this country” Tsk. Say your prayers !!!

    • HL Dye | January 31, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      Right Call on Spiritual Warfare, the Do Nothing Democrats are satans fools trying to destroy America. Now the world really sees what worthless N.W.O. trash that they really are.

  3. Regan Orr | January 31, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    The day after “My President” is acquitted, Arrest all Traitors in Kabal!

  4. Damage, Inc. | January 31, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    They had seventeen witnesses in the House, they withdrew a subpeona to have Bolton testify, they claimed to have an airtight case to remove Trump anyways – and suddenly it’s a sham if we DON’T hear from Bolton about a book he’s selling?

  5. Greg L | January 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Do a good deed..punch a lie-beral in the face.

  6. Ted jaramillo | January 31, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    When is shitff going to be investigated? Polosi,nadler,waters ,all career politicians period need to be looked into.Its not supposed to be a career, why is this crap allowed?

    • Dan the Man | January 31, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      Because we do not kick up fuss about it. There should be term limits and they should not get full pensions and health care, etc, for serving just one term. They should be on SS just like the rest of us.

  7. Barry McCockiner | January 31, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Shiff is such a liar , manipulator , and a slimeball .Dem Phony investigations on no crimes basically . You can investigate the President obviously . Just have to have some LEGIT crimes on the books to back it up . Not game and manipulate the system towards a predetermined outcome in a one sided manner .

  8. Anne Israel | January 31, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Bolton was a sidekick turned informer…I wouldnt agree to a trump sidekick either. Had Bolton spilled the beans sooner they would subpoenaed him.

  9. Odie Fremont | January 31, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    MORE witnesses ! not just witnesses.

  10. m lackey | January 31, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Wanna talk about ‘above the law’ ….here are several words….Bill and Hillary Clinton (living on Mt. Olympus)

  11. Anne Israel | January 31, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    I been on Jury duty 3 times….never have i even heard of a trial where the jury (senate) can publicly say 2 weeks before trial that the defendent will be acquitted before they sit thru hearing evidence and seeing documents…of all the places to have weak, loose standards, if a jury says on selection day they’ve already decided on the case before hearing it they are dismissed from the case or held in contempt for not hearing the case first without bias
    Or impartiality. This whole senate floor sits blindly and deafly from the truth with their proverbial white fists in the air with a hitler-like disposition.

  12. Winston Dutchin | January 31, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Shift you are the bullet for Trump

  13. dayanmao | January 31, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    How much rope can fit on the national mall?

  14. Robert Willard | January 31, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    They are out to destroy the country. Please prepare.

  15. ReviewMarineProducts | January 31, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Adam Schiff: if you wanted to impeach the President so badly, why not choose something for which you had evidence? Real evidence of an actual impeachable offence..
    Oh, and not something which brought attention to the ongoing corruption of your own candidate.
    Otherwise, you need too wait for November.

  16. e r | January 31, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    No more aid for Ukraine until they explain why H. Biden got the job with Burisma lacking creds but receiving 83K a month. The House Dems in corruption with the Ukrainians and there’s more out there, I am sure of that.

  17. ron p | January 31, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    The Dems are full of crap.

  18. Anno Neemus | January 31, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Romney and collins need to be replaced in the senate. Remember those
    names of traitors, voters; These 2 senators betrayed the truth even though it was
    right in front of them!

  20. TheJuRK | January 31, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Schiff is quite mad. He’s been lying for years and just keeps going and going.

