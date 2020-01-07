President Trump takes back his threat to target Iranian cultural sites after his Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State contradict him. Aired on 01/07/20.
Trump Backs Down On A Threat After Being Contradicted By Members Of His Cabinet | Deadline | MSNBC
He just remembered he has Dementia! 😳
@B Bracken, no, Trump is the subject.
Scott Allen His only got an attention span of 3 seconds!…
@Eagle Eyes, that’s genius level concentration for certain types.
Scott Allen 😂🤣😂
Remember all of the times that Trump falsely accused President Obama of doing exactly what he’s doing now?
“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected — and as sure as you’re sitting there — is to start a war with Iran. I believe that he will attack Iran sometime prior to the election because he thinks that’s the only way he can get elected. Isn’t it pathetic?”
–Trump, Nov 16, 2011
“Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!”
–Trump, Oct 22, 2012
“I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!”
–Trump, Sep 16, 2013
“Remember what I previously said–Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is.”
–Trump, Sep 25, 2013
“Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled!”
–Trump, Nov 10, 2013
We now know that as usual, Trump was only fantasizing about what he would do if he were president.
@Thepzy_ Cam 1 That’s the truth.
@Cam 1 Actually Obama paid their own money back, previous administrations had been creaming off of them.
@Hey Guy! Right from the horses mouth.
https://youtu.be/Q648fiODKE0
Hey Guy! … Believe it, it’s a fact.
can’t get that clown out fast enough…
I hope that all those orange skidmarks can be removed with less than 15 flushes later this year…
Bernie 2020 🌊🌊
Channeling spirit , trader and a coward
@Eagle Eyes they sure pull that “traitor” card a lot don’t they ?…
@Matt Gaetz congressman make a speech already you foolish little man… doesn’t change the fact your presiDUNCE is TOTALLY inept… 😐
Whenever I read a t’rump tweet, all I hear in my head is the constant sound of a toilet flushing somewhere in the White House.
🤔😃😆😂
Ro, That is called TDS!
@A Little kids rubbing my hairy legs taught me about roaches!
@Will Hicks
“All 🚽💦 is 🚽💦 well!” – t’rump’s tweet tonight.
😆😂
@Will HicksBaron Von Dump concurs with your sentiments
Being a toilet is hard work under this administration.
One flush for every time he tells a lie equal one tsunami.
The USA losing the elements of deterrence will shed blood on us all!!!
All of this destruction to avoid impeachment and possible imprisonment. The GOP is responsible for this tragedy and they all should be held responsible. We have no diplomatic core and they are lying trying to justify this chaos.
What else can you say at this point. I agree with this comment.
So he’s backing off on with his threat of war crimes?
The Pentagon refused, it violates an international law! God,he is stupid!
Out his children up front
US are in their own having alienated historical allies while an insane and incapable commandeering chief bumbles his way into another war
Yes, not one country has stepped up to congratulate and support him.
MAGAts, go enlist to fight in trump’s war in the Middle East.
“But my bone spurs”
They should. But i would fight for my country if needed.
@Jubei Macleod LOL…..Sign-up now and recieve a Donny Doll Hands action figure.
Putin got you just where he wants you.
He simply lies. He’s impulsive because he’s a narcissist. Period! #crazyASfuck
It’s laughable to hear Pompeo say that “We have developed a strategy to attempt to convince the Iranian regime to behave like a normal nation.” Normal nations don’t threaten to blackmail other countries or destroy their cultural sites.
Send Pompous Pompeo to the front!
Good analysis hahaha
Normal nations do not go on killing generals that they do not like , because they have being impeached and hated by most Americans, and lies and is a criminal , your president is sick 🤕 he shouldn’t be at the helm
Laundry Sauce 2 agree , what he just did is a declaration of war , imagine if Mike Pence gets killed by Jordan 🇯🇴 because they do not like him .
Where is Jared Kushner when we need him? LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Safe inside Ivanka.
Give him a Break!
He has rental properties to run!
@Dave Moore He needs something to do now that the Trump Tower Baghdad project is off.
@TheJonnyzeus I’d hide there too
@Jeff Nickel
Hopefully after Jared gets out…
😂🤣👍🏼
This is the most inept cabinet in the history of America
Cabinet builders use Craftsmanship! Trump 2020
Trump likes to talk tough but all bullies are small people with no character.
“brutal efficiency” in killing innocents as well. Trump needs to be turned over to them for his war crimes.
Agreed
Endangered species can’t shoot back, send Junior and Eric.
They have bone spurs.
Eric has to ask Lara Trump for permission first
It should read, “endangered species can’t shoot back, Ask Junior and Eric but a species I would love to see totally extinct would be the trumpanzees.
Sorry but they both have bone spurs and brain spurs
Trump: *declares war*
Also trump: *expects them not to fight back*
Laundry Sauce 2 ugh I pray they don’t fight back 😞🙏🏼 atleast not to us innocents 😞 it was Trump
LOL
You couldn’t say it better..
Yup! The draft Dodger has it all figured out. Run his mouth while he hides. What a coward!
Question: what would have happened if Iran killed a US “general” would they let it go?