Trump Backs Down On A Threat After Being Contradicted By Members Of His Cabinet | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 7, 2020

 

President Trump takes back his threat to target Iranian cultural sites after his Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State contradict him. Aired on 01/07/20.
62 Comments on "Trump Backs Down On A Threat After Being Contradicted By Members Of His Cabinet | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Eagle Eyes | January 7, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    He just remembered he has Dementia! 😳

  2. David J | January 7, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Remember all of the times that Trump falsely accused President Obama of doing exactly  what he’s doing now?

    “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected — and as sure as you’re sitting there — is to start a war with Iran. I believe that he will attack Iran sometime prior to the election because he thinks that’s the only way he can get elected. Isn’t it pathetic?”
    –Trump, Nov 16, 2011

    “Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!”
    –Trump, Oct 22, 2012

    “I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!”
    –Trump, Sep 16, 2013

    “Remember what I previously said–Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is.”
    –Trump, Sep 25, 2013

    “Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled!”
    –Trump, Nov 10, 2013

    We now know that as usual, Trump was only fantasizing about what he would do if he were president.

  3. Dano Duncan | January 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    can’t get that clown out fast enough…

  4. Ro G | January 7, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Whenever I read a t’rump tweet, all I hear in my head is the constant sound of a toilet flushing somewhere in the White House.
    🤔😃😆😂

  5. Rip Off | January 7, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    The USA losing the elements of deterrence will shed blood on us all!!!

  6. Grandraplady akaAMB | January 7, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    All of this destruction to avoid impeachment and possible imprisonment. The GOP is responsible for this tragedy and they all should be held responsible. We have no diplomatic core and they are lying trying to justify this chaos.

  7. Ed 865 | January 7, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    So he’s backing off on with his threat of war crimes?

  8. Jennifer Anderson | January 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Out his children up front

  9. Alastair 51 | January 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    US are in their own having alienated historical allies while an insane and incapable commandeering chief bumbles his way into another war

  10. Joey J | January 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    MAGAts, go enlist to fight in trump’s war in the Middle East.

  11. Alan Ross | January 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Putin got you just where he wants you.

  12. Robin Beard | January 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    He simply lies. He’s impulsive because he’s a narcissist. Period! #crazyASfuck

  13. JAY JAY | January 7, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    It’s laughable to hear Pompeo say that “We have developed a strategy to attempt to convince the Iranian regime to behave like a normal nation.” Normal nations don’t threaten to blackmail other countries or destroy their cultural sites.

    • Baron Von Dump | January 7, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      Send Pompous Pompeo to the front!

    • Hoàng Thắng | January 7, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Good analysis hahaha

    • Debbie Philbrick | January 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      Normal nations do not go on killing generals that they do not like , because they have being impeached and hated by most Americans, and lies and is a criminal , your president is sick 🤕 he shouldn’t be at the helm

    • Debbie Philbrick | January 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Laundry Sauce 2 agree , what he just did is a declaration of war , imagine if Mike Pence gets killed by Jordan 🇯🇴 because they do not like him .

  14. James Ritacco | January 7, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    Where is Jared Kushner when we need him? LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. Raymond Brown | January 7, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    This is the most inept cabinet in the history of America

  16. Terrence King | January 7, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Trump likes to talk tough but all bullies are small people with no character.

  17. Will Hicks | January 7, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    “brutal efficiency” in killing innocents as well. Trump needs to be turned over to them for his war crimes.

  18. New York New York | January 7, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Endangered species can’t shoot back, send Junior and Eric.

  19. Laundry Sauce 2 | January 7, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Trump: *declares war*
    Also trump: *expects them not to fight back*

  20. Carsey Miller | January 7, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Question: what would have happened if Iran killed a US “general” would they let it go?

