Rachel Maddow points out that in addition to the Trump administration having made a fiasco of coronavirus testing, they've also made a muddled mess of what Americans who believe they've had contact with the virus should do and what it means to self-quarantine. Aired on 3/12/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Admin Fails On Basic Guidance To Americans Facing Coronavirus | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC