Rachel Maddow points out that in addition to the Trump administration having made a fiasco of coronavirus testing, they've also made a muddled mess of what Americans who believe they've had contact with the virus should do and what it means to self-quarantine. Aired on 3/12/2020.
Trump Admin Fails On Basic Guidance To Americans Facing Coronavirus | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
He doesn’t want the tests because then the numbers will go up. Sadly that is what he cares about.
@Ken Thomas hi my real name is John price and I agree with you it’s better then letting all those families starve to death because that is what millions of people are going to be fasing.
Ken Thomas and if my Aunt was a man he’d be my uncle. The mortality rate is widely seen now through multiple countries, x10 worse than common flu.
LIAR
@Mike Smith thank u mike
@Judith Aldridge YES she is
Test contain and trace not golf and pray
@Mark bodman since you elsewhere made a comment that it’s a good thing that old people will die, I am not going to bother with you except for this one comment.
Just because you hate your grand parents doesn’t mean everybody else hates theirs. Just because you have turned your back on your humanity doesn’t mean everyone else is a sociopath.
@Linda Scott LMMFAO. Ahhhhh
That was a parody of leftist thought process snowflake. Only a progressive muck would not see that. Thanks for proving me right.
P.S. don’t worry they will eat the babies last.
@Mark bodman your wishing death on me and mine is an illustration of everything wrong with Rethuglicans, and your misinformation and outright lies are an illustration of the ignorance of the Drumph zombie cult.
By all means ignore a life threatening public health crisis. Just dont give Covid19 to anyone else due to your carelessness and ignorance, k?
Snowflakes are the right term for people who believe a grifter who lies incessantly rather than using their own brains. Your safe space is the Fux News/Trump lies bubble that might just get you killed. I am pretty sure you have no loved ones to worry about, and I doubt you will be missed. Good thing most of you snowflakes will melt come November 3rd. Trump is hated by most Americans, and after this debacle that number will just go up.
On Thursday, Joe Biden slammed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak while speaking in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday afternoon. “The administration’s failure on testing is colossal and it’s a failure of leadership, planning, and execution,” Biden said. “This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration.”
Biden went on to suggest things that should have been done. And if you thought they sounded familiar, you’re right, because immediately after blaming Trump for not doing enough, Biden suggested things that have, in fact, already been done.
Joe Biden said “no efforts should be spared” to get private labs and universities working to rapidly expand testing for coronavirus. Congratulations Joe, President Trump did this weeks ago when he ordered the FDA to allow hundreds of private labs and academic hospitals to rapidly begin testing for coronavirus.
Joe Biden also said that small businesses will need relief from the economic impact of the coronavirus. Congratulations, Joe, Trump literally called for $50 billion in liquidity to small business owners a day prior to Biden’s remarks and has asked Congress for even more relief.
The former vice president also said insurance companies should waive copays for coronavirus testing, which is a good idea. And guess what? Trump already did that, too, as well as getting commitments from providers to expand their coverage include treatment for the coronavirus in their plans.
Think Biden was done ripping off President Trump’s actions and presenting them as his own ideas? Nope. He added that we need to “accelerate” the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Hey, guess what happened in January while Democrats were all focused on impeachment? The Trump administration fast-tracked the development of a vaccine with the goal of clinical trials to begin within months.
Echoing what pretty much all experts have been advising for weeks now, Joe Biden also advised Americans not to go to work if they’re sick, to wash their hands (duh), and to avoid large public gatherings… which Trump advised Americans to do last month.
It takes a lot of gall to blast Trump’s response to the coronavirus and then call for the exact same courses of action Trump has taken and try to pass it off as your own plan. Plagiarism is hardly a new thing for Joe Biden
@Linda Scott i didn’t wish death on anyone ❄. Go iron your blue ribbon it will be ok.
Can someone please inform Trump that the coronavirus is immune to his lies and gaslighting.
Kermit T. Frog
Good observation.
He’ll keep doing it anyway , he will also switch tactics to blaming others , discrediting & directing everyone to look over there with a least a dozen but Obama but Obama but Obamas thrown in..
As long as this president continues to believe that every problem that he is confronted with during his office is a conspiracy to bring him down the American people will be victims to his paranoia. He is not fit to serve in office – which is precisely why he doesn’t serve in office. He is a burden upon the people.
This is exactly what politics doesn’t work. Corona doesn’t care about politics, views, opinions, age, race, stock price, money and so on. All the things people think essential. Corona cares about only one thing – Is this a host suitable? human – yes
What lies?
Trump wouldn’t hesitate to declare a national emergency if his Twitter account was ever blocked. But he won’t declare a national emergency for this.
@HOW MANY MEXICANS DOES IT TAKE TO STEAL AN ELECTION So what we are in 2020 now, get over it.
2017-2018 in America we had 45 million cases of Influenza flu reported. 810,000 were hospitalized 61,000 people died.
I celebrated not dying by drinking a Corona.
Probably too many moving parts to stop, the UK has admit they may only isolate 50% of the cases. Getting close to time to shift who they are going to isolate, now they are isolating at best 50% of those who have the virus while telling the vulnerable it’s business as usual and only suggesting they should isolate. Of course you should stay home if you think you have the virus but admit you will only control 50% of the cases before they infect several more. Get the retired and working vulnerable to completely isolate and have communities provide them what they need, use recovered virus people to interact with these people, use then in nursing homes. Concentrate on the vulnerable and let the working people continue on, maybe with a little more precautions, the way taken for flu or cold. You need to create a national network to local governments that will provide will information about the local virus state, to keep contact with vulnerable that are not connected to the internet through friend, family, or volunteer so they can get things like groceries delivered or to deliver groceries if there is no service.
Did you attend his National Emergency press conference? Progs are so stupid.
@HOW MANY MEXICANS DOES IT TAKE TO STEAL AN ELECTION and why didn’t he ban flights subsequently when Japan and South Korea showing increasing cases? This hesitation because it’s not China has doomed US
There’s a reason Drumpf has failed to provide even basic guidance through the coronavirus disaster: he’s not a leader.
A core trait of leadership is being able to put ‘we’ before ‘me.’ But as we all know he is incapable of putting anyone else before him. He is the biggest egomaniac in the world, which makes him unsuitable to be President; to be the leader of the free world.
Are you so infantile you need a daddy-figure to tell you what to do next?
@HOW MANY MEXICANS DOES IT TAKE TO STEAL AN ELECTION The stock market jumped 1,900 only after Drumpf declared a national emergency. But he should have done tbat a month ago rather than whining it was all a political hit job and denying there was anything to worry about. You have an incredibly short term memory, which should be expected for a Drumpf sycophant.
@Jeff Gibson You do know don’t you that as head of state, the President is supposed to be the leader of the nation? A leader is some who inspires and sets an example for others to follow, while a daddy figure is someone you look up to for guidancr and as your superior. So falsely equating a leader with a daddy figure is incredibly ignorant.
Be your own leader in life. The president has plenty of work on his plate without having to take care of your feelings. @Michael Gibb
Drump is totally inept…DUMP TRUMP 2020…🌊🌊🌊
The start of Americas downfall..sheer incompetence.
@AJ HILL That was feeble af.
Dillon you have TDS and it’s bad….wake up mushroom!
Enjoy https://youtu.be/Q4F2oSQ8CRI
@Micky Cripplejohn enjoy https://youtu.be/Q4F2oSQ8CRI
@foreigner fan Click random links from unknown people? No thanks.
Bannon convinced Trump that he should “deconstruct the administrative state”. This is the result.
Genevieve Words To see groups of people cognitively de-evolve over this is rather fascinating..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuBqvX4BbZs
Bannon is and has been one of the biggest a–hole’s. He should shut his fat mouth.
Jeff Smith Surely Bannon phrased it differently. That is suggestive of an erudite document. 🤭
They both should shut their fat mouths, not just the one on adderall, but the erstwhile one.
What’s sad is there are people I know who believe Trump when he said this is all a big hoax.
@foreigner fan Is this Infowar selling Coronavirus cure?
@Leo Peridot Watch it
@Leo Peridot Obama steered us all wrong. Trump is just cleaning up his mess.
Are they sick of winning yet?
He never said that….stop watching CNN and watch the full video
Everyone who wants a test can get a test… In China
The cost of your plane ticket to wuhan china, get tested, stay at a hotel, visit beijing, fly back to usa would probably be faster and cheaper than trying to know where to get tested in the trump usa
A. Slim even if tested positive, patients will be treated for free.
Or in Australia 🇦🇺🦘
In South Korea they started in December 2019 ! The same year our Federal Government learned about it
Well then move to China and see if you improve your life
All public agencies were informed the day Mike Pence was put in charge that they are not allowed to say ANYTHING about COVID-19 unless they run it by his office first. So of course we know next to nothing.
There is actual information on this virus readily available. Misinformation is counterproductive.
@Dave Schultz Oh please…how many days since Trump was calling this a Democrat hoax?
What’s that smell? Oh it’s lefties. You guys need to wipe better after you speak. Come on stay clean its a PANDEMIC. Morons….
Dave Schultz blaming America? Dumb and uninformed comment. You are the one pointing fingers and spreading lies. Own that.
Zachary Mullins ignorant comment of the day. How are you making this a partisan issue? Just stop it.
tr*mp doesn’t want to contain the virus, he wants to contain the numbers.
@Rich Burgess – 61 Idiots and climbing. There isn’t a shortage of Brainwashed Liberal DOLTS in these Liberal Media comment sections.
True
@Mario I can’t help you anymore..It’s too exhausting..
@Rich Burgess Then stop eating paint chips.
Reality doesn’t care what he wants.
The rest of the world, with medicare programmes, start testing ASAP. America starts negotiating contracts and discussing price.
The great America they call it, this shows America’s weakness
Really? Not in Canada. Cheers
sadly (should i say BIGLY) amazing…
When large companies finished negotiating price, maybe more than 70% of the population may have been infected with overcrowded hospital. Note to enemies, now is the time to invade if you have the proper protection gear.
Trump and his crony GOPer’s, wanted time to invest, in their Corporate version of Corona virus test kits.
That’s why America isn’t using the WHO testing kits, and that’s why American testing kits were delayed.
Bet, on it….
Grifters profiteering of the virus. I wonder who is going to be getting kick-backs from the boondoggle they orchestrated.
INVESTIGATION COMING….
If we don’t test people, there are no cases.
Coronavirus *solved.*
Trump is leading this crisis.. just wrap your head around that fact for a minute.
Everyone is now at risk thanks to HIM
everyone pray and wonder what would happen in a true crisis if he was president. now we will get that answer the thing is hIs cult or supporters will support him even if they became infected or the country is being r×pe from all sides. Its true democracy, what can you do but do the Pelosi clap with a big smile.
How is he leading this crisis? It was China and always China
I was so relieved to hear that the nonexitent tests that nobody can get might be free.
ONLY IF MOSCOW MITCH SIGNS, ACT….. HE SAID HE WILL NOT…..HOPE THE REST OF SENATE OUT VOTES HIM……
If you feel alright, what is the point of being tested? Just so you can brag to your friends?
@Jeff Gibson First of all, you know USA rejected the WHO test that has helped so many others worldwide, so US officials were downplaying the importance of testing out of embarrassment, but now giving into public pressure, out of shame. They insisted private care, & private insurance & private enterprise must be better, so they rejected WHO. Disgraceful.
BUT, this is how S.Korea brought this under control. Free tests across the board & universal health care. Express drive-thru low contact testing , so that you & anybody can be told “You are proven tested Positive and even if you feel ok now, you are highly contagious. Go somewhere to isolate or you will infect someone else today. Probably infect someone you love. Tomorrow you may feel sick & others near you may be very very sick. Here is what we can do to help.”
Can you see how this makes a difference? When the hospitals are too overwhelmed in a few weeks & you can no longer get attention for a simple accident at that time, maybe the crisis will be more clear to you. You seem kind of slow, so I should also mention – do not take the kids to see granny right now.
Kuffar Legion I’m hoping Mr. Gibson was indulging in a little snarkiness. Love your succinct response. Cut and pasting part as reference explanation to forward to Trumper family members if I may. Some are being red state,fox following,bury heads in sand ostriches right now. Me I’m woke in the blue state of Sen.Warren
This happens when you defund science & make it your political opponent.
You know things are serious when the trolls aren’t even taking the time to downvote MSNBC and Maddow videos.
Zero sarcasm, zero hyperbole.
When the jackasses get scared that’s when I get nervous.
@Art Lyons Rachel Maddow is a subversive anti-American Leftist sewing discord with her lies. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping love her.
@Brett Barnes Coming from a brainwashed “Dumpster”
@Brett Barnes If she’s SO BAD..why are you watching….I don’t watch FOX…
@Art Lyons *_I’m_* “brainwashed”???
Noam Chomsky wrote a book about the kind of corporate propaganda dished out by corporate media figures like Rachel Maddow. I’m sure you’ve heard of it: *Manufacturing Consent*
Still here. I love Rach, she’s my fav nutcase 😃
Here in Russia I can call a doctor and ask him to bring the corona test to me at home. That way I won’t infect anyone. And it’s free, as usual. I can’t say that I love Russian regime, but free healthcare here is OK.
Lie, russia does not do any testing almost yet pneumonia cases are increasing rapidly… putin is a liar and jas always been…
@Petr Skokan Fake news ))) My grandmother has tested yesterday.
Petr Skokan good example of how Americans are brainwashed into not being able to believe any good news about Russia and China
The US has become a third world country medically.
@mrkinla we’re number one in the amount of billionaires. Our profitcare system is one of the worst in the world. Our prison system is one of the worst in the world. Our budget deficit is one of the highest in the world. Debt per capita highest. We’re #1 in believing the fantasy that money will make you happy. And the love of money is the root of all evil.
Joker unfortunately I believe you are right
Yup medically it’s f disgusting the drs and nurses here are pathetic.
YEP😒
It’s always been that way!!!