The worst bushfires EVER are getting even worse

– Tens of thousands have started evacuating as the heat on the countries leadership increases on social media

– More than 100 babies dead at a hospital in India cause anger online

– The Pope slaps a woman hand who held it too tightly

– Alex Jones ordered to pay $100000 in damages in defamation case brought by Sandy Hook parents

