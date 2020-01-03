00:55 – Tens of thousands have started evacuating as the heat on the countries leadership increases on social media
04:52 – The Pope slaps a woman hand who held it too tightly
08:55 – More than 100 babies dead at a hospital in India cause anger online
11:33 – Alex Jones ordered to pay $100000 in damages in defamation case brought by Sandy Hook parents
#AustraliaBushfires #CarlosGhosn #PopeSlaps
Subscribe:
Livestream:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Visit our website:
Be the first to comment on "The worst bushfires EVER are getting even worse"