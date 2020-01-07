The New Normal In Presidential Politics: Trolling Through Super Bowl Ads | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 7, 2020

 

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign spends $10 million on 60 seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl to aggravate the president. Aired on 01/07/20.
36 Comments on "The New Normal In Presidential Politics: Trolling Through Super Bowl Ads | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Larrystinkface | January 7, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Lucky for the superbowl ad money recipients!

  2. Big Roller | January 7, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    New York Pork Dork vs Pile of Old Garbage Covered in Vodka Sauce

  3. rwhunt99 | January 7, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    It is a shame, because people just want to enjoy a football game.I haven’t heard either on mention of campaign reform and taking the money out of it.

  4. Steve Jantik | January 7, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Please no more billioner running for office!

  5. Michael Schwartz | January 7, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    The ad will be written, directed and produced by incarcerated convicts

  6. Ed 865 | January 7, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Bloomberg is officially the king of trolling.

    • Sniffer Biden | January 7, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Not really. Just wasting his money. Super Bowl ratings have been on the decline, will reach a record low, again in 2020.

    • Ed 865 | January 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @Sniffer Biden yeah, there’s A lot of people that do that thinking it will get them somewhere not realizing money can only get you so far of you have no actual authority.

    • Channeling spirit | January 7, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Sniffer Biden Bloomberg hasn’t become a billionaire for nothing. Who knows he may get lucky.

  7. Tiffany Luciano | January 7, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Donny Boy needs to hold on to that 10M so he can get out of dodge when the BS hits the fan.

  8. Shin | January 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    It’s fun watching the Führer struggle in his own game.

    • SEGA_SATURN4LIFE | January 7, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      Shin hitler ran a socialist party not right wing sooo that’s kind of a dumb comment. Also Trumps daughter is a convert to Judaism via marriage to a Jew so you are terribly stupid to make a comment like this

    • UnkaTom | January 7, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @SEGA_SATURN4LIFE Ok, Gamer.

    • Door Spook | January 7, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @UnkaTom lol right. All that stuff was wrong, demonstratably so. Wet behind the diapers stupid! Lol

    • Drew Goin | January 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @SEGA_SATURN4LIFE and the Deomcratic Peoples Republic of North Korea is a democracy. Dig a *little* bit deeper, buddy.

  9. Daquan Tuggerson | January 7, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    There’s only one billionaire involved😅🤭😜😝😛!!!. LOL

  10. The Dane | January 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    Bloombum … Never get the ethnic vote …. Go away

  11. GG | January 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Hey he wants to use his funds to trash Trump…Im ok with that!

  12. Gerard O'Dwyer | January 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Trump isn’t a billionaire. Never was. He’s a serial bankrupt who ran his “businesses” on unpaid loans. Bloomberg is a multi billionaire.

    • David Gainey | January 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      I’m pretty sure he has more money than you so don’t hate.

    • Midnight Run | January 7, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @David Gainey Yeah, but Trump doesn’t have more HONEST money than most people.

    • Jeff Allen | January 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @David Gainey yea he does have more and he is a spoiled fuc ing brat as well with a baby mental complex thin skinned and the victim of the whole world..to hear him tell it. everyone is out to get him poor thing lol He is the laughing stock of the world .. He cant speak in complete sentences but he does well with a magic marker on map.

  13. James Ritacco | January 7, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Trump won’t spend a dime of his own money on advertising when he already has a terrorist attack planned for the half-time show.

  14. Global Mask Penguin | January 7, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Bloomberg a billionaire, definitely many times over. Trump a billionaire? I don’t think so

  15. Ak Hunter | January 7, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    I’m just glad he’s not spending that money to promote mire gun legislation….

  16. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | January 7, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Trump can factually say he’s a millionaire now due to the fact Iran has an 80 million dollar bounty on his head

  17. Rhimera lemuse | January 7, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    #BarkusBowl2020, #BoycottBowl2019

  18. J. Reynolds | January 7, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Nicole Wallace is SO hot! I love her show. Smart and beautiful!

  19. Jeff Allen | January 7, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    They need to play the ad Biden had where the world leaders were laughing at him. That was hilarious.

