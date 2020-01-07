Mike Bloomberg’s campaign spends $10 million on 60 seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl to aggravate the president. Aired on 01/07/20.
The New Normal In Presidential Politics: Trolling Through Super Bowl Ads | Deadline | MSNBC
Lucky for the superbowl ad money recipients!
New York Pork Dork vs Pile of Old Garbage Covered in Vodka Sauce
It is a shame, because people just want to enjoy a football game.I haven’t heard either on mention of campaign reform and taking the money out of it.
Please no more billioner running for office!
Yes because apparently we definitely need more funding for education
Nothing like the rich ruling the poor and if your not at least a millionaire your poor.
The ad will be written, directed and produced by incarcerated convicts
Manafort, Cohen, & Flint?
Bloomberg is officially the king of trolling.
Not really. Just wasting his money. Super Bowl ratings have been on the decline, will reach a record low, again in 2020.
@Sniffer Biden yeah, there’s A lot of people that do that thinking it will get them somewhere not realizing money can only get you so far of you have no actual authority.
@Sniffer Biden Bloomberg hasn’t become a billionaire for nothing. Who knows he may get lucky.
Donny Boy needs to hold on to that 10M so he can get out of dodge when the BS hits the fan.
Tiffany Luciano this is why Bloomberg did something great: trump fell for his trick.
You know what “billionaire” means right?
It’s fun watching the Führer struggle in his own game.
Shin hitler ran a socialist party not right wing sooo that’s kind of a dumb comment. Also Trumps daughter is a convert to Judaism via marriage to a Jew so you are terribly stupid to make a comment like this
@SEGA_SATURN4LIFE Ok, Gamer.
@UnkaTom lol right. All that stuff was wrong, demonstratably so. Wet behind the diapers stupid! Lol
@SEGA_SATURN4LIFE and the Deomcratic Peoples Republic of North Korea is a democracy. Dig a *little* bit deeper, buddy.
There’s only one billionaire involved😅🤭😜😝😛!!!. LOL
Bloombum … Never get the ethnic vote …. Go away
Sure. Vote for some 1/2 Pint, Rich, NYC fking Jew Boy. !! 😂😂😅😅😄😃😂😂😁
Hey he wants to use his funds to trash Trump…Im ok with that!
I am all for it whoever will trash the con man.
Trump isn’t a billionaire. Never was. He’s a serial bankrupt who ran his “businesses” on unpaid loans. Bloomberg is a multi billionaire.
I’m pretty sure he has more money than you so don’t hate.
@David Gainey Yeah, but Trump doesn’t have more HONEST money than most people.
@David Gainey yea he does have more and he is a spoiled fuc ing brat as well with a baby mental complex thin skinned and the victim of the whole world..to hear him tell it. everyone is out to get him poor thing lol He is the laughing stock of the world .. He cant speak in complete sentences but he does well with a magic marker on map.
Trump won’t spend a dime of his own money on advertising when he already has a terrorist attack planned for the half-time show.
Bloomberg a billionaire, definitely many times over. Trump a billionaire? I don’t think so
I’m just glad he’s not spending that money to promote mire gun legislation….
Trump can factually say he’s a millionaire now due to the fact Iran has an 80 million dollar bounty on his head
#BarkusBowl2020, #BoycottBowl2019
Nicole Wallace is SO hot! I love her show. Smart and beautiful!
They need to play the ad Biden had where the world leaders were laughing at him. That was hilarious.