Mike Bloomberg’s campaign spends $10 million on 60 seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl to aggravate the president. Aired on 01/07/20.

The New Normal In Presidential Politics: Trolling Through Super Bowl Ads | Deadline | MSNBC