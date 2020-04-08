TODAY and MSNBC's Craig Melvin says Politico is reporting that the State Department will issue a "Level 4" travel advisory, urging all Americans abroad to either return to the United States or prepare to shelter-in-place as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Aired on 03/19/2020.

State Dept. Will Issue 'Level 4' Travel Warning, According To Report | Craig Melvin | MSNBC