Amb. Wendy Sherman, former undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, reacts to a Senior State Dept. official avoiding to answer whether State Secy. Mike Pompeo will push for investigations into the Bidens in a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Aired on 12/30/19.
State Dept. Demurs On Mike Pompeo-Volodymyr Zelenskiy Meeting | The Last Word | MSNBC
The Russian who created Putin’s troll farm, and has boasted online that he helped get Trump elected, is named Konstantin Rykov. His claims of involvement with the Trump team can’t be dismissed for 2 reasons: first, he is very close to Putin, and had a long history of involvement with top levels of the Russian government; and, second, his description of how Trump’s campaign put together an effective internet strategy for information warfare is very close to the evidence revealed in the Mueller Report..
Rewind back to November 6th, 2012, enough states were called for President Obama that he was declared the winner of the election. At 11:29pm, Trump sent out the following defiant tweet: “We can’t let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided!”
Konstantin Rykov saw Trump’s tweet pop up in his Twitter feed.
Almost exactly four years later, on November 12th, 2016, Rykov explained what happened next in a pair of Facebook posts. Rykov explained how he first made contact with Trump:.
Without a moment’s thought, I wrote him (Trump) a reply, “I’m ready. What should I do?”
Trump replied with a picture. In the picture, Trump was sitting in the armchair of his jet, smiling cheerfully giving the thumbs-up sign. Rykov would later explained how things went from there.
Konstantin Rykov is the founder of a number of lurid websites where he made a fortune posting pictures of scantily-clad women, telling dirty jokes and posting clickbait stories designed to titillate easily impressionable readers. In other words, a trashy online tabloid. Rykov is also a member of United Russia, the pro-Kremlin party, a former member of the Duma, Russia’s parliament, and a close confidante of Putin.
Here’s how Rykov described his involvement in a Facebook post he made on November 12, 2016, just after the election:
“For four years and two days .. it was necessary to get to everyone in the brain and grab all possible means of mass perception of reality. Ensure the victory of Donald in the election of the US President. Then create a political alliance between the United States, France, Russia (and a number of other states) and establish a new world order. Our idea was insane, but realizable. In order to understand everything for the beginning, it was necessary to “digitize” all possible types of modern man.
Donald decided to invite for this task — the special scientific department of the “Cambridge University.” British scientists from Cambridge Analytica suggested making 5,000 existing human psychotypes — the “ideal image” of a possible Trump supporter. Then .. put this image back on all psychotypes and thus pick up a universal key to anyone and everyone.Then it was only necessary to upload this data to information flows and social networks. And we began to look for those who would have coped with this task better than others. At the very beginning of the brave and romantic [story] was not very much. A pair of hacker groups, civil journalists from WikiLeaks and political strategist Mikhail Kovalev.The next step was to develop a system for transferring tasks and information, so that no intelligence and NSA could burn it.”
Rykov’s comments were made only four days after the election, months before anyone was talking about Russian collusion in the 2016 election, months before the world knew about the company Cambridge Analytica, and months before Rykov would have known it wasn’t wise to discuss his alleged involvement in the campaign. his comments were also made well before details of Russian meddling in the presidential election were reported in the mainstream media. If Rykov wasn’t involved, how would he know as much as he confessed?
Putin did not create the troll farm, Trump built it!
Trump is a legend, he will win the election or lead a civil war with the help of friend Putin!
Thank you, Sir
fyi, robert lee is a russian troll. just checked his channel.
@mary jones Thanks for subscribing lol
mary jones
I noticed that too.👍
Part of the corrupt cover up… on the call… but silent. His subordinates need his help… but silent. His country needs his courage to stand up to a tyrant… but silent.
Asking for a hand out from the public… we should remove him and let him be… forever silent.
CNR Wicked You sound like a party before country moron.
@V this was productive
@CNR Wicked https://www.businessinsider.com/treasury-sec-mnuchin-listed-as-contact-epstein-friend-firm-2019-9
well said!
Everyone associated with Trump and his administration are as crooked as they come. 🤔
@Gino Jones how young is younger?What makes Epstein terrific in traitor trumps opinion? What does traitor trump with Epstein that makes him so much fun to be with?
@Gino Jones see now I’ve given proof traitor trump is the leader of THE pedophile ring and all you’ve done is spread lies.
@NotMe Us your not foooling anyone. Yourself maybe. Everyone knows trump had nothing to do with epstein. He kicked epstein out his club 15 years ago hitting on a young girl. But the clintons on the other hand? Donations from epstein to the dnc in 2016. We all knew. You still dropped a blue vote? Sorry for your soul my friend. At least your ego is intact still right?
What we’re witnessing now is the biggest criminal enterprise in action through american history.
The GOP and Trump has turned the White House into a crime ring… And are all in on it.
Surgery is required at once to deal with this cancer on the United States.
NotMe Us ok? Still, this person’s claim was that they were hosting a crime ring
in the White House. How does this relate?
@CNR Wicked traitor trumps pedophile ring is closely tied to the traitor trump crime syndicate, but enough with the changing the subject, let’s talk about why so many members of the traitor trump crime syndicate have connections to Epstein and why you still support him probably even more
@CNR Wicked https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.insider.com/jeffrey-epstein-everything-we-know-about-his-relationship-with-trump-2019-7
@CNR Wicked when asked about his labor secretary unconstitutional nonprosecution agreement with THE pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2007 traitor trump said he’s a great labor secretary and this happened a long time ago
Check your voter registration – anywhere Republicans have power, they are purging them!
When you go to vote – your name wont be on the register!
The only voter fraud that is happening is being committed by Republicans…
@CNR Wicked Your posts show differently. You support a traitor that has openly worked with Russians to damage our Constitution. The only reason he isn’t being removed is Bill Barr is covering up his crimes. But he will be gone soon then we are going to clean house like after Nixon was gone. Trump may not go to jail over this but a lot of people have and still will be locked up. And if there is any justice the little traitors like you will at the very least be listed as what you are. If you think they aren’t keeping all the reports and checking them you are delusional.
@Mike Nunyabizness Actually, it’s the other way around. Since you don’t support Donald Trump, and the executive branch of government is Donald Trump, wouldn’t that make you more of a traitor than me?
@CNR Wicked Trump has repeatedly violated the Constitution. Trump isn’t America nor is the executive branch, they WORK for Americans. I see you don’t understand our Constitution.
So are you poorly educated, a foreign asset or a traitor? I think foreign asset, and that is why I reported you to the FBI and HSC.
I think I might SS and report you to the GCHQ, SIS and NCA in the UK just to be safe. Maybe they can find you if you aren’t here.
@Mike Nunyabizness Trump is the head of the executive branch. Get your facts right.
Stand-up to Trump!
INDIVISIBLE.ORG
Trump, pence, Pompeo, Graham, McConnell, Nunes, Jordan and gaetz all need to be impeached
Hang’em Hang’em High
@Din Gym Jordan has not place in government. He’s too used to ignoring crimes.
you forgot RUDY !
Get your country sorted out it has become a dictatorship with incompetent shameless crooks at the top
A few of us are trying
You Scottish in retreat of brexit
House Majority sooka
“Trump’s Criminal History Should Be Front and Center…”
@Alex Boricua wait a sec mate… You were other side of the coin….
Ok
Aussie Jim ive always been a Dem, I believe in justice and balance
FACT YOU TERRORIST PIG DEMORATS NEED TO BE DEAD NOW. FACT
@dennis coates you have been reported
@doppler best not to tell him. These people need to be found out.
It’s a classic CEO answer.. which is CEO code for… I’m an overpaid useless tool who is a buddy of the owner, or son, brother etc
Mike should share a jail cell with Trump
The dictator and his comrades need to be jailed.
Just get them out of office.
Obama’s not a communist, democrats are.
No, every single piece of legislation from Democrats has been passed by Trump. He has not once vetoed anything from the Democrats.
Can anyone remember the time when presidents followed the law and the constitution? Seems ages ago.
Fake POTUS has been a cheat, liar, thief and scammer his whole selfish life 😈
But he is the best thing for democrats in the past 20 years. Trump has passed every single piece of legislation that the democrats have sent up to the executive branch. Who cares if he is a scammer.
You ok? Why do you choose to remain in such mental slavery? Save your mind and your soul my friend. Walk away. Happy new year
The State Department is operating on auto-pilot while Pompous Pompeo plots his run for the Presidency after a brief time dabbling in the Senate.
AND PENCE TOO !
We want to hear the witnesses. We want democracy. Donald; you can’t hide them or shut them up.
This is a nightmare. Why can’t we get rid of these people?
The people who need to hear this are unwilling to.
I thought that was part of the hatch act that federal employees cannot get involved in campaigning for candidates?
Pompeo is a fixer. 💀
“This is not how it is supposed to be for the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.” So why is it this way? Why does his job purview require him to campaign for Trump or his own run for a seat?