State Dept. Demurs On Mike Pompeo-Volodymyr Zelenskiy Meeting | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:

December 31, 2019

 

Amb. Wendy Sherman, former undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, reacts to a Senior State Dept. official avoiding to answer whether State Secy. Mike Pompeo will push for investigations into the Bidens in a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Aired on 12/30/19.
58 Comments on "State Dept. Demurs On Mike Pompeo-Volodymyr Zelenskiy Meeting | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. David J | December 31, 2019 at 1:19 AM | Reply

    The Russian who created Putin’s troll farm, and has boasted online that he helped get Trump elected, is named Konstantin Rykov. His claims of involvement with the Trump team can’t be dismissed for 2 reasons: first, he is very close to Putin, and had a long history of involvement with top levels of the Russian government; and, second, his description of how Trump’s campaign put together an effective internet strategy for information warfare is very close to the evidence revealed in the Mueller Report..

    Rewind back to November 6th, 2012, enough states were called for President Obama that he was declared the winner of the election. At 11:29pm, Trump sent out the following defiant tweet: “We can’t let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided!”

    Konstantin Rykov saw Trump’s tweet pop up in his Twitter feed.

    Almost exactly four years later, on November 12th, 2016, Rykov explained what happened next in a pair of Facebook posts. Rykov explained how he first made contact with Trump:.

    Without a moment’s thought, I wrote him (Trump) a reply, “I’m ready. What should I do?”

    Trump replied with a picture. In the picture, Trump was sitting in the armchair of his jet, smiling cheerfully giving the thumbs-up sign. Rykov would later explained how things went from there.

    Konstantin Rykov is the founder of a number of lurid websites where he made a fortune posting pictures of scantily-clad women, telling dirty jokes and posting clickbait stories designed to titillate easily impressionable readers.  In other words, a trashy online tabloid. Rykov is also a member of United Russia, the pro-Kremlin party, a former member of the Duma, Russia’s parliament, and a close confidante of Putin.

    Here’s how Rykov described his involvement in a Facebook post he made on November 12, 2016, just after the election:

    “For four years and two days .. it was necessary to get to everyone in the brain and grab all possible means of mass perception of reality. Ensure the victory of Donald in the election of the US President. Then create a political alliance between the United States, France, Russia (and a number of other states) and establish a new world order. Our idea was insane, but realizable.  In order to understand everything for the beginning, it was necessary to “digitize” all possible types of modern man.

    Donald decided to invite for this task — the special scientific department of the “Cambridge University.” British scientists from Cambridge Analytica suggested making 5,000 existing human psychotypes — the “ideal image” of a possible Trump supporter. Then .. put this image back on all psychotypes and thus pick up a universal key to anyone and everyone.Then it was only necessary to upload this data to information flows and social networks. And we began to look for those who would have coped with this task better than others. At the very beginning of the brave and romantic [story] was not very much. A pair of hacker groups, civil journalists from WikiLeaks and political strategist Mikhail Kovalev.The next step was to develop a system for transferring tasks and information, so that no intelligence and NSA could burn it.”

    Rykov’s comments were made only four days after the election, months before anyone was talking about Russian collusion in the 2016 election, months before the world knew about the company Cambridge Analytica, and months before Rykov would have known it wasn’t wise to discuss his alleged involvement in the campaign. his comments were also made well before details of Russian meddling in the presidential election were reported in the mainstream media. If Rykov wasn’t involved, how would he know as much as he confessed?

  2. Michael Carter | December 31, 2019 at 1:33 AM | Reply

    Part of the corrupt cover up… on the call… but silent. His subordinates need his help… but silent. His country needs his courage to stand up to a tyrant… but silent.
    Asking for a hand out from the public… we should remove him and let him be… forever silent.

  3. Alessia C***** | December 31, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    Everyone associated with Trump and his administration are as crooked as they come. 🤔

    • NotMe Us | December 31, 2019 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Gino Jones how young is younger?What makes Epstein terrific in traitor trumps opinion? What does traitor trump with Epstein that makes him so much fun to be with?

    • NotMe Us | December 31, 2019 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Gino Jones see now I’ve given proof traitor trump is the leader of THE pedophile ring and all you’ve done is spread lies.

    • Gabe Dudley | December 31, 2019 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @NotMe Us your not foooling anyone. Yourself maybe. Everyone knows trump had nothing to do with epstein. He kicked epstein out his club 15 years ago hitting on a young girl. But the clintons on the other hand? Donations from epstein to the dnc in 2016. We all knew. You still dropped a blue vote? Sorry for your soul my friend. At least your ego is intact still right?

  4. Marc Emson | December 31, 2019 at 1:49 AM | Reply

    What we’re witnessing now is the biggest criminal enterprise in action through american history.
    The GOP and Trump has turned the White House into a crime ring… And are all in on it.

    Surgery is required at once to deal with this cancer on the United States.

  5. Drew Drewski | December 31, 2019 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    Check your voter registration – anywhere Republicans have power, they are purging them!
    When you go to vote – your name wont be on the register!
    The only voter fraud that is happening is being committed by Republicans…

    • Mike Nunyabizness | December 31, 2019 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      @CNR Wicked Your posts show differently. You support a traitor that has openly worked with Russians to damage our Constitution. The only reason he isn’t being removed is Bill Barr is covering up his crimes. But he will be gone soon then we are going to clean house like after Nixon was gone. Trump may not go to jail over this but a lot of people have and still will be locked up. And if there is any justice the little traitors like you will at the very least be listed as what you are. If you think they aren’t keeping all the reports and checking them you are delusional.

    • CNR Wicked | December 31, 2019 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @Mike Nunyabizness Actually, it’s the other way around. Since you don’t support Donald Trump, and the executive branch of government is Donald Trump, wouldn’t that make you more of a traitor than me?

    • Mike Nunyabizness | December 31, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @CNR Wicked Trump has repeatedly violated the Constitution. Trump isn’t America nor is the executive branch, they WORK for Americans. I see you don’t understand our Constitution.
      So are you poorly educated, a foreign asset or a traitor? I think foreign asset, and that is why I reported you to the FBI and HSC.
      I think I might SS and report you to the GCHQ, SIS and NCA in the UK just to be safe. Maybe they can find you if you aren’t here.

    • CNR Wicked | December 31, 2019 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @Mike Nunyabizness Trump is the head of the executive branch. Get your facts right.

    • Melanie Garrett | December 31, 2019 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Stand-up to Trump!
      INDIVISIBLE.ORG

  6. Tuck Gibson | December 31, 2019 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    Trump, pence, Pompeo, Graham, McConnell, Nunes, Jordan and gaetz all need to be impeached

  7. Andrew W MacFadyen | December 31, 2019 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    Get your country sorted out it has become a dictatorship with incompetent shameless crooks at the top

  8. B spearbach | December 31, 2019 at 3:38 AM | Reply

    “Trump’s Criminal History Should Be Front and Center…”

  9. Hvalpikk | December 31, 2019 at 3:50 AM | Reply

    It’s a classic CEO answer.. which is CEO code for… I’m an overpaid useless tool who is a buddy of the owner, or son, brother etc

  10. Arnold Davis | December 31, 2019 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    Mike should share a jail cell with Trump

  11. djjaewon | December 31, 2019 at 5:16 AM | Reply

    The dictator and his comrades need to be jailed.

  12. MVVpro | December 31, 2019 at 5:24 AM | Reply

    Can anyone remember the time when presidents followed the law and the constitution? Seems ages ago.

  13. Gillian Kennedy | December 31, 2019 at 6:26 AM | Reply

    Fake POTUS has been a cheat, liar, thief and scammer his whole selfish life 😈

    • Jeff Hays | December 31, 2019 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      But he is the best thing for democrats in the past 20 years. Trump has passed every single piece of legislation that the democrats have sent up to the executive branch. Who cares if he is a scammer.

    • Gabe Dudley | December 31, 2019 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      You ok? Why do you choose to remain in such mental slavery? Save your mind and your soul my friend. Walk away. Happy new year

  14. Dwane Yocum | December 31, 2019 at 6:47 AM | Reply

    The State Department is operating on auto-pilot while Pompous Pompeo plots his run for the Presidency after a brief time dabbling in the Senate.

  15. Carl Klopfenstine | December 31, 2019 at 8:08 AM | Reply

    We want to hear the witnesses. We want democracy. Donald; you can’t hide them or shut them up.

  16. Michelle Ladd | December 31, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    This is a nightmare. Why can’t we get rid of these people?

  17. Fred A | December 31, 2019 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    The people who need to hear this are unwilling to.

  18. Vanessa Knox | December 31, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    I thought that was part of the hatch act that federal employees cannot get involved in campaigning for candidates?

  19. Mission Blonde | December 31, 2019 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    Pompeo is a fixer. 💀

  20. tanattecnocraft | December 31, 2019 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    “This is not how it is supposed to be for the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.” So why is it this way? Why does his job purview require him to campaign for Trump or his own run for a seat?

