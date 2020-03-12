OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested for COVID-19.

Following medical advice, the prime minister’s wife is remaining in isolation for the time being.

The Prime minister’s office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions, and her symptoms remain mild.

The Prime minister’s office also added that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms.

As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.

The prime minister’s office statement also included a message from the PM’s wife herself, thanking everyone who has reached out to her with questions about her health.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau words of hope

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she says in the message.

“Also, on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.”

Trudeau plans to address the country on Friday: “The Prime Minister will continue to assume his duties fully and will address Canadians tomorrow.”

