Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump: Day 5 | USA TODAY

After three days of impeachment testimony from Democratic House managers on why the president should be convicted and removed from office, Trump's legal team will have equal time to make its case to senators.
RELATED: Impeachment: Highlights of Democrats case, first day
Trump's lawyers are expected to press their argument that the president did nothing wrong in his relations with Ukraine and that he rightfully tried to ensure the proper use of taxpayer dollars when he delayed $391 million in military aid to the Eastern European ally so they would step up anti-corruption efforts.
They'll also contest the first article of impeachment – abuse of power – has no validity because no specific crime is being alleged. That argument has been dismissed by more than a dozen legal scholars as a misreading of what the framers of the Constitution intended.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Right now a pandemic is spreading around the world, and all the fake media cares about is keeping Trump on the front page. WTF is going on?
They get clicks aka advertising money from posting stupid stuff. The days of media being honerary is long gone. Duh
You mean pandemic distraction.
I think right naw…….Thank you
Leeann Elisha huh?
LANDSLIDE 2020
Andy Ayala Absolutely. I think a lot of Democrats have seen through this farce.
I walked away
Seymour Butts you’re intelligent sir!
2 hours.. where’d the Dems claim of a case go?
Who the hell says I’ll only say it 7 times
@tedfio1tedfio1 okay like I said before go ahead on with all that investigation I don’t really give a hoot but the fact of the matter is is that we are here now not there you need to stay focused
They’ve been investigating that and it’s been debunked already but hey to all the Republicans more power to you to keep doing it for the next 5 years or more. Schiff said even if they do find something put it out there in the media from Ukraine or from Russia it has nothing to do with where we are right now, so I don’t understand why they even want to call Hunter or Joe as Witnesses, just to derail this trial to make it into a circus for Trump’s rallies? for Heaven’s Sake realize what Trump did, realize how Trump treats our allies and how Trump treats our enemies and the danger he is putting us in by doing that. How the rest of the world is looking at us and how we’re going to be treated if he gets away with this.
@Get it right. Are you ignorant OR corrupt? This matter of Uncle Joe and the Ukraine Prosecutor is part of the INVESTIGATION. It is the responsibility of the President to investigate Uncle Joe and the video providing evidence on crimes by The Biden Crime Family. Enough said!
@Get it right. “DEBUNKED?” The video is clear evidence of Uncle Joe & Quid Pro Quo unless you’re a Shifty Schiff bullshitting puppet.
@Get it right. These phrases comes to mind when I read your comment… Ignorance is Bliss & You can’t fix Stupid. FYI Biden is on video admitting to Quid Pro Quo with Ukraine and you can bet your last dollar that Brokeback obama was in on it and no doubt did a few Quid Pro Quo deals himself.
Piece of shiff!!
Says Semour Butts
Just lay out a factual case stop saying what the dems did or didn’t say or do.
Get it right. – As opposed to what Schiff and his team did for the last four days – 21+ hours worth of a “factual case.” The President’s team has to respond to those some 23 hours or moving forward it presents like they cannot refute that information. Watch the entire Saturday trial. I felt it started out a little slow, but comes together a little more smoothly not far into it.
@m indy as much as its gonna lack witnesses And written on stone facts. I will sit and listen to alot of statements
alreally proven false. Timeline will be all over the place. content will be lost
Sopeona kellogg say it under oath.
Morrison is one. Again dems brought overwhelming withnesses
Get it right. -And their overwhelming witnesses proved Trump’s position. You only see that if you watch all of the Dem’s witnesses’ testimony. Not just the soundbites carefully presented to you.
@m indy I’ve been on this since Nov. 2016. Everything! I’m pretty well informed. Not even the FBI is perfect. But again that was not the reason why the Mueller investigation began. But again we are not there right now we are here. Abuse of power and covering it up
@Get it right. Actually you’re pretty well brainwashed.. I’m guessing you, along with most leftists decided Trump should be impeached the day he was sworn in.. Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff have been lying about Trump since day one.. You know it, I know it, we all know what the Dems are pulling… But in the end you’ll see, you won’t accept it, but you will see a Trump 2nd term…
Pledge of Allegience to the USSR!
Fake news
Mr. Sekulow and colleagues, well done and thank you.
Hey Democrats!! China is CELEBRATING their Lunar new year soon. You are all invited. IT’S THE YEAR OF THE “RAT” 🖕🖕🤣🤣🤣 medical masks not necessary.
Hey Russian lover, go back to the motherland
Man. These lawyers think and or they know that Republican voters are either stupid or treasonous.
I love AMERICA and our President Trump…. the first one in a long time that doesn’t care about hurting feelings. He is draining the swamp around the world. It hurts those that have been taking advantage of our great country.
TERM LIMITS, TERM LIMITS, TERM LIMITS, TERM LIMITS!!!!!!!!!
Why did’t they show all relevant facts, because the Dems are supper corrupt and have no soul!
This dude hurts my brain, does he even have a pulse?
basically Shiff made up what was said on the call lol. This is the law is in our system. Some person can accuse you of anything and you have to pay lawyers to plead you case. If you did not have money to pay for a lawer you are pretty much screwed. Some one could go to the police and say (He said he was going to kill me) the state would take you to jail even if you never made that statement. You would then have to hire a lawer to prove that you never said that if not you would have felony. Good thing the president has the money to clear his name. We are wasting tax payers money for this sham.
Looks like Democrats proved there case and trump committed misconduct but…… is it impeachable?