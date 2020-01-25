Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump: Day 5 | USA TODAY

After three days of impeachment testimony from Democratic House managers on why the president should be convicted and removed from office, Trump's legal team will have equal time to make its case to senators.

Trump's lawyers are expected to press their argument that the president did nothing wrong in his relations with Ukraine and that he rightfully tried to ensure the proper use of taxpayer dollars when he delayed $391 million in military aid to the Eastern European ally so they would step up anti-corruption efforts.

They'll also contest the first article of impeachment – abuse of power – has no validity because no specific crime is being alleged. That argument has been dismissed by more than a dozen legal scholars as a misreading of what the framers of the Constitution intended.

