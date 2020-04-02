Sen. Chuck Schumer: Any Coronavirus Bailout ‘Needs To Put The Workers First’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

April 2, 2020

 

After President Trump signs a major bill to ease the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tells Lawrence O’Donnell the next bill must put workers before executives. Aired on 03/18/2020.
81 Comments on "Sen. Chuck Schumer: Any Coronavirus Bailout ‘Needs To Put The Workers First’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. DNC Blog | March 19, 2020 at 12:18 AM | Reply

    *Any Coronavirus Bailout ‘Needs To Put The Workers First’*

  2. Mary R | March 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM | Reply

    No bailouts for hotels, airlines, cruise ship companies! Help the PEOPLE of America now!!

    • Kitchen master | March 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      consumers are dollar signs to them. Or we wouldn’t be crammed together on planes over capacity like animals. Hotels–charge outrageous rates of room per night . A reasonabl price shouldn’t be dictated by hikes( by changing hotel prices change every hour, everyday based on vacancy rate) even if in short supply. Available or not the hotel industry still get their rich profits.

    • Michael Megale | March 20, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Vance Watley how did 7 of you miss his direct question

    • Michael Megale | March 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      Tae Kim point taken

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @Kitchen master We must build a much better culture – where everyone is recognized as a potential genius or artist. / A much better physical economy, is really a prerequisite for a better culture!

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 23, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

      @connie leonard Relief for the unemployed + sick – No bailouts for the casino banks, Hedge Funds and their future bet Derivatives. Let wither these speculative instruments – with Gabbard’s Glass-Steagall Act, and make credit available for NASA modeled science drivers + the physical economy!

  3. Chris P. Bacon | March 19, 2020 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    Anyone that’s ever been bumped from a flight or had to take a cattle-car flight has little sympathy for an airline.

    • wtficantgetausername | March 19, 2020 at 11:37 PM | Reply

      Lol idiots! Would u rather have no airline? Lol

    • pal pay | March 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      Like that crap mattered..ge real..talk about a spoiled nutbags..you are not on Earth to play lil Queenie weenie

    • pal pay | March 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      @Jesse Parsh just because you think regulation cause improvements doesn’t mean your airline service or price is lower you need some brains badly. So self regulation would mean they have to be better. Regulation is a scam. If you don’t want their service don’t fly snowflake. Gov can’t regulate and talked payola

    • Jesse Parsh | March 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      @pal pay was that English?

    • pal pay | March 26, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      @Jesse Parsh grow a brain you indoctrinated gullible tool

  4. Gillian Kennedy | March 19, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    No industry bailouts AGAIN!
    They just buy back stock AGAIN 😈
    Look after the worker’s for God’s sake 😬

  5. walter tobin | March 19, 2020 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    Bail out the citizenry first this time around corporations have plenty of monies.

    • Elizabeth notthe queen | March 19, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

      @ByWhatDesign More importantly all the republicans.

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 12:10 AM | Reply

      The General Welfare must come first. As Schumer stated – corporations took bailout money and then bought their own stock, instead of improving output. Also, any corporation receiving aid must produce something for the physical economy – eg. Tesla builds cars but is starting to construct Ventilators for Covid-19 patients!

    • comfort balynumb | March 20, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      Then vote bernie!!

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 1:48 AM | Reply

      @comfort balynumb A Sanders-Gabbard Ticket could be a useful process!

    • MoppyPuppy | March 20, 2020 at 6:53 AM | Reply

      @comfort balynumb Too late for most to vote Bernie, and they wouldn’t anyway because Biden makes them feel “safe.”

  6. Ro G | March 19, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    No stock buy-backs or self-enrichment!

    • Terry Harrison | March 19, 2020 at 2:58 AM | Reply

      Ro G shouldn’t they have to sell those stocks for whatever

    • Ro G | March 19, 2020 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Terry Harrison Not sure I understand your question, but corporations buy back their own stock because it increases the value of the stock. This benefits it’s shareholders directly and their employees who own stock indirectly. This is what many did with t’rump’s tax cut and Obama’s bailout in 2009.
      If we bail them out again, we need assurances they won’t do this again.

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 1:30 AM | Reply

      Yes, corporations and large banks take Bailout money and buy-back their own Stocks. Some are zombie corporations, that can’t even pay the interest on their debt – so they get Repo loans from the Fed. The Federal Reserve serves as a protection racket, like the Central Banks in the EU { with their negative interest rate loans, balanced with austerity against populations }!

  7. David J | March 19, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    Trump is definitely working on a massive hotel bailout.

  8. justme justme | March 19, 2020 at 12:39 AM | Reply

    I am on Social Security. I have no family or children in my state. I am paying people to get my grocery’s and med’s. I do not have that kind of money so I do not know what I will do as time goes on. So if they could also include us it would really help.

    • Preen Acres Parrots | March 19, 2020 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      I agree. I’ve had to buy more stuff to get by than usual, so less money for other bills

    • Terry Harrison | March 19, 2020 at 3:00 AM | Reply

      Rick Ammon trump and Biden will cut it

    • Terry Harrison | March 19, 2020 at 3:05 AM | Reply

      Tanner Shortnacy a steady check that doesn’t pay all the expenses of living is not lucky

    • Rick Ammon | March 19, 2020 at 3:09 AM | Reply

      @Terry Harrison Based on what factual information can you claim that Biden will cut Social Security and Medicare. You Can’t defend your comment and you only made the comment to make people think that Trump is no worse than the Democrats which is a political ploy and a lie! Donald Trump If you want America to forgive and forget it will require you, Donald Trump to admit that the spread of the virus and the failure to properly warn Americans of the seriousness of this crisis is your fault, to show genuine remorse for the deaths and hardship you have caused, and it will require you to resign! Then, and only then, can America begin to heal and begin to work together!

    • justme justme | March 19, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      @Rick Ammon I agree

  9. Mauritius Dunfagel | March 19, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    No, bailouts for corrupt corporations.

    • Leo Shin | March 19, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Million of ordinary people wok for so called corporations, if they fail can you build a better one from scratch?

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 2:14 AM | Reply

      Firewall out the claims of the casino banks – end all bailouts to them. Ask Schumer and Trump – to call for the construction of a New Bretton Woods credit architecture!

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 2:25 AM | Reply

      @Leo Shin Yes, corporations that provide essential services within the physical economy must be kept in business. The same with corporations that produce energy, machines or steel. / No more bailouts for parasitic banks or Hedge Funds. Some of their speculative units can’t even pay the interest on their debts – so they’ve been getting Bailouts by their Federal Reserve protection racket!

  10. John C | March 19, 2020 at 12:59 AM | Reply

    I’ll bet “socialism” doesn’t look so bad after all.

    • Jason Williams | March 19, 2020 at 3:20 AM | Reply

      This is an emergency you politics obsessed boil.

    • Michael Magaw | March 19, 2020 at 3:26 AM | Reply

      Its amazing that in times of crisis the republicans accept socialist ideas. Not just now but in history also

    • The Mad Librarian | March 19, 2020 at 3:41 AM | Reply

      The two most popular government programs are Social Security and Medicare, which provide a safety net for seniors.

    • Willam Tomczak | March 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      John C this is a crisis wake up iam working when there isn’t a crisis then it’s a hand out.

    • MoppyPuppy | March 20, 2020 at 6:56 AM | Reply

      @Jason Williams The US healthcare allows for thousands to die every year and bankrupts and even higher number, there’s been an emergency for decades now but like most people that lack all empathy you only consider it an emergency because it’s directly affecting *you* now.

  11. Kelly Goodine | March 19, 2020 at 1:03 AM | Reply

    How about make stock buy backs illegal like they were from 1934 to 1982?

  12. Dolly Jelinske | March 19, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    The corporate bailouts are excessive.

    • Terry Harrison | March 19, 2020 at 2:54 AM | Reply

      Dolly Jelinske yea didn’t they get a huge tax break? Shouldn’t they have to shoulder a lil responsibility at some point

    • Rancho El Bush Resorts | March 19, 2020 at 2:54 AM | Reply

      Like President said he knew it was a pandemic before it was a pandemic.

    • Sean Oxton | March 19, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      Well not really when you take the economy into consideration.

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 1:09 AM | Reply

      On 3/12, the Fed bailed out the large banks with $176 billion. Then they promised $1.5 trillion for the next 3 days – $500 billion for the 13th, $500 billion for the 16th, $500 billion for the 17th. These Bailouts continue – but will no longer paper over $2 thousand trillion in gambled up claims!

  13. Walter White | March 19, 2020 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    Oh boy
    Paid sick leave
    And a free virus test
    Wow oh wow
    While they are lined up to dole out almost a trillion dollar bailout to corporations
    You’re kidding right?

  14. Isabelle Mavendorf | March 19, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch won’t allow any bill to get to the Senate if it benefits the majority of the American people.

  15. cee cee | March 19, 2020 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    ABSOLUTELY. The first thing President Trump said was,
    “We have to bail out the Hotels”. Trump is in the HOTEL BUSINESS. He is looking out for his businesses.

    The airline Industry don’t pay corporate taxes. They are getting over. The big executives give themselves big bonuses.

    Trump’s tax cut didn’t benefit the middle class.

    Ths hospitals will give the sick client a big bill after csre.

    This is a national disaster.

    Stop sending billions of dollars to ZIONIST LEADERS IN ISRAEL. FORGET ABOUT WEAPONS, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE NEED HEALTHCARE HELP NOW.

  16. Trading Pursuits | March 19, 2020 at 1:40 AM | Reply

    Republicans love capitilism… until there’s a problem… then all they want are their socialism handouts. mmmmm

  17. Carlos Perez | March 19, 2020 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    There’s a silver lining to this virus, it’s bringing to light a lot of Shady things that were done in the shadows.

  18. Natasha S. | March 19, 2020 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    Without working people nobody is going to be on the flights, cruises or hotels.

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 1:13 AM | Reply

      We must work with other nations – to defeat the Covid-19. Then build a much better physical economy & culture!

  19. David Schloeder | March 19, 2020 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    Pay the workers, the wall street hogs have had enough.

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 1:36 AM | Reply

      Freeze their parasitic claims, put them through Bankruptcy Reorganization. Improve the General Welfare, the physical economy and Master Nature!

  20. *Uptown* | March 19, 2020 at 2:29 AM | Reply

    Once again average citizens are going to get screwed. Big businesses, corporations will benefit most. And Republicans will say: look at how much WE did for you!

    • Stephen Kaylor | March 20, 2020 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      In 2008-9, 8 million houses were taken from people – since bank officers pushed Veritable Rate Mortgages at them. Then when the rates were manipulated – 8 million houses were taken. One woman had her monthly mortgage payments rise from $800/month to $1800/month! / The Federal Government could have stepped in and offered a low fixed rate – without great cost, since payments would have continued { Yet the Fed gave Bailout trillions to the large banks. }!

