After President Trump signs a major bill to ease the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tells Lawrence O’Donnell the next bill must put workers before executives. Aired on 03/18/2020.
Sen. Chuck Schumer: Any Coronavirus Bailout 'Needs To Put The Workers First' | The Last Word | MSNBC
Protective gear and negative pressure hospital rooms.
Lol that’s why you’re cheating us out of Bernie. For a corporate yes man
No bailouts for hotels, airlines, cruise ship companies! Help the PEOPLE of America now!!
consumers are dollar signs to them. Or we wouldn’t be crammed together on planes over capacity like animals. Hotels–charge outrageous rates of room per night . A reasonabl price shouldn’t be dictated by hikes( by changing hotel prices change every hour, everyday based on vacancy rate) even if in short supply. Available or not the hotel industry still get their rich profits.
@Kitchen master We must build a much better culture – where everyone is recognized as a potential genius or artist. / A much better physical economy, is really a prerequisite for a better culture!
@connie leonard Relief for the unemployed + sick – No bailouts for the casino banks, Hedge Funds and their future bet Derivatives. Let wither these speculative instruments – with Gabbard’s Glass-Steagall Act, and make credit available for NASA modeled science drivers + the physical economy!
Anyone that’s ever been bumped from a flight or had to take a cattle-car flight has little sympathy for an airline.
No industry bailouts AGAIN!
They just buy back stock AGAIN 😈
Look after the worker’s for God’s sake 😬
that is literally what he is saying in this clip
So you agree with Schumer.
👄trump just threw away $1.5T bailing out the stock market!!!
Watch the video. 🙂
Make so-called “Treasury stock” illegal above 1% of the number of shares outstanding and do not allow the number of issuable shares to be reduced from the level of shares authorized to be issued on 1 Feb 20 (pick a date). This is what results from a stock buyback.
Bail out the citizenry first this time around corporations have plenty of monies.
@ByWhatDesign More importantly all the republicans.
The General Welfare must come first. As Schumer stated – corporations took bailout money and then bought their own stock, instead of improving output. Also, any corporation receiving aid must produce something for the physical economy – eg. Tesla builds cars but is starting to construct Ventilators for Covid-19 patients!
Then vote bernie!!
@comfort balynumb A Sanders-Gabbard Ticket could be a useful process!
@comfort balynumb Too late for most to vote Bernie, and they wouldn’t anyway because Biden makes them feel “safe.”
No stock buy-backs or self-enrichment!
Terry Harrison Not sure I understand your question, but corporations buy back their own stock because it increases the value of the stock. This benefits it’s shareholders directly and their employees who own stock indirectly. This is what many did with t’rump’s tax cut and Obama’s bailout in 2009.
If we bail them out again, we need assurances they won’t do this again.
Yes, corporations and large banks take Bailout money and buy-back their own Stocks. Some are zombie corporations, that can’t even pay the interest on their debt – so they get Repo loans from the Fed. The Federal Reserve serves as a protection racket, like the Central Banks in the EU { with their negative interest rate loans, balanced with austerity against populations }!
Trump is definitely working on a massive hotel bailout.
Well I hope that will further cost him the presidency.
Donald trump is not trustworthy at all and neither is Mitch McConnell.
@Malone Mantooth We as people have the RESPONSIBILITY to hold our elected officials on both sides accountable for what they do and don’t do.Complaining about it won’t solve the problem but showing some initiative and taking affirmative action can.
I am on Social Security. I have no family or children in my state. I am paying people to get my grocery’s and med’s. I do not have that kind of money so I do not know what I will do as time goes on. So if they could also include us it would really help.
I agree. I’ve had to buy more stuff to get by than usual, so less money for other bills
Rick Ammon trump and Biden will cut it
Tanner Shortnacy a steady check that doesn’t pay all the expenses of living is not lucky
@Terry Harrison Based on what factual information can you claim that Biden will cut Social Security and Medicare. You Can’t defend your comment and you only made the comment to make people think that Trump is no worse than the Democrats which is a political ploy and a lie! Donald Trump If you want America to forgive and forget it will require you, Donald Trump to admit that the spread of the virus and the failure to properly warn Americans of the seriousness of this crisis is your fault, to show genuine remorse for the deaths and hardship you have caused, and it will require you to resign! Then, and only then, can America begin to heal and begin to work together!
@Rick Ammon I agree
No, bailouts for corrupt corporations.
Million of ordinary people wok for so called corporations, if they fail can you build a better one from scratch?
Firewall out the claims of the casino banks – end all bailouts to them. Ask Schumer and Trump – to call for the construction of a New Bretton Woods credit architecture!
@Leo Shin Yes, corporations that provide essential services within the physical economy must be kept in business. The same with corporations that produce energy, machines or steel. / No more bailouts for parasitic banks or Hedge Funds. Some of their speculative units can’t even pay the interest on their debts – so they’ve been getting Bailouts by their Federal Reserve protection racket!
I’ll bet “socialism” doesn’t look so bad after all.
Its amazing that in times of crisis the republicans accept socialist ideas. Not just now but in history also
The two most popular government programs are Social Security and Medicare, which provide a safety net for seniors.
John C this is a crisis wake up iam working when there isn’t a crisis then it’s a hand out.
@Jason Williams The US healthcare allows for thousands to die every year and bankrupts and even higher number, there’s been an emergency for decades now but like most people that lack all empathy you only consider it an emergency because it’s directly affecting *you* now.
How about make stock buy backs illegal like they were from 1934 to 1982?
The corporate bailouts are excessive.
Dolly Jelinske yea didn’t they get a huge tax break? Shouldn’t they have to shoulder a lil responsibility at some point
Like President said he knew it was a pandemic before it was a pandemic.
Well not really when you take the economy into consideration.
On 3/12, the Fed bailed out the large banks with $176 billion. Then they promised $1.5 trillion for the next 3 days – $500 billion for the 13th, $500 billion for the 16th, $500 billion for the 17th. These Bailouts continue – but will no longer paper over $2 thousand trillion in gambled up claims!
Paid sick leave
While they are lined up to dole out almost a trillion dollar bailout to corporations
Moscow Mitch won’t allow any bill to get to the Senate if it benefits the majority of the American people.
Trump is calling this the china virus. Moscow Mitch’s wife is Chinese. So technically it’s Moscow Mitch’s wife-virus. Seems about right.
ABSOLUTELY. The first thing President Trump said was,
“We have to bail out the Hotels”. Trump is in the HOTEL BUSINESS. He is looking out for his businesses.
The airline Industry don’t pay corporate taxes. They are getting over. The big executives give themselves big bonuses.
Trump’s tax cut didn’t benefit the middle class.
Ths hospitals will give the sick client a big bill after csre.
This is a national disaster.
Stop sending billions of dollars to ZIONIST LEADERS IN ISRAEL. FORGET ABOUT WEAPONS, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE NEED HEALTHCARE HELP NOW.
Republicans love capitilism… until there’s a problem… then all they want are their socialism handouts. mmmmm
Iam a Republican iam working don’t speak for me
Bailouts for the casino banks – from their Federal Reserve protection racket!
There’s a silver lining to this virus, it’s bringing to light a lot of Shady things that were done in the shadows.
Without working people nobody is going to be on the flights, cruises or hotels.
We must work with other nations – to defeat the Covid-19. Then build a much better physical economy & culture!
Pay the workers, the wall street hogs have had enough.
Freeze their parasitic claims, put them through Bankruptcy Reorganization. Improve the General Welfare, the physical economy and Master Nature!
Once again average citizens are going to get screwed. Big businesses, corporations will benefit most. And Republicans will say: look at how much WE did for you!
In 2008-9, 8 million houses were taken from people – since bank officers pushed Veritable Rate Mortgages at them. Then when the rates were manipulated – 8 million houses were taken. One woman had her monthly mortgage payments rise from $800/month to $1800/month! / The Federal Government could have stepped in and offered a low fixed rate – without great cost, since payments would have continued { Yet the Fed gave Bailout trillions to the large banks. }!