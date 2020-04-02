After President Trump signs a major bill to ease the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tells Lawrence O’Donnell the next bill must put workers before executives. Aired on 03/18/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Sen. Chuck Schumer: Any Coronavirus Bailout 'Needs To Put The Workers First' | The Last Word | MSNBC