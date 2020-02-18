Sen. Brian Schatz On Whether We Can Trust Trump To Handle Coronavirus | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 18, 2020

 

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI): “To the extent we’ve been fortunate with this disease is because of its epidemiology, not because of some sort of coordinated response from the government.”
35 Comments on "Sen. Brian Schatz On Whether We Can Trust Trump To Handle Coronavirus | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Eagle Eyes | February 18, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    I wish he’d get it,because l really want to see how he handles it!..😏

  2. M. Mangredi | February 18, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    I wouldn’t trust him to handle his own hair. Look at what happened there.

  3. John Kurtz | February 18, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    I wouldn’t trust trumpPAB to take care of my pet rock

  4. sam Iaint | February 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    A Japanese visitor returned home from his trip to Hawaii and had the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus is in Hawaii.

  5. Aaron J | February 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    So glad we have you to help us learn who is at fault and how to blame others. This is so helpful!

  6. Malik K | February 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    We can’t trust Trump to handle Coronas, Budweiser or Ice House.

  7. stillbreathing37 | February 18, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    He’ll divert AID to districts and states who voted for him. So no! Because “You knew he was a snake when you took him in.” 😉

  8. big jabaz | February 18, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    do you think the president of china loves the millions of people that he has imprisoned in his slave prisons to make cheap american product?

  9. Norman Oro | February 18, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    Yes. The Senate, part of the lawmaking branch of government, essentially proclaimed its own irrelevance by telling President Trump that breaking the law is acceptable. Except for Mitt Romney, the GOP senators should be ashamed of what they did.

  10. Pappy Chulo | February 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Positions eliminated, departments shrunk = more tax dollars to fill trump’s pockets.

  11. autumn rain | February 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    he does nothing.. some brave soul explains it.. 45 blames Obama or Dems then executive orders an Epstein on yall

  12. Kevin McNeil | February 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Oh wait I forgot a Senator knows how to handle it 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪

    • Pamela Mattox | February 18, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      Maybe susan collins will trust the coronavirus to not strike the US to bad. Plump cant even stop his sniffles let alone a pandemic. Whatever. No info coming from plump to reasure the public.

    • J | February 18, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Or the house speaker even. None of them are doctors on either side – none of them are qualified to talk about it. Geez, I’m thinking about Obama and Ebola now.

  13. Eileen Vaughn | February 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    President Chump should go to Wuhan, China to visit the sick people and see how well they are being cared for there.

  14. jsean g | February 18, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    More of a PR issue for Trump,.blame Obama

  15. enjay py | February 18, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Trump is just trying to prevent his corrupt A.G. Bill Barr from being impeached by committing another act of outrage to change the news cycle. Don’t fall for it, main stream media! Stay focused. ..follow the money.

  16. ALEC GRIMES | February 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    If only that virius can find it’s way into the White House !

  17. Jacob Klein | February 18, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    I hope all leftists get it. Well, that and TB from illegal-aliens coughing in their faces.

  18. Thomas Carroll | February 18, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Joe Reid. WTF is that on top of your head 😂😂

  19. Baby drumphf | February 18, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    If it is any indication how trump handled the hurricane in Puerto Rico and caused 3500 deaths then he will fail dismally and tragically.

  20. firefox5926 | February 18, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    0:03 well let me put it this way …no… he cannot … i would trust him to run the hot tap…

