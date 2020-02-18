Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI): “To the extent we’ve been fortunate with this disease is because of its epidemiology, not because of some sort of coordinated response from the government.”

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Sen. Brian Schatz On Whether We Can Trust Trump To Handle Coronavirus | All In | MSNBC