MNSBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber fact checks President Trump's legal defense team arguing welcoming foreign help for an election is legal. Melber shows how this claim is legally false. As you will see in this video, when Trump insisted he still welcomed foreign help before the Ukraine scandal broke, he was condemned by leaders in law, national security and his most loyal republican allies in the Senate.Aired on 1/30/2020.

See Trump Lawyer Fact-Checked For Defending Collusion At Trump's Senate Trial | MSNBC