February 23, 2020

 

Bernie Sanders declares victory in Nevada caucuses with strong showing
RELATED: Nevada caucus results aren't the end-all be-all

Nevada caucus results showed Bernie Sanders as the winner in the nation's most diverse-yet voting bloc.

64 Comments on "Sanders wins Nevada contest | USA TODAY"

  1. Adam Thomas | February 23, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    First thumbs up lol

  2. Simon Tang | February 23, 2020 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    Please get rid off the undemocratic superdelegates. The DNC had supported a popular vote in the general election. It should do the same with its primaries.

    • Achintya Jain | February 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      @Josh Witte Bernie’s about the same age as biden and Bloomberg, I don’t see anyone screaming about how they’re too old

    • mighty mouse | February 23, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      Simon Tang NEVER EVER GET RID OF THE ONLY THING LEFT BETWEEN LIARS AND CHEATS LIKE THE DEMOCRAT COMMUNIST PARTY THAT HAS DECEIVED AMERICA FOR DECADES AND WILL PAY FOR THAT IN THIS DECADE.

    • Josh Witte | February 23, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @mighty mouse oh shut up crazy 🙄

    • Alex Shine | February 23, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

      Make sure to check your voter registration (in case anything tricky has happened/to make sure you can vote) and GET OUT AND VOTE!

    • Alex Shine | February 23, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

      Joe “everyone’s vote will count” ….so like democracy? You sound very anti-Democratic? There’s a term for that…

  3. Joel Cruz | February 23, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    wow 58 seconds coverage for Bernie and hes the winner and almost 6 minutes for joe Biden 2nd place lol

    • Boofer T. Washington | February 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      @melvin Edwards super delegates. That’s how. Why? Bc only 20yrs olds like him. The rest of us adults are smart enough to know his policies will ruin this country.

    • Painkiller Jones | February 23, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

      @Alex Shine Well I’m a Republican, so I’m registered to vote, and have voter I.D. to go with my regular one. Like every normal citizen. Although here in St. Louis, I’m pretty sure all you need is some junk mail and a candy wrapper.

    • Brandon B | February 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Richard L. T. I think you’re confusing your mom with Sanders. We all know your mom always loses.

    • Brandon B | February 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Nathan Borne I’m a part of the Dem party and I want him to win.

    • Berserker von Sudetenland | February 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      Democrats openly hate America and American values. The openly spit on the Constitution and the flag. Trump 2020. 🇺🇸

  4. marlene riggs | February 23, 2020 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    Bernie PLUMMETS to first place!

  5. JENTHINKSO | February 23, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Hurts to cover this, doesn’t it USA TODAY? Hahaha!

  6. Jim C | February 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    Take my money Sanders, take all of our money.

  7. real man show | February 23, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    There gonna screw him with the super delegates

    • Spring Bloom | February 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Comrade Putin will not let that happen.

    • Spring Bloom | February 23, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Chris Ducat

      They are already going to bleed over this. An avowed, lifelong, Soviet Anthem singing, USSR honeymooning, bread line supporting Communist, representing the Democratic Party, is a f’n *disaster* for them. They are now in the position of openly admitting that Marxism/Socialism/Communism *is* the Democratic Party, or they will have to vocally admit that Socialism is wrong for America and forcefully disavow, reject and purge the Marxist element from the party. They’re going to lose an arm, or die whole.

    • Mr1stcat | February 23, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      If that happens it will be the death of the dem party

    • Dander Spat | February 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

      Stalin got screwed too for a while ……….

    • Rust R | February 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

      Spring Bloom Trump Seems you’re conditioning might be kicking in. He does not behave like a member of a communist party. At least not any that I observed when I was in the Soviet Union.

  8. Randall Goguen | February 23, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Sanders doesn’t kiss Israel’s arse. Enough said?

  9. R M | February 23, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    This is so playing into Trumps hands. “We will never be a socialist government……..Bernie goes down in flames.” That was Easy.

  10. kim chen | February 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    bernie! wow

  11. xd xd | February 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders in a winning RUT!!

  13. Brandon B | February 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    USA TODAY… ain’t no one really taking you seriously.

  14. James Asper | February 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    #Bernie2020 #MedicareForAll ❤️

  15. Qas Perr | February 23, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    Hell yeah!!!

  16. Gabe L | February 23, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    I get my Real news from the Jimmy Dore show, The Hill and even RT News.

  17. Beeyay Baracas | February 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    LANDSLIDE for the CoMmUniSt

    This is KILLING MSM lol

  18. Eveline Estopinan | February 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Many latinos for Bernie in Nevada👿😰I guess we don’t learn from our CRAP countries and government…SMART!!!

  19. Eye Ore | February 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Big deal, they declared this for Burni last week.
    #NeverGulags

  20. BrownSugar 83 | February 23, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    Vote Bernie Sanders!! 💕👍🏽💕👍🏽💕👍🏽💕

