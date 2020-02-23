Sanders wins Nevada contest | USA TODAY

Bernie Sanders declares victory in Nevada caucuses with strong showing
RELATED: Nevada caucus results aren't the end-all be-all
Nevada caucus results showed Bernie Sanders as the winner in the nation's most diverse-yet voting bloc.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
First thumbs up lol
Please get rid off the undemocratic superdelegates. The DNC had supported a popular vote in the general election. It should do the same with its primaries.
@Josh Witte Bernie’s about the same age as biden and Bloomberg, I don’t see anyone screaming about how they’re too old
Simon Tang NEVER EVER GET RID OF THE ONLY THING LEFT BETWEEN LIARS AND CHEATS LIKE THE DEMOCRAT COMMUNIST PARTY THAT HAS DECEIVED AMERICA FOR DECADES AND WILL PAY FOR THAT IN THIS DECADE.
@mighty mouse oh shut up crazy 🙄
Make sure to check your voter registration (in case anything tricky has happened/to make sure you can vote) and GET OUT AND VOTE!
Joe “everyone’s vote will count” ….so like democracy? You sound very anti-Democratic? There’s a term for that…
wow 58 seconds coverage for Bernie and hes the winner and almost 6 minutes for joe Biden 2nd place lol
@melvin Edwards super delegates. That’s how. Why? Bc only 20yrs olds like him. The rest of us adults are smart enough to know his policies will ruin this country.
@Alex Shine Well I’m a Republican, so I’m registered to vote, and have voter I.D. to go with my regular one. Like every normal citizen. Although here in St. Louis, I’m pretty sure all you need is some junk mail and a candy wrapper.
Richard L. T. I think you’re confusing your mom with Sanders. We all know your mom always loses.
Nathan Borne I’m a part of the Dem party and I want him to win.
Democrats openly hate America and American values. The openly spit on the Constitution and the flag. Trump 2020. 🇺🇸
Bernie PLUMMETS to first place!
Dead 😂
marlene riggs perspective is only first place for the Democrats not the NATION. He is at 27% on the national poll.
@mighty mouse Which national poll? Do you have a source?
Make sure to check your voter registration (in case anything tricky has happened/to make sure you can vote) and GET OUT AND VOTE!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hurts to cover this, doesn’t it USA TODAY? Hahaha!
That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard.
JENTHINKSO WRONG IT IS GREAT TO SEE THE VERMONT COMMUNISTS AND THE STUPIDEST PEOPLE IN USA THE DEMOCRAT PARTY TRY TO GET A COMMUNIST CANDIDATE INTO THE PRESIDENCY. WILL NOT HAPPEN. HE IS AT 27% NATIONALLY
Why do people make stupid comments like this. They covered it. It doesnt hurt to cover it.
Don’t tell me Democrats don’t like commies ………
Take my money Sanders, take all of our money.
@Paul Rossi Trump is fading.
@Qas Perr Get ready for a President Trump Landslide Victory in November..😁👍
@nole 89 Socialism is Corrupt, Greedy and Evil..President Donald Trump 2020, Keep America Great..😁👌
@NothingToPointOut24 You do realize fact and logic means nothing to these people, don’t you?
@nole 89 why would anyone advocate “Medicare for all”? Lmao medicare is some of the worst medical coverage you can get, regardless of it being free to the people it covers. That’s a terrible thing to even run on
There gonna screw him with the super delegates
Comrade Putin will not let that happen.
@Chris Ducat
They are already going to bleed over this. An avowed, lifelong, Soviet Anthem singing, USSR honeymooning, bread line supporting Communist, representing the Democratic Party, is a f’n *disaster* for them. They are now in the position of openly admitting that Marxism/Socialism/Communism *is* the Democratic Party, or they will have to vocally admit that Socialism is wrong for America and forcefully disavow, reject and purge the Marxist element from the party. They’re going to lose an arm, or die whole.
If that happens it will be the death of the dem party
Stalin got screwed too for a while ……….
Spring Bloom Trump Seems you’re conditioning might be kicking in. He does not behave like a member of a communist party. At least not any that I observed when I was in the Soviet Union.
Sanders doesn’t kiss Israel’s arse. Enough said?
@AndyFromBeaverton Sources?
@Definitely True Information
1988 press conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KCoR6UYs1k
TYT on Sanders https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh7VP9kwGUo
Plagiarizing Stalin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SRNy11ZoAw
Sanders campaign workers talk about burning cities if Trump wins and if Burnie wins putting capitalists in gulags https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsUAvh_PCWA
He sucks co ck. Nuff said.
@AndyFromBeaverton
ZIONISM = Do unto others as the Nazis did unto you.
@Randall Goguen Wow, don’t you realize how cultish you sound? Go watch some of the Burnie clips I posted above. Trump might win all 50 states if Burnie is nominated. Trump will never win DC and the BDS cult that live there.
This is so playing into Trumps hands. “We will never be a socialist government……..Bernie goes down in flames.” That was Easy.
R M Milo Yiannopolous was absolutely prophetic when he said that Trump’s presidential victory would be the death of the Republican Party.
R M Conservatism is still around, but it’s morphing into something beyond the mainstream Republican ideal.
@LordOdio By the way, have you been watching your favorite “fake news” cast on CNN and MSNBC? They are saying that socialism will never work, someone has to tell Bernie. Here’s the link if you think I am lying. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87mTAMoEUh4
R M Well, communism sucks. Most of the Nordic countries Bernie Sanders admires revile the U.S.S.R. too.
R M I also don’t believe everything my television says. Just because MSNBC says it won’t work doesn’t mean that it’s true.
bernie! wow
Bernie Sanders in a winning RUT!!
🤘🖖
USA TODAY… ain’t no one really taking you seriously.
What the hell are you talking about. What about this video is false or misleading or what??
V Ling suggesting winning isn’t really winning… that’s misleading, clown.
#Bernie2020 #MedicareForAll ❤️
Whooo Bernie 2020💕🐦
Why would we want Medicare for all? Lmao
@Edgar Ochoa so you or one of your relatives doesn’t die or have massive debt
Hell yeah!!!
I get my Real news from the Jimmy Dore show, The Hill and even RT News.
LANDSLIDE for the CoMmUniSt
This is KILLING MSM lol
Many latinos for Bernie in Nevada👿😰I guess we don’t learn from our CRAP countries and government…SMART!!!
Big deal, they declared this for Burni last week.
#NeverGulags
Vote Bernie Sanders!! 💕👍🏽💕👍🏽💕👍🏽💕