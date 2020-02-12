Roger Stone: Prosecutors quit case against President Trump’s ally | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 12, 2020

 

Prosecutors quit, DOJ backtracks prison recommendation: A timeline of the Roger Stone case.
RELATED: Bernie Sanders wins NH primary

In a short period, the Justice Department changed their prison recommendation for Roger Stone while four attorneys abruptly quit the prosecution team.

31 Comments on "Roger Stone: Prosecutors quit case against President Trump’s ally | USA TODAY"

  1. Paul Bunyon | February 12, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Ok now what ? Life goes on ! 😆

  2. Custom wheel horse tractor Eric83 | February 12, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Awesome video thank you thank

  3. Miss Saydee | February 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    “Only the best of people” 🤮🤮

    • shinny dime | February 12, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      @ihave35cents The N R A . BIG PHRAMA . INSURANCE

    • ihave35cents | February 12, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      Oh please I pay $1,650 a month and I have a 7800 deductible Barack Obama was a failure. If anyone you know has health insurance for cheap thank me

    • ihave35cents | February 12, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Miss Saydee a purple heart hero

    • shinny dime | February 12, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @ihave35cents under Bushcare I couldn’t buy Heath insurance at any price ( pre existing conditions)….….under obomacare I paid 825 m with 5000 deductable. Then when the republican snakes removed the mandate letting millions go without paying any premiums I now pay 1630M 7500 deductable. Next those snakes 😈 are going let insurance company deny coverage for pre existing conditions..then I’ll pay nothing. 0 a month 0 deductable and I’ll have no Heath insurance. PRESIDENT OBOMA is the BEST.

    • ihave35cents | February 12, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @shinny dime Obama did that to you

  4. chris shook | February 12, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Roger stone has done nothing wrong he’s a good man🇺🇸👍

  5. Charlie Hunt | February 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Isn’t that what DT wanted? Now he can put his own minions in there.

  6. wesley rodgers | February 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    It’s like the godamm mafia. Jeez.

  7. PK Cazadores | February 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    You would think that the minute it was discovered that Obama and Clinton initiated this investigation with a stacked FBI, fabricated evidence that Clinton herself paid for, and using illegal warrants to spy, that all those indicted would have been set free. It is likely Flynn and Stone will be pardoned anyway, as they should. I can’t wait to start seeing the indictments the other way around. This has gone on long enough.

  8. Sabisch TruePain | February 12, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    King Trump..

  9. VanGiai Do | February 12, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    These people are going to jail bc of Russian collusion hoax. Meanwhile Comey, Brennan and McCabe lied to Congress and walk freely.

  10. daniel deluca | February 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    PUBLIC NOTICE
    WAKE up SHEEPLE : the media is ALL FULL of Satanic SHITZ bags
    Jesus is KING : Judgement DAY is HERE,
    the ESTABLISHMENT & Hollywood will SOON be exposed 2 whom THEY really are “Luciferians”
    semper fidelis
    daniel john de Luca

  11. Gordon Buckle | February 12, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    OK here’s how it works; First the Deep State FBI creates a phony case against the President, Then the eager Dems get a special counsel, then Meuller( a Hillary lackey) tries to find some evidence to support the allegations against the President, then, that not being possible, he files charges against the president’s allies. Finding resistance to pleading guilty to the invented offenses, he threatens to prosecute the children of the accused. The accused succumb and agree to plead guilty to nonexistent crimes: the Obama appointed prosecutors then ask the court to impose Draconian penalties. The Justice Department intervenes and the Press goes wild. Get It Now?

  12. Mark Everhart | February 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Shady Donald always up to no good per no morals or ethics. A true con.

  13. Paul L. Munoz | February 12, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Justice Dept.’s reputation on life support for that dreadful situation, thanks to the Trumpster’s influential & brash tweets

  14. Doran Vee | February 12, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Good! Get the liberal hate-filled unethical lawyers out of prosecution. Most of them lie everytime they prosecute someone

  15. joym824 | February 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    This is UNREAL!!!

  16. Icy Cool | February 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    If you haven’t figured out by now that the Democrats and their propagandist, the MSM, are our real enemy, then you haven’t been paying attention.

  17. shinny dime | February 12, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Judge Amy Jackson (Oboma Appointed) is sentencing stone , not Trump Barr, prosecutor .trump can only pardon this criminal. But he’s getting those 9 years

  18. Jonathan Wilson | February 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    Trump’s doing a lot to help our country

  19. geo deo | February 12, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Come on USA Today stop with the corny background music

  20. Daniel Palacios | February 12, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Impeach again

