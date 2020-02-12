Roger Stone: Prosecutors quit case against President Trump’s ally | USA TODAY

Prosecutors quit, DOJ backtracks prison recommendation: A timeline of the Roger Stone case.
In a short period, the Justice Department changed their prison recommendation for Roger Stone while four attorneys abruptly quit the prosecution team.
Ok now what ? Life goes on ! 😆
Awesome video thank you thank
“Only the best of people” 🤮🤮
@ihave35cents The N R A . BIG PHRAMA . INSURANCE
Oh please I pay $1,650 a month and I have a 7800 deductible Barack Obama was a failure. If anyone you know has health insurance for cheap thank me
@Miss Saydee a purple heart hero
@ihave35cents under Bushcare I couldn’t buy Heath insurance at any price ( pre existing conditions)….….under obomacare I paid 825 m with 5000 deductable. Then when the republican snakes removed the mandate letting millions go without paying any premiums I now pay 1630M 7500 deductable. Next those snakes 😈 are going let insurance company deny coverage for pre existing conditions..then I’ll pay nothing. 0 a month 0 deductable and I’ll have no Heath insurance. PRESIDENT OBOMA is the BEST.
@shinny dime Obama did that to you
Roger stone has done nothing wrong he’s a good man🇺🇸👍
Sure
Lmao yeah he’s a good man alright. A good man just like his buddy Trump.
@Dana Maupin lol,,,, yeah.. just like his buddy..
Isn’t that what DT wanted? Now he can put his own minions in there.
It’s like the godamm mafia. Jeez.
You would think that the minute it was discovered that Obama and Clinton initiated this investigation with a stacked FBI, fabricated evidence that Clinton herself paid for, and using illegal warrants to spy, that all those indicted would have been set free. It is likely Flynn and Stone will be pardoned anyway, as they should. I can’t wait to start seeing the indictments the other way around. This has gone on long enough.
Barack Obama and his minions were crooked as hell. I can’t wait for the Durham report.
King Trump..
These people are going to jail bc of Russian collusion hoax. Meanwhile Comey, Brennan and McCabe lied to Congress and walk freely.
You’re promoting propaganda with zero evidence. This is a move of a mafia pleb
PUBLIC NOTICE
WAKE up SHEEPLE : the media is ALL FULL of Satanic SHITZ bags
Jesus is KING : Judgement DAY is HERE,
the ESTABLISHMENT & Hollywood will SOON be exposed 2 whom THEY really are “Luciferians”
semper fidelis
daniel john de Luca
OK here’s how it works; First the Deep State FBI creates a phony case against the President, Then the eager Dems get a special counsel, then Meuller( a Hillary lackey) tries to find some evidence to support the allegations against the President, then, that not being possible, he files charges against the president’s allies. Finding resistance to pleading guilty to the invented offenses, he threatens to prosecute the children of the accused. The accused succumb and agree to plead guilty to nonexistent crimes: the Obama appointed prosecutors then ask the court to impose Draconian penalties. The Justice Department intervenes and the Press goes wild. Get It Now?
Gordon Buckle define deep state. It’s a pie to promote more lies
Shady Donald always up to no good per no morals or ethics. A true con.
Justice Dept.’s reputation on life support for that dreadful situation, thanks to the Trumpster’s influential & brash tweets
Good! Get the liberal hate-filled unethical lawyers out of prosecution. Most of them lie everytime they prosecute someone
This is UNREAL!!!
If you haven’t figured out by now that the Democrats and their propagandist, the MSM, are our real enemy, then you haven’t been paying attention.
Judge Amy Jackson (Oboma Appointed) is sentencing stone , not Trump Barr, prosecutor .trump can only pardon this criminal. But he’s getting those 9 years
Trump’s doing a lot to help our country
Come on USA Today stop with the corny background music
Impeach again