Fmr. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes responds to President Donald Trump's statement that he doesn't "take responsibility at all. Because we were given a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time," saying that fmr. President Barack Obama left President Trump a "global health infrastructure" to manage global health threats, shut down by the current administration.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Rhodes: Obama Left Trump A 'Global Health Infrastructure' | MSNBC