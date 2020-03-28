Rhodes: Obama Left Trump A ‘Global Health Infrastructure’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 28, 2020

 

Fmr. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes responds to President Donald Trump's statement that he doesn't "take responsibility at all. Because we were given a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time," saying that fmr. President Barack Obama left President Trump a "global health infrastructure" to manage global health threats, shut down by the current administration.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rhodes: Obama Left Trump A 'Global Health Infrastructure' | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

107 Comments on "Rhodes: Obama Left Trump A ‘Global Health Infrastructure’ | MSNBC"

  1. GoGreen1977 | March 14, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    I don’t remember the Ebola crisis during Obama’s term, but I guess that’s because it didn’t become a crisis for us in the US. Thank you, President Obama.

  2. ISuckTiggos | March 14, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Trump can’t keep Obama out his mouth guess he knows a black man was that much better than him

  3. Teri Williams | March 14, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    President Barack Obama cared about the American people … big difference.

    • Michael Wuj | March 17, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

      @Dermot Gunn But it couldn’t be applicable to anyone else? 😃

    • Dermot Gunn | March 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @Michael Wuj yes it, or most of it at any rate, could apply to some millionaires and to almost all billionaires in the world.

    • Benjamin Romberg | March 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      @s2wheels the truth hurts huh? Your ignorance for facts outweighs the little intelligence you possess.

    • Michayal Valder | March 23, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

      @Michael Wuj And an orange clown will lead them.

    • ako tairi | March 27, 2020 at 2:01 AM | Reply

      @Kristján Rúnarsson CDC funding increased while the Pandemic Response Team had been absorbed by the NSC Dept under John Bolton’s orders. And everyone knows Bolton wasn’t a team player.

  4. Malivoo | March 15, 2020 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    3.5 years into his presidency and he’s still blaming Obama for anything that goes wrong lol.

    • Marlene Alexander | March 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      Emil Ogborn maybe correct your grammar and listen to the Dems.. you will then be happier, Emil! You have drunk thd dangerous koolaide!

    • Marlene Alexander | March 27, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      Emil Ogborn get off here.. you don’t know what you are talking about. Trump needs to GET LOST and go back to his realty shows..

    • Emil Ogborn | March 28, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

      @Marlene Alexander your faith in your Democratic party is your failure.the news outlets just reported when Obama used all the masks gowns and ventilators during the swine flu. He never replace them. So he used to stockpile and never re-inventoried nothing. So Obama set no one up for nothing but failure. That’s his legacy a pandemic failure, and ObamaCare that failed.

    • Benjamin Romberg | March 28, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      @Emil Ogborn hi emil, remember Obama also had to deal with ebola besides h1n1, replacing ventilators is not the issue, trump had at least three months to address this issue and said it was a democratic hoax and we wouldn’t be inside hiding right now. The Republicans on the other hand made the dems hold the stimulis package because they wanted to pay out the businesses and the upper class first and that didn’t sit well with the dems, Emil I understand your loyalty to trump and the Republican party but you need to broaden your view on what’s happening here, the dems aren’t perfect but the Republicans are more unperfect, all I see with them is they look out for they’re own and they’re wallets.

    • Emil Ogborn | March 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Romberg hello. And Obama had six years to replenish all all the backup healthcare supplies the government keeps for in times of emergency. Like this one!so even now the Democrats want to give 14 billion dollars to Africa , 75 million dollars art culture, same-day voting rights, and the list goes on.so by trying to push this stuff through on this 3rd bill for this coronavirus. And are country men and weman are dying because of this. Nancy pelosi and Chuck Schumer the head of your Democratic party think this is more important than saving Americans. In times of disaster you put politics to the side. Nancy pelosi and Chuck Schumer shows that cannot happen in a Democratic party.

  5. Ronald McDonald | March 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    4 years later and he’s still blaming the black guy

    • Karen Schumer | March 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      Black president brought us out of the worst recession since the great depression.

    • coop awhip | March 26, 2020 at 5:13 AM | Reply

      and the whining black bastareds blame whitey for the last 65 years. LOL LOL

    • Karen Schumer | March 26, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      @coop awhip The fact of the matter is that a lot of the reason blacks cannot get ahead is indeed because of racism against people of colour.

    • Karen Schumer | March 26, 2020 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      @KZ No, trump has deeply divided this country, and further enriched the wealthy.

    • KZ | March 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Karen Schumer The democrats divided there own party and Americans of color woke up to the radical marxist dictators on the left with dividing our Nation and the race card failed and trying to overthrow a Presidentcy keeps failing removal of impeachment fail all the radical marxist dictators have left is division and because there to stupid like moron AOC and Communist Bernie Sanders as all they will get is the demise of there party in November and the majority of Americans can’t wait

  6. Temporao Ataes | March 15, 2020 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    And still, disturbed people will vote for him. America is sick

  7. Mark J | March 15, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    “I don’t take responsibility at all”…..translation, “I’m a fake President “.

  8. drew4021 | March 15, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    when his failure of a presidency ends in November I hope they put him on trial for high crimes against america

    • Teresa 67 Factoid | March 26, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @djay Roscoe Lewis
      Do yourself a favor and turn off CNN

    • djay Roscoe Lewis | March 26, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      @Teresa 67 Factoid no I get all of my misinformation from foxy and the traders. Now go troll your dictator

    • Pamela Anderson | March 27, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      They better. And we need changes implemented that make all voted in politicians under contract to serve their citizens, not the filthy rich oligarchs and corporations who basically use bribery for policies that are always not in the interests of citizens, the Earth or it’s creatures. A politicians failure to work for us first is grounds for dismal by a tribunal selected by voters. Preferably all under 35 yrs old. The same for the president. And wouldn’t a 12 seat tribunal be superior to a president? Replaced annually. Obviously staffers and government employees are needed. Let this criminal trail of humanities worse narcissists teach that lesson. Love

    • Teresa 67 Factoid | March 27, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Pamela Anderson
      We don’t need to see the tax returns of a billionaire who became a public servant.
      We need to see the tax returns of public servants who became
      millionaires!!

    • Jeff Gibson | March 28, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      They already did and YOU lost.

  9. Robin Marshall | March 15, 2020 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    Firing head of CDC makes him responsible for this lag in eradicating this outbreak.

    • Edward Blodgett | March 24, 2020 at 6:11 AM | Reply

      Makes him a murder!!😷✌

    • Sherry Young | March 26, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      @Jeff Gibson YOU DO THE NUMBERS!! IT’S THE PRIMARY, NOT THE GENERAL ELECTION!!

    • Jeff Gibson | March 26, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

      @Sherry Young And now there are Bernie Bros. who refuse to vote for Joe. And now there are minorities who are going over to Trump. And now there are working families going over to Trump. And now Joe cannot even string two sentences together. And now Trump will cure a major depression after only one month, just like the Great Depression should have been cured in 1929. It’s all over but the tears.

    • Anythin Anywear | March 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      Maybe that was part of a plan…….

    • E Tan | March 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      @Jeff Gibson , Its all in ur delusional mind!

  10. Vincent Strother | March 15, 2020 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    I don’t believe a “proven Liar” ever took the test!

  11. M Soda | March 15, 2020 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    All Trump knows how to do is blame other people

    • Rene Curry | March 22, 2020 at 4:32 AM | Reply

      M Soda👄He’s good at lying!!! Actually, he’s not really good at it…he is just prolific!!!

    • Long Do | March 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

      Play victim vic6play and play vic6 lol

    • Hiroader11 The Analysts | March 26, 2020 at 5:42 AM | Reply

      4 more years *sarcasm*

    • Joe Perez | March 27, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

      Hiroader11 The Analysts I doubt it stupid. The people will vote him out of office. He’s done nothing for the economy or the American people but lie and try to cover up his crimes. He’s a con man. If you can’t figure it out, shame on you.

    • kiana burton | March 27, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

      A crisis such as this just shows what kind of mindset these conservatives have had all the time. They are very shallow and juvenile in how they navigate crisis’s. Trump and his minions are cowardly and literally stupid. Have mercy, Lord, on us.

  12. johan iojo | March 15, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    People around him telling he’s doing a great job… just like with hitler😣 those enablers are the worst and should be prosecuted just like what was done after the Hitler regime

    • john mcwhirter | March 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      ……… and trumP loves PRAISE (even if it is false).
      Problem is that he then starts to believe it and thinks it is an endorsement of everything he does and that his actions are correct because his yes-men say so.
       [Aren’t they spineless ones indeed].

      Remember the couple of times trumP had everyone around the table ‘sing his praises’,
      goodness, that was actually sickening to watch.

    • Alias Jack | March 22, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

      Exactly right! Here’s what Linda Ronstadt said to Anderson Cooper about Trump;

      Anderson Cooper;
      “You’ve read a lot about the Weimar Republic in Germany and you sort of see parallels between then and now.”

      Linda Ronstadt:
      “Well, Great parallels, I mean the intelligentsia of Berlin and the literati and all the artists were just busy doing their thing and there were a lot of chances (as) Hitler rose to power there were a lot of chances to stop him and they didn’t speak out, and the industrial complex thought they could control him once they got him in office and, of course, he was not controllable. By the time he got established he put his own people in place and stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power. And we got Hitler and he destroyed Germany, he destroyed centuries of intellectual history forward and backward. You know the people like Beethoven and Goethe and Thomas Mann became jokes, they became Nazi laughing stocks.”

      Anderson Cooper;
      “I think a lot of people would be surprised to hear comparisons between what happened then and now.”

      Linda Ronstadt;
      “If you read the history you won’t be surprised, it’s exactly the same; find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was going to get elected the day he announced. And I said it’s going to be like Hitler and the Mexicans were going to be the new Jews, and sure enough, that’s what he delivered, you know.”

      The fact that Cooper could not see the obvious historical parallels between Trump and Hitler makes Cooper sound like nothing more than a corporate sycophant and not a reporter at all!

    • Ruchira De Silva | March 28, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Totally agreed. Having the mindset of a small kid is the premises. Kids love praise. Kids get very angry otherwise. Trump behaves exactly like this.

  13. Victor Johnson | March 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Prison should be the only place just about his whole administration needs to take responsibility for …as inmates.

  14. Joshua Peck | March 16, 2020 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    Getting rid of the Pandemic Response Team, how is that Keeping America Great?!

    • E.M. Chantal Gatore | March 24, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      I know right!

    • Ted Halpern | March 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

      They were Obama Administration officials that’s why they were canned. Brilliant unwanted move.

    • DA7545 | March 26, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

      ’cause we don’t pandemic response team when there is no pandemic. A team can be put together when there IS a pandemic. Do you want to pay for top medical professions to sit around and wait for a pandemic?

    • Mighty Mystery | March 26, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      @DA7545 A fire department can be used as a good example. Their work on fire prevention saves a lot of fire loss in future. If we waited for a fire and depended on the bucket brigade, how would that work?

    • siderealvision | March 27, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      @DA7545 The US pays for a massive military they hope will never be used in an all-out effort. A pandemic response team could still do research or planning for possible outbreaks. Assembling an ad hoc team after the fact would be like locking the proverbial barn door after the horse has escaped.

  15. me | March 16, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Trump only cares about getting re-elected.. to keep himself out of jail.

  16. Blindefender | March 17, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    It is always the same story; Trimp blames everyone else for his incompetence.

  17. Selma T | March 18, 2020 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    This should be a lessen for all Americans, and remove this sick person from the White House. Much love from down under🇦🇺

  18. sockpuppetbitme | March 18, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    What Trump has done to America is absolutely deplorable.

    • Fire Drapeon | March 25, 2020 at 5:34 AM | Reply

      @tree man the turnout for the 2016 election wasn’t great to begin with. Democratic voters who didn’t care to vote caused him to get the presidency. History is repeating itself now with a low turnout for the democratic convention.

    • sockpuppetbitme | March 26, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

      @jane hyden People don’t want the truth, they want to get High on Fast Food and reality TV…

    • DA7545 | March 26, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      I’m a deplorable!

    • sockpuppetbitme | March 27, 2020 at 4:48 AM | Reply

      @DA7545 And look where the country is now S*#thead. Go back to the Nazi regime and GTFO!

    • William Thomas | March 28, 2020 at 6:22 AM | Reply

      This is an interesting fact you have a 1% chance of death in Canada with the Virus % & US 2%. That is the same with almost every ailment. Canada double the US when it comes to health care. If the US adapted our Health care systems 1.4 million less Americans would die per year.

  19. Dr W Sumner Davis | March 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    The man is a clown who avoids responsibility for everything…

  20. nealb6 | March 18, 2020 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    He is so focused on destroying the legacy of Obama, he is killing and destroying America

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.