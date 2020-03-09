Quarantined coronavirus patient details life since testing positive | USA TODAY

Quarantined coronavirus patient details what his life has been like since testing positive.
Carl Goldman, a Diamond Princess passenger, details what life is like being quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska after testing positive for coronavirus.
exactly what I had but they wouldn’t test me because I hadn’t been travelling.
Congrats, you survived lol, don’t catch it a 2nd time lol
I know Carl and His wife!Me,JenGerard of Gerard Cosmetics and thousands of others on Twitter have been praying for them.His wife got to go home the other day and Carl is about to get out to!
What will be the precautions when thousands more have it?
650.000 peoples ae dying every year regular flu and in this flu time in a city with 1,2 miilions of inhabitans evey week every week 15.000 gets infected so what are taling about herer in a coutnry like germay with 80 millione of locals every year 150.000 !!! are dead becaouse of sideeffects of medication given by a medical dr…so …?????????? hype this hype is strange here and we are not china waht is working in china is not possible in a democraty….so ..
The mortality rate in South Korea, where more than 1,100 tests have been administered per million residents ( several 100,000 in total) , comes out to just 0.6%.
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) killed about 10% of the people who got it, while Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was even deadlier, killing 34% of patients. At least so far, COVID-19 does seem to be more lethal than the seasonal flu, but it’s closer to that end of the spectrum. Flu ( H1N1) has a mortality rate .08% and as of March 1 there has been 18000 flu deaths i. The US and they expect total flu deaths for 2020 will be 72,000.
A more complete—and, less severe—picture of COVID-19 will likely emerge as the outbreak continues, testing capacity increases and data are refined.
Only anyone that is 45 or older knows or has seen andromeda strain movie.. but if a millenial watched it now… I bet they would take this virus seriously.. that movie was extreme for it’s time. But a wakeup call in 2020..
Sound like he got the less deadly strain of C19…..
U.S, Italy, Iran Have The Deadly forum of C-19.
American Hospital Association “Best Guess Epidemiology” for @ over next 2 months:
96,000,000 infections
4,800,000 hospitalizations
1,900,000 ICU admissions
480,000 deaths
vs flu in 2019:
35,500,000 infections
490,600 hospitalizations
49,000 ICU admissions
34,200 deaths ……This is not “the flu”, “a
flu”, or any type of flu! Coronavirus and Influenza are two entirely
different viruses. People don’t freak out about getting the flu, because
it has been around forever, we know how it works, and how it is
treated. The population has antibodies to most flu strains, herd
immunity, vaccines, etc… This Coronavirus is a new (novel) virus, that
has never been in the human population. We don’t have any antibodies,
no herd immunity, no treatment, no vaccines. We don’t even know how this
virus really works, the incubation period, the way it’s spread, are all
still very much unknowns. The virus has mutated multiple times already
and will likely continue to do so. That is why people are concerned, and
why such extreme measures are being deployed to slow the spread of the
virus. Panicking doesn’t help, pretending its just a flu doesn’t
either…..