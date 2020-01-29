President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial continues Wednesday (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial heads toward written questions Wednesday after his defense team closed out opening arguments.

RELATED: Impeachment trial: Trump defense team wraps arguments

For less than two hours, Trump's legal team summarized its case against the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment. They also argued that the articles fail constitutionally, and that Trump did not delay aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure the country into investigating the president's rivals. Senators will have 16 hours for written questions that will be read by the chief justice. By late in the week, they are expected to hold a vote on whether or not to hear from any witnesses, according to the Associated Press.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.