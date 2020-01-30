President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial continues Thursday (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Trump Senate impeachment trial resumes with final questions to House Democrats and Trump's defense team.

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump resumes Thursday with up to another eight hours of questions to House Democrats prosecuting the case and the president’s defense team.

The second and final question session begins at 1 p.m. With opening arguments out of the way for each side, the question phase sets up pivotal votes Friday about whether the Senate will call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

