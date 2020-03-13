Pence Delivers Coronavirus Update After Trump Travels To Capitol Hill | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 13, 2020

 

Vice President Pence delivers an update on coronavirus, urges communities to prepare for spread of virus. Aired on 3/10/2020.
85 Comments on "Pence Delivers Coronavirus Update After Trump Travels To Capitol Hill | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Carley Brown | March 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Why is Larry Kudlow standing there? He has nothing useful to offer.

  2. hiker64 | March 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Concern for the working class? Oh yeah, it’s an election year.

  3. Sunny Johnson | March 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Whenever Pence talks, I think about the movie “Airplane.” Leslie Nielsen was Dr. Rumack and his nose keeps growing as he tells passengers there was nothing to worry about!😂🤥

  4. Ian Borland | March 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    right, you lot all squeeze in as close as you can – and remember to nod a lot.

  5. 88happiness | March 10, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Why haven’t we been using the testing kits WHO offered to the world months ago?

    • Samol Duong | March 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM | Reply

      @Teri Ross Declaring a pandemic doesn’t mean anything. It is a pandemic whether they declare it or not. Do you need a doctor to tell you you’re sick before you actually feel sick. They tracked the disease, issued threat levels, distributed test kits. But you think that’s not enough because they didn’t say one word? I knew since it so much like the cold or the flu, it was going to be a pandemic over a month ago. And look at South Korea, they are doing things right weeks ago. Did they need to hear pandemic to know it was serious and set up public testing sites?

    • Teri Ross | March 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      @Samol Duong 1. People are stupid to rely on any government to save them. 2. You obviously do not understand the bureaucracy. Those of us whonare paying attention, know this met the requirements for pandemic a month ago(a cording the WHO’s own guidelines. Why did WHO wait a month to declare it to be the emergency it really is? Rumor has it that it was to get the heat off China. Now China claims that the illness orginated all over the World at the same time, so they can’t be held responsible.

    • Samol Duong | March 12, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      @Teri Ross This is one time, you should rely on the government. That’s literally their job. What bureaucracy are you talking about. It’s an emergency. The president has the power to do things on his own. And no, it wasn’t a pandemic until recently. There needs to be evidence of uncontrolled infection in many countries. Just a week ago, they thought they still can contain it. Now that they can’t, it’s an epidemic in many places,it’s a pandemic.

    • Teri Ross | March 12, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @Samol Duong If Trump tried to lockdown the country without that declaration from the WHO, every Democrat in the Nation would be screaming that he was being a dictator.

    • Samol Duong | March 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      @Teri Ross Even now, a lockdown is dumb. What about public testing? Not relying on private healthcare to deal with a public emergency. The who job isn’t to provide cover for a leader.

  6. KENDRA HUTTON | March 10, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Marketing tests? Where can people go for tests? Why do doctors need to deem it necessary? Why are there no testing facilities provided for cluster areas?

  7. N M | March 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Why does he overly promote commercial entities and “president” like that? WH should prioritize telling necessary facts, assuring clear information that will save and calm people,

    • NotaBot 0101 | March 11, 2020 at 9:47 AM | Reply

      @Janet Browning like it or not he’s your vice President. People voted for him. Deal with it!

    • Janet Browning | March 11, 2020 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      @NotaBot 0101 I’m entitled to my opinion, just like everyone else here…that’s what the comment section is for…any comment, for or against what they view! “deal with it”!!

    • Amanda Billings | March 11, 2020 at 10:04 AM | Reply

      That is what the clown requires of you, to praise him before you do anything.

    • ꧁Lotus Auer꧂ | March 11, 2020 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      NotaBot 0101 so why do people treat Biden so bad, he was a VP too, for longer. I didn’t see that stopping conservatives from hating him and President Obama during and after their time in office.

    • J G | March 11, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

      Dumbasses

  8. mark king | March 10, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    The above picture looks like personal space shrank from 3 feet to 3 inches.

  9. Bless your Heart | March 10, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    This convo should’ve been had in January fools

    • Cryptonymicus | March 11, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

      republicans never do anything until it’s too late to do anything.

    • E Johnson | March 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      Cryptonymicus – Republicans don’t believe in contraception and planned parenthood. Then realize it’s too late when…

    • Arcadian Duke | March 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      So, which country currently has a vaccine? None? Okay?! So neither countries run by the left nor the right have a vaccine. This isn’t a left vs right issue. Also, the instructions are to stay home if you are symptomatic. How is that message not reaching people? Blind hatred? I hope not, for all of our sakes.

    • Alexander Cartier | March 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      @E Johnson they’re “pro life”, until you’re actually born…then they dont want their “hard earned bucks” to pay for care if its needed?

    • Alexander Cartier | March 11, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      @Arcadian Duke who said any country had a vaccine? It’s the US lack of testing and lagging response to it vs most of your allies and the shrugging off and lack of interest in prevention. Maybe pay a bit more attention.

  10. apstrad | March 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Pence has to be exhausted…he has never been allowed to talk so much in his life.

  11. FlipTop HipHop | March 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Hearing him talk about how proud he is of the insurance companies makes me want to just make him stop breathing

    • Beautiful White | March 11, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

      @Bertrand de Born You are a very neive individual .I can’t believe there are STILL Ppl like you in this world. Do you REALLY trust these leader that much? Do you really think they care about you and all of us that much by having our best interest at heart? They created this virus to rid this world of those who are sick ,on Medicare,the elderly,and those drawing Social Security/disability.WAKE UP!!!

    • Beautiful White | March 11, 2020 at 8:46 AM | Reply

      @J V There are NO right person’s, except GOD.

    • [name here] | March 11, 2020 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      @John Edward government does not innovate, so with out profit structure where would incentive and capital come from to create viable treatments and vaccines??? The goodness of governments heart!? China has health care for all… how’d that work out?? Oh ya! Since elderly are non working citizens, they get de prioritised and dont even go to a doctor when they get the flu…. so guess where the brush fire ravaged first!?? 🤔🤔🤔
      You people are idiots if you think throwing your lives/healthcare at the governments control is a great idea!! By the way bernie got spanked last nyt by the most corrupt senial establishment politician AGAIN!!! HAHAHA

    • Steev Rawjers | March 11, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

      FlipTop HipHop shhhhh just close your eyes and goooo toooo sleeeep

    • Scott Gordon | March 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      Spread a rumor on his Twitter page that President Obama says “Breathing fresh clean air is healthy and necessary and demands no one should ever hold their breath for 20 minutes while holding a plastic bag tightly around their heads”

  12. Maui Films | March 10, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    At least the VP is understandable as he speaks as opposed to our fearless leader.

  13. Pole Dancer | March 10, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    You’d think that he would be more animated what with his pants on fire and all.

  14. Suyoung Cho | March 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    Never seen Pence talking this much. Feels bad.

  15. king tovar | March 11, 2020 at 4:54 AM | Reply

    “They committed to no surprise billing ” but just for those people who get it everyone else keep expecting that 🤦‍♂️

    • Mac Mcleod | March 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      Thank God we have the example of Korea and other countries with national Healthcare Services to show the American people how inexpensive and how effective Healthcare can be when it’s run right

  16. The Bee | March 11, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    This Coronavirus “Task Force” seems to be standing a little too close to one another considering what we have been advised regarding, “social distancing”.

  17. Kellie Kay | March 11, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Mike Pence Translated: “Firstly let me pat ourselves on the back.. we’re doing amazing and you’re all sick trash humans.. we hope you get infected, LET THE GAMES BEGIN”

    Say it in his voice lolol

  18. John Jones | March 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    the lady to the left of pence is doing morse code with her eyes.

  19. Paranormal News Today | March 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    02:28 The moment the guy over Pence’s right shoulder realizes that Pence just let loose a ripe air biscuit and is trying desperately to ignore it.

  20. Rob Wright | March 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    More LIES LIES LIES. these guys are detached from reality.

