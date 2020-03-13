Vice President Pence delivers an update on coronavirus, urges communities to prepare for spread of virus. Aired on 3/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Pence Delivers Coronavirus Update After Trump Travels To Capitol Hill | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Why is Larry Kudlow standing there? He has nothing useful to offer.
@Alexander Cartier Nothing is progressive about DIRT-DOGS DIRT-PIPES and SCHMEG HARVEST 😳
tinyurl.com/vmpdyw2
Neither does Pence
Well, Carley, YOU are watching and the same thing could be said about YOU.
@mitchellkarera Perhaps. Except that I refuse to stand there like a prop behind the most corrupt a**hole to serve as so-called POTUS. My dignity won’t allow me be a lapdog.
@Carley Brown So in the end you agree with me: YOU have nothing useful to offer.
Concern for the working class? Oh yeah, it’s an election year.
@PaulaPeachy1 Probably because you own your own business! Ask someone who is makes less than $15 an hour.
Hiker 64… like the Demorats gave 2 shots about the middle-working class. Grow up
@Nick that’s a lie.
@Mark Jones that’s a lie.
Come and join us! Life is good in the working class. Steady salary. Good to great health care. Tuition reimbursement. The choices we make in life are ours. Choose better. Thats what I tell myself anyway.
Whenever Pence talks, I think about the movie “Airplane.” Leslie Nielsen was Dr. Rumack and his nose keeps growing as he tells passengers there was nothing to worry about!😂🤥
@Deleted Comment better than dying
I’ve never known anyone to die from laughing. Crying maybe. Nothing is that funny anymore. its actually sad
@Carmilla Sheridan I’ve heard stories of people who laughed their butts off. And I wonder is it an excuse or did they never have a butt in the first place. 🤔
In addition to the doc who seems to be getting shorter each time he has to publicly sing the criminal in chief’s praises.
Thats funny
right, you lot all squeeze in as close as you can – and remember to nod a lot.
Ian Borland why do you care if you’re not American?
people are seriously underestimating the situation , i live in rome italy here is a little bit of whats really going on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd264LuojSc
All those standing there are immoral liars. Did Pence and his team not say just last week that the kits would be available to all by Monday passed? (rhetorical) Lies, words, lies, words, and more lies. What should we be grateful for in this lying admin.?
@geonerd Then don’t vote 🙄
@SomeoneComeGetThisManWORLDwide Web mate.
(anyway who said I “cared” beyond chuckling at them all scrunching onto such a tiny stage and nodding like car ornaments?)
Why haven’t we been using the testing kits WHO offered to the world months ago?
@Teri Ross Declaring a pandemic doesn’t mean anything. It is a pandemic whether they declare it or not. Do you need a doctor to tell you you’re sick before you actually feel sick. They tracked the disease, issued threat levels, distributed test kits. But you think that’s not enough because they didn’t say one word? I knew since it so much like the cold or the flu, it was going to be a pandemic over a month ago. And look at South Korea, they are doing things right weeks ago. Did they need to hear pandemic to know it was serious and set up public testing sites?
@Samol Duong 1. People are stupid to rely on any government to save them. 2. You obviously do not understand the bureaucracy. Those of us whonare paying attention, know this met the requirements for pandemic a month ago(a cording the WHO’s own guidelines. Why did WHO wait a month to declare it to be the emergency it really is? Rumor has it that it was to get the heat off China. Now China claims that the illness orginated all over the World at the same time, so they can’t be held responsible.
@Teri Ross This is one time, you should rely on the government. That’s literally their job. What bureaucracy are you talking about. It’s an emergency. The president has the power to do things on his own. And no, it wasn’t a pandemic until recently. There needs to be evidence of uncontrolled infection in many countries. Just a week ago, they thought they still can contain it. Now that they can’t, it’s an epidemic in many places,it’s a pandemic.
@Samol Duong If Trump tried to lockdown the country without that declaration from the WHO, every Democrat in the Nation would be screaming that he was being a dictator.
@Teri Ross Even now, a lockdown is dumb. What about public testing? Not relying on private healthcare to deal with a public emergency. The who job isn’t to provide cover for a leader.
Marketing tests? Where can people go for tests? Why do doctors need to deem it necessary? Why are there no testing facilities provided for cluster areas?
I noticed he mentioned marketing. WTF
I was about to comment on the marketing part! LOL
You know their in cahoots with big pharma to see how they can make money with this and don’t care about the healthcare workers or general population. That surgeon general brother looks like his soul is gone.
people are seriously underestimating the situation , i live in rome italy here is a little bit of whats really going on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd264LuojSc
They have free drive thru testing in Korea.
Why does he overly promote commercial entities and “president” like that? WH should prioritize telling necessary facts, assuring clear information that will save and calm people,
@Janet Browning like it or not he’s your vice President. People voted for him. Deal with it!
@NotaBot 0101 I’m entitled to my opinion, just like everyone else here…that’s what the comment section is for…any comment, for or against what they view! “deal with it”!!
That is what the clown requires of you, to praise him before you do anything.
NotaBot 0101 so why do people treat Biden so bad, he was a VP too, for longer. I didn’t see that stopping conservatives from hating him and President Obama during and after their time in office.
Dumbasses
The above picture looks like personal space shrank from 3 feet to 3 inches.
i was also wondering, are they made to stand that close?
Wait a week or two and there will be at least 3 feet distance between them.
Ya one in room 501, one in 502, another in 503…………..lol
I’m surprised they aren’t licking each other’s fingers and faces.. animals that they are .
Love ya’ll !!!
This convo should’ve been had in January fools
republicans never do anything until it’s too late to do anything.
Cryptonymicus – Republicans don’t believe in contraception and planned parenthood. Then realize it’s too late when…
So, which country currently has a vaccine? None? Okay?! So neither countries run by the left nor the right have a vaccine. This isn’t a left vs right issue. Also, the instructions are to stay home if you are symptomatic. How is that message not reaching people? Blind hatred? I hope not, for all of our sakes.
@E Johnson they’re “pro life”, until you’re actually born…then they dont want their “hard earned bucks” to pay for care if its needed?
@Arcadian Duke who said any country had a vaccine? It’s the US lack of testing and lagging response to it vs most of your allies and the shrugging off and lack of interest in prevention. Maybe pay a bit more attention.
Pence has to be exhausted…he has never been allowed to talk so much in his life.
apstrad Still don’t think it’s a good idea to let him talk.
@Terri Seaton …I will agree with you..it usually turns into polishing tRumps knob
apstrad, That’s because Trump doesn’t allow Pence to speak, obstructing his First amendment right. There should probably be a serious investigation into this that could lead into an impeachment. 🧕🏼
😄😄😄😄
@lee Harvey LMBO
Hearing him talk about how proud he is of the insurance companies makes me want to just make him stop breathing
@Bertrand de Born You are a very neive individual .I can’t believe there are STILL Ppl like you in this world. Do you REALLY trust these leader that much? Do you really think they care about you and all of us that much by having our best interest at heart? They created this virus to rid this world of those who are sick ,on Medicare,the elderly,and those drawing Social Security/disability.WAKE UP!!!
@J V There are NO right person’s, except GOD.
@John Edward government does not innovate, so with out profit structure where would incentive and capital come from to create viable treatments and vaccines??? The goodness of governments heart!? China has health care for all… how’d that work out?? Oh ya! Since elderly are non working citizens, they get de prioritised and dont even go to a doctor when they get the flu…. so guess where the brush fire ravaged first!?? 🤔🤔🤔
You people are idiots if you think throwing your lives/healthcare at the governments control is a great idea!! By the way bernie got spanked last nyt by the most corrupt senial establishment politician AGAIN!!! HAHAHA
FlipTop HipHop shhhhh just close your eyes and goooo toooo sleeeep
Spread a rumor on his Twitter page that President Obama says “Breathing fresh clean air is healthy and necessary and demands no one should ever hold their breath for 20 minutes while holding a plastic bag tightly around their heads”
At least the VP is understandable as he speaks as opposed to our fearless leader.
Can’t wait for the Biden/Trump debates. One guy has no filter and the other one can barely string a complete sentence together.
@Geoffrey Wilson Funny. 🤣
Ha, Obama off teleprompter was always a grab-your-popcorn moment. But hey, lets politicize, of all things, a virus.
@Arcadian Duke
You just did.
You’d think that he would be more animated what with his pants on fire and all.
Never seen Pence talking this much. Feels bad.
This troll has never once smiled.
“They committed to no surprise billing ” but just for those people who get it everyone else keep expecting that 🤦♂️
Thank God we have the example of Korea and other countries with national Healthcare Services to show the American people how inexpensive and how effective Healthcare can be when it’s run right
This Coronavirus “Task Force” seems to be standing a little too close to one another considering what we have been advised regarding, “social distancing”.
Well what do you know, someone gets it.
@Beautiful White just calling it how I see it. Wish they would too
I couldn’t have agreed more!!!! Funny looking Squirrels..
Mike Pence Translated: “Firstly let me pat ourselves on the back.. we’re doing amazing and you’re all sick trash humans.. we hope you get infected, LET THE GAMES BEGIN”
Say it in his voice lolol
the lady to the left of pence is doing morse code with her eyes.
Oh wow, what is she saying with her eyes?
02:28 The moment the guy over Pence’s right shoulder realizes that Pence just let loose a ripe air biscuit and is trying desperately to ignore it.
More LIES LIES LIES. these guys are detached from reality.