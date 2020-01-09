On Trump Trial, Sen. McConnell Gets Fact-Check By Six Of His Senate Colleagues At Once | MSNBC

As the Senate marches towards putting Pres. Trump on trial, six former senators who served as jurors in the Senate trial of Pres. Clinton weigh in on the process in this rare joint interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. The senators fact-check McConnell’s recent claims that he is following the same precedent as the Clinton trial; share their insights on who the key witnesses would be; and reflect on how Sen. Lindsey Graham went from advocating witnesses at this kind of trial and condemning then-candidate Trump to contradicting his past positions. Aired on 1/9/20.
Any decision which is partisan will leave a giant gap to fill, which will leave a cause to fill the gap.
I think we all agree gaps to fill are what cause investigations into corruption. The public can see many things which get covered up. The senate can choose to avoid the fact that the people are watching. Some people watch snippets, some people watch everything. Some people have an eagle eye and can detect intentions.
I think the people will agree another investigation will uncover more than the American people can tolerate!
We have huge problems in our streets with drug use. We have huge problems in our churches when gunmen shoot people. We have huge problems with our Vets who need care, who are not receiving care. We have a multitude of other tensions which need resolved. Young children shooting fellow students in schools.
The public outrage has peeked and it’s time for some restorative work. Restore law! Protect the constitution! People can read and define every word, we know when something is not being upheld.
How can you physically sign a pledge of impartiality and then openly sprook to the media that you are in bed with the White House and the president. Does this man own a conscious and a moral compass? I think not.
It's incredible that Clinton can be compared to Trump. Clinton betrayed his marriage, Trump betrayed the nation.
