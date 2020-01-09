As the Senate marches towards putting Pres. Trump on trial, six former senators who served as jurors in the Senate trial of Pres. Clinton weigh in on the process in this rare joint interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. The senators fact-check McConnell’s recent claims that he is following the same precedent as the Clinton trial; share their insights on who the key witnesses would be; and reflect on how Sen. Lindsey Graham went from advocating witnesses at this kind of trial and condemning then-candidate Trump to contradicting his past positions. Aired on 1/9/20.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

On Trump Trial, Sen. McConnell Gets Fact-Check By Six Of His Senate Colleagues At Once | MSNBC