Lawrence O’Donnell talks to NY Times reporter Jesse Drucker about what happened after the 2017 tax cuts were signed into law and the corporate lobbying blitz began. Aired on 12/30/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
NYT Report Reveals Truth About President Donald Trump Tax Cuts | The Last Word | MSNBC
Backdoor deals screw the small guy in the backside
@Anouk129 …it is complex.
@lima leaf frog …you think so ? Or is it rather “they don’t wonna know, nor even believe the facts”. To most of them it’s easier to just go with his narrative
Vacation Impossible Is everyone here poor ? It helped me And I’m not rich
@Vlodec TRUMPISM IS DEAD
“In northwest Alaska, kunlangeta “might be applied to a man who, for example, repeatedly lies and cheats and steals things and does not go hunting, and, when the other men are out of the village, takes sexual advantage of many women.” The Inuits tacitly assume that kunlangeta is irremediable. And so, according to Murphy, the traditional Inuit approach to such a man was to insist he go hunting, and then, in the absence of witnesses, push him off the edge of the ice.”
― Martha Stout, The Sociopath Next Door
@lima leaf frog Yes….and i WAS ENJOYING the visual….😏😏👍
Daniel Duvalle thank you i absolutely love this
Murderers are deplorable…..
The tax cut is the results of the government having no income and therefore infrastructure spending was put off by giving the excuse of ‘cover up’ before the infrastructures meeting, take note of the many excuses given by the clown, period
Trump is bankrupting America now people.
The “king of Debt” is doing what he does best.
Stealing all the money and bails out before he has to pay for it all.
Conman-in-thief at work.
@Sam McCormack if what you say is true, it would be trumps oath to convict for this crime.
No conviction.
Another trump failure.
Think before you post.
@Cool Beans huh? No they do not own my property. Hate speech here
@Clarence Collins don’t include me. I didn’t fall for anything
@Colin Moore and he hasn’t shown us his taxes so he cudda been lying again.
i have these discussions with pro Trumpers. And they always annihilate me with the low unemployment argument and the fact that `democrats are even worse, And the rest of all problems as the deficit and medical cost etc are all Obamas fault.
But the fact that the economy seems fine and Wall Street fares high seems to negate all other problems.
They also do not believe that Trump is a narcissist or selfish person.
Thanks for nothing Trump, Mnuchin, and Ryan
What about thanks for the lower federal income tax? Thanks for the booming economy?
@George “booming economy”?? The economy has been booming since 2010 clown thanks to Obama
How could anybody not see that ex Wall St maggot Mnuchin was going to make sure he looked after his rich banker buddies, this is the same guy who was taking photos with his gold digger wife gloating over newly minted bank notes…the writing was on the wall back then.
@ George …A high stock market does not indicate a booming economy, if you actually go and compare Trump’s GDP to Obama’s the economy is not booming under Trump at all.
The old saying goes, “only two types of people vote republican, millionaires and morons. Check your wallets to see which you are.” Update that to billionaires for today’s use.
@Oslo Vega Mental hospital with you, mucho, mucho pronto, aundeley aundeley Reba Reba!!!
@3LD Mental hospital with you, mucho, mucho pronto, aundeley aundeley Reba Reba!!!
Most white working class are always “played” by the rich. The rich know that the “majority” masses have an aversion for those that are “different”! They use that as fuel to fan racist bonfires. Basically pointing the finger at some minority and telling them that the “enemy” is the minority.
Although lots are paying more now, when the “cuts” expire over next ten years ,the individual tax rates will go up considerably
@Grant Kussky Haha! You can’t even spell “you’re stupid”! Too funny!
@Rock Fortress
Power of the People!
Vote blue!
@Crystal Giddens What are you even talking about!?
Changing the subject? You know trump and his feelings about consent in sexual situations. Trump and his friends don’t care about women or children. Ask his good friend epstein. Oh, he’s been murdered to keep him quiet!
Now, back to the real topic. No deflecting.
@Fontaine King spoken like a true follower of christ
@Katrina what are you the grammar Nazi you poor thing
I feel extremely ill listening to this video! People can’t afford the daily necessities and corporations, lobbyists, are allowed to send their lawyers in to “negotiate “ what is fair to be considered taxed! Most people that don’t have the ability to decipher this conversation won’t even watch this video, nor will it ever be broadcasted on conservative TV like Fox News and the likes of them!
@ Anthony Elmer …But you’re okay with financing socialist programs when your orange Fuhrer is pumping billions and billions into the Military Industrial Complex, but helping the poor and disadvantage…bad.
Thyalwaysseek defense is part of the enumerated powers of the executive branch. Health care and pensions are not, they are and will always be state and local issues! The military is not socialist but authoritarian, btw.
Spending on the military is 50% salaries and benefits to our military members! So yes I believe in the constitution and the executive branch performing its job.
@ Anthony Elmer …The US Military Industrial Complex is a socialist program, you don’t pay a fee directly to contractors to fight your wars and make your death machines you pay your government who provides this service…hence it is is a socialist program.
Thyalwaysseek wrong for it to be socialist it would need to be ran by nationalized corporations. Which they are not, they are all for the most part publicly traded companies or private.
In order for it to be socialist it would need to be like Amtrak. A nationalized corporation.
Taxes are collected off of capitalistic wages, almost no one works for a nationalized corporation. Outside of a few examples like I explained earlier.
Issue is you seem to have no clue about the military or socialism. At the root the military will always be authoritarian, not socialistic.
I remember when the GOP believed in conservatism.
So they claimed.
BREAKING…..
TRUMP FORCED TO PURCHASE 10,000 NEW CARS FOR “TRAIN”….
Sources report 150 cars will be used to store campaign donations…..
@thiskidkatits
Don’t let reality stand in your way huh
Thats what they wanted you to think. Its all a con. The BS has been exposed.
The tax cuts will pay for themselves. I love that lie, but the dummies believe it. When some figure it out, they bring out lie no 2: deficits don’t matter. Obla di obla da, life goes on
@grow forit Trump’s wife lied to get here so…..
@grow forit lol. Not one dollar …. Ummm they wanted all the things you listed and you might not know this but Trump git funding for border security from Democrats but not a single dollar for a new Trump wall.
@grow forit Trump is renovating the old wall with the funding Democrats gave Trump look it up if you don’t believe me. Democrats will not give Trump money for his Trump wall which is why he wanted to allocate money from the military but they have gave Trump funding for border security which includes barriers (the new wall)
@Alex Hamilton Wow! You said a mouthful! Now explain to me in economics how America will ever become a third world country? Our constitution prevents that from ever happening. ( maybe you should take a course to read and comprehend it) free? Repubs gave 1.3 billion to farmers (who many don’t even have a farm anymore). 2.7 billion to the military. tell me again who is paying for that? Repubs and people like you screamed and cried, “Obama, will destroy America” during his 8 years. But yet here we r, still chugging along!
@juan hernandez Grow forit is TA (both fake accounts)
Guess who’s lining their pockets: Mnuchin and goons. Energy: Perry; State Dept: Pompeio; Justice: Barr; Senate: McConnell and goons; Congress: Nunes and goons etc etc; they have more to gain supporting Trump than by jumping ship, all friggin’ multi-millionaires or billionaires by now thru Trump. All the Rep supporters: they got PAID, Giuliani, Graham, McCarthy, Mulvaney, Miller, you name ‘em…
You only named Republicans…
Democrats do the same thing….
Wonder Wonderful I think you’re right, I hope nobody escapes justice. I think they reason: working with the Democrats, let alone upholding their Oath to the Constitution, will lead them indicted, to prosecution themselves, plus re-election trouble when up for re-election, it gains them nothing in the short-term, they can’t all go write a book and live off that, compared to what they’re making now, and have made, by staying loyal to Trump.
In their minds, their best gamble is helping Team Trump, so Trump doesn’t get removed, even becomes potus again, hopefully (haha) protects them, pardons them if necessary, they can keep covering things up, escape from justice due to technicalities, or just flee to a foreign vacation paradise with all their millions, aka “retire”.
Or, hoping justice leaves them alone, still in Trump’s graces, when they quit from working for the WH or Congress/Senate, even quit active politics, keep making money (if Trump remains potus) in the right-wing circuit, politics, industry (consultant jobs, strategy and lobbying firms, oil and/or gas firms, all kinds of boards, “think tanks”, foreign employment à la Giuliani, Manafort, Flynn, Tillerson…. making money off paid associations like the NRA … ), paid lectures, right-wing conventions, books, even later on doing politics again, sticking around in those circles, making all the money they can make off their name recognition…?
It’s their gamble, I think. But it’s a double-edged sword. Lying to Congress, the Intelligence communities, the Senate, to a Judge, ignoring a lawful subpoena: that’s a gamble that might blow their face off.
And their for profit incarceration system!
@tintinesk5 Let’s just hope that the American public takes this seriously enough to put this entire corrupt administration in jail. I think people are finally realizing the problem… but it’s a slow burn and Congress resumes in a week. We need witnesses. If they don’t allow them, we all need to protest across the country in our states’ capitals or something, lest we let democracy fail.
Paying taxes would feel better if you got a receipt to where the money went.
@Power corrupts Trust me, when he leaves office,either by impeachment removal or 4 more yrs by being re-elected, he will have stolen millions from taxpayers. It’s in his nature.
J. Cole – “Brackets” last verse
Superlative CG A simple solution: on your tax form you turn in on April 15th, you designate where your tax contribution goes. If you are into the military spending, you can send your money there; if you are for education, you can designate your taxes go there, etc.
@lima leaf frog exactly!
DoD
you can thank pelican neck moscow mitch for that bill passing.
@Brett S. He didn’t go far. He bought another house in DC which make us Janesville residents happy that he doesn’t come here as much anymore because his motorcade drivers were some real 1st class a-holes.
josue hemp Is everyone here poor?
Meanwhile, Medicare premiums went up, while Medicare was cut, Medicaid, food stamps, meals on wheels, school lunches chopped. No money for poor programs, that’s entitlement and socialism. Meanwhile, tax cuts for big companies and billionaires. Yeap, we definitely need another 4 years of the Grinch.
@David Butler 50% of the wealth in the US now belongs to the top 1%
That’s what I noticed! The only people with tax deductions where it makes sense to itemize is the super rich. Trump is grifting away in the WH. He refuses to answer to Congress and won’t release his sources of income, expenses and banking statements.
@Vacnol Poor programs laughable compared to the bigest welfare recipients are corporations.
@Dr Giggles He doesn’t understand basic economics sadly.
@Emerald kat Yes sir absolutely spot on analysis.
when the crooks and head crook got into to power we knew they were about to rob the people blind …no news here.
wombat Gee, what we could’ve done with the billion and a half our happy, happy, black and nappy last Pres sent to Iran. Guys, that wasn’t robbing us blind now was it? Let’s see, what did that billion.5 buy us? ZERO.
@Mdlclass Worker Fu…
wombat https://youtu.be/QE7PwqmzSu0
@Dave Stock — you just can’t get over the fact that we had a black president, a black president that saved this nation from complete financial failure and didn’t go around grabbing women’s genitals or locking little kids in cages and on and on, your so proud of the lying racist moron draft dodging POS that has been impeached and acts like a 12 yr old, and why are you proud of him- because he’s not black
So beautiful taxcuts. I do not profit from taxcuts but you cant see my tax returns. Lol man this orange clown really has his based turn blind.
Their taxes could double and all it would take is the orange clown to say “no your taxes went down” and they would shake their heads and say uh huh my taxes went down.
This was the move to get their hands on social security next.
El Nachismo Wow. You guys must all be poor
Dave Waldon no, but his supporters are, they were 30% of vote. Shows us what a poor turnout can do. Be certain to vote2020, it’s the only recourse we have short term to save the Nation from this careless, selfish individual.
They’d have to change the entire social security laws. The social security tax trust fund is untouchable by the Congress.
@TA GO AWAY TROLL FOCK!!!
When you’re deep deep in debt…great idea to drastically CUT income – NOT!
@Chad Leach . Your argument holds no water. Now you’ve gone from backpedaling to spinning like a dervish.
@Chad Leach needs his own private island somewhere. He should start a GoFundMe me for that purpose. Everybody in this thread will contribute.
@Chad Leach, stop using roads, tap water, in fact anything which is funded by taxes.
Otherwise you’re a thief.
🙄
@John Coleman . LOL. Nihilist Hanging Chad just got owned again. 😂 😂 😂
&Anne Marie, he needs to be arrested and, oh, I forgot, that requires to be paid for by taxes too.
And all that money of yours, which was used to educate him, he needs to hand that back to you, personally.
He’s such a thief.
Yep tax cuts for the rich meet at economy rise the best economy in history so says the lying orange walking piece of s***
@Carla Lopez Yep, so once we know that Dave is okay, the rest of us should be okay…the logic is incredulous!
says you you piece of sh..
Jan Mitchell
so you are saying that you pay every dollar that is taken out for Federal taxes freely and don’t try to get any of that earned money
back using deductions or any other legal methods? Are you saying that not all tax payers should have the same rights as you to try and keep
as much of their money as they can legally from the Government? Perhaps the problem is not with how much of their own money the rich keeps but how much
of out tax money does the Government waste? Usually it is people who have made poor decisions in life who is obsessed with those who are rich.
@Dave Dennis which tax bracket are you in, that it didn’t do a thing for you??? Practically everyone in the country benefited from the new tax rates…
Help me understand what you’re suffering from, because right now it looks like stupidity.
As long as lying to the public has no consequences, they will keep lying.
@Crystal Giddens are you suggesting that taking any citizens voting rights away would be on your agenda?
Not long ago, a female was not permitted to vote. Thought to be irrational or as you say, ignorant.
Think before you post.
Blessings.
@Crystal Giddens bully. Really you want it illegal for people you don’t like to vote? Wow
@Mark Harris I know right? Make it illegal for people she doesn’t like to vote😅
@Sherrie Vogele Trump supporters will stand in line to hurt themselves. Many posting here are not registered voters. Many did not cast a ballot for trump in 16.
They just want to post inflammatory statements and argue. This tells us of our society today. No responsibility or reprocussion.
Post and run.
Blessings.
@Sherrie Vogele secret, secret.
Trump is not even there anymore. Budget was passed by all branches.
This is not a trump tactic.
Trump is already gone.
Our government is simply stalling it out for election cycle to keep these trump supporters from doing crazy stuff.
Trump is gone.
It is an office with absolutely no power. Watch for details.
It will eventually tattle on itself.
F.B.I. for 34 years now. Trust me, it’s over. Trump is finished.