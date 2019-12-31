Lawrence O’Donnell talks to NY Times reporter Jesse Drucker about what happened after the 2017 tax cuts were signed into law and the corporate lobbying blitz began. Aired on 12/30/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NYT Report Reveals Truth About President Donald Trump Tax Cuts | The Last Word | MSNBC