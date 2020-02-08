New Hampshire Democratic debate highlights | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 8, 2020

 

The debate between the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary had some Democratic candidates landing blows, and some making strides.

On the debate stage in Manchester, N.H. the pace was faster and the attacks were harsher than in the previous debates. It was more obvious that the stakes are higher as states begin to vote. Not all seven candidates are likely to make it to the debate stage next time.

47 Comments on "New Hampshire Democratic debate highlights | USA TODAY"

  1. David White | February 8, 2020 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    Completely omits Sanders, the strongest candidate and frontrunner.

    • GROWUP GROWUP | February 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @dinosaws Sanders has never said how much his reform costs. First the figure about the cost, then the figures about taxation. Half a brain is sufficient to understand the proper order of the things.

    • Marilyn Adams | February 8, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

      Because they don’t WANT Bernie, Remember how they screwed him over for Hillary, and he cooperated with his own demise, for the price of a lake house. The Dems didn’t want Bernie in 2016, and they sure as hell don’t want him now.

    • dinosaws | February 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

      @GROWUP GROWUP he says the cost every frickin debate are you kidding me. Its annoying people just ask him over and over again

      2016, employers paid an average of $12,865 in private health insurance premiums for a worker with a family of four who makes $50,000 a year. Under this option, employers would pay a 7.5 percent payroll tax to help finance Medicare for All – just $3,750 – a savings of more than $9,000 a year for that employee.

      Won’t be answering any more simple questions you can look up yourself

    • Vivian | February 8, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

      GROWUP GROWUP ??? It’s on his website lol

    • GROWUP GROWUP | February 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      @dinosaws
      That’s not an answer. You were asked to give the figure indicating how many billions per year the public spending would increase. Public spending and taxation aren’t the same thing.
      Still waiting.

  2. Charles Hull | February 8, 2020 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    🤔 They are too simple, to realize, that they already destroyed, any chance of beating Trump.
    More orange man bad will fix it. 😂

  3. Joseph Randazzo | February 8, 2020 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    Yea is that money coming out of your bank account? or the TAX Payers? your trying to buy Votes with Money, your another FAKE.

    • Charles | February 8, 2020 at 3:48 AM | Reply

      VAT TAX, OIL TAX, TECH TAX. do a little bit of research before you use ignorance to make an evaluation.

    • S O | February 8, 2020 at 4:54 AM | Reply

      @Charles I like Trump’s plan. Take down the Fed and get rid of income taxes.

    • Doug Mac | February 8, 2020 at 5:26 AM | Reply

      @Charles That’s exactly the point he’s making. Tax, tax, tax. Do you think those taxes are going to be paid by those oil and tech companies, or are they going to pass the burden on to the consumer? It sounds good to say “we’ll tax those rich corporations,” but ultimately it’s basically just a tax on the people.

    • GROWUP GROWUP | February 8, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Doug Mac Great point.

  4. MexicantGame | February 8, 2020 at 3:31 AM | Reply

    Amazing. A video highlight that doesn’t feature the leading candidate.

  5. Singularity - | February 8, 2020 at 4:12 AM | Reply

    Mayor Cheat for President. Agree???

  6. Jonas Bø Cassel | February 8, 2020 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    Wheres sanders in this video? A bit at the end? He is the frontrunner!!

  7. Abshir | February 8, 2020 at 4:23 AM | Reply

    Another embarrassing debate. Every question was about Bernie. It’s obvious the establishment has a agenda.

  8. erik dee | February 8, 2020 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    *I’ll keep my OWN $1000 bucks a month, thank you… how will you get YOURS??!?*

  9. Josephat Kibet | February 8, 2020 at 4:28 AM | Reply

    They stole the votes from Sanders

  10. ExtrovertedCenobite | February 8, 2020 at 4:35 AM | Reply

    MAYOR PETE the CHEAT!

  11. Jeff Lazar | February 8, 2020 at 4:50 AM | Reply

    these are not the damn highlights!

  12. ree roo | February 8, 2020 at 7:06 AM | Reply

    Sanders made some awesome points, where are they in this “highlights” video clip? Media bias.

  13. Miles North | February 8, 2020 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    All these Dem Senators away from D.C. like 95% of the time campaigning, town halls, debates. They never do their job anyway. Congress could/should be a part-time job – that way we wouldn’t have to pay for their healthcare. By contrast, President Trump continues to rack up accomplishments. Winning!

  14. Infobahn Pirate | February 8, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    Pete the front runner. Yeah, ok. 🙄🙄

  15. bulldog Brown | February 8, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    There was a highlight? Oh yeah, the ending.

  16. CAPITALISM HAS COLLAPSED | February 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    The capitalists removed democracy in Iowa. Hilarious.

  17. Shane Riemann | February 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Pathetic. They basically said they want the economy to crash just so they can get elected. To me that is saying screw the American ppl

  18. Vault420 | February 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    I noticed you guys barely highlighted Bernie.. corporatists

  19. TODAY IS HERE CHANNEL | February 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    The commentators are afraid to ask the mayor about his homosexuality and his marriage to his husband, it’s a valid question just as race and religion.

  20. Oh Well | February 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    What a bunch of jackasses; if you’re all we have to vote for this country is in BIG trouble.

