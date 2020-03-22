MPs eager to recall Parliament for COVID-19 stimulus bill

MPs John Brassard and Peter Julian discuss their expectations ahead of Parliament being recalled in order to pass an $82-billion stimulus bill.
PLEASE!!! All MP’s stay in Ottawa during this time. THings are changing by the hour. We may need you to pass legislation and we may all be in the space we are in for a while.
Where and who is all this money coming from???
@Hussein Hassan Aden Where have you been ? That is absolutely false The Libranos have added billions to our national debt Wake up and stop lying
Your great great great great grandchildren
Flu kills 300 000 – 600 000 every year…. No biggie right??!!!! Mass Hysteria
max logic
Yeah exactly so why are we not trying to stop this from become as widespread as the flu? Because it is 10x stronger right? So what that’s 30-60 million world wide? Stop comparing this to the flu, that’s ignorant
@Paul Bal wash your hands and wear a mask… & Go back to work. don’t kill the economy for another Flu. & don’t tell me what to do or say. This is Canada
😷☠
What a dramatic and serious way to get our elected officials to collaborate and work together.
The MPs should be the ones helping manage the situation, yet they all leave Parliament like a bunch of rats on a sinking ship to take yet another tax-payer funded break.
Where are my several-weeks-long paid-for holidays? One at Christmas that lasted at least a month, once every summer for several months, and now during a time when Canada needs leadership? Maybe I should get a job in the government so I can live off the backs of tens of millions of manipulated Canadians while contributing nothing in return!
Is there provision for remote voting or does it have to be in person?
Better collect Canadian Tire money because that will be worth more then the Canadian dollar. Thanks Justin.
Haha your blaming the prime minister. Please explain why he will be responsible for the dollar failing?
@ALPHA Fitter hahaha ? You won’t be laughing in the bleak years ahead
@ALPHA Fitter why not blame Trudeau, he blames everything on the previous government, so now it’s time to blame him.
@max logic Max, apply some of that logic. The confirmed case count has a doubling rate of 5 days. That’s what’s evident in the Canadian case count data (I’ve tracked the data and done the math myself). The rate of severe life threatening respiratory distress is an order of magnitude higher than ordinary flu (that’s the experience of countries such as Italy and China). Since your name is “max logic” I’ll let you do the math from there. You’ll need the initial condition: it’s 770 confirmed cases today (March 20). Compute away. Very quickly, it’s not a pretty picture and most definitely overwhelms the health care system. Fortunately, the growth exponent, and the case projections that flow from it, are *extremely* sensitive to the distancing measures that have been enacted early in Canada. We should see concrete evidence of the doubling rate increasing in early April – after one full incubation period has passed since the onset of “lock down” and distance measures.
mail the vote or email the vote, please!!!!!!!
Not to trust China and WHO is the key point why Taiwan can contain the virus. We need to copy Taiwan and Hong Kong. Wear masks wearing masks can greatly slow down the asymptomatic virus carriers spreading the virus silently.
Tell everyone to wear masks. If u don’t have a surgical masks, wear a cloth masks, put paper towels inside. At least stop a lot of your droplets coming out. Anyone can be a silent virus carrier with no symptoms a
t all.
The Crown oligarchy is hard at work preparing packages for themselves. This has nothing to do with protecting Canadians and everything to do with more draconian laws.
BREAKING NEWS!!!! I don’t have the virus.