February 24, 2020

 

Los Angeles is remembering the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

There is powerful symbolism in having the public memorial service on February 24th, 2020. "24" was Kobe's Lakers number and "2" was Gianna's youth basketball number.

The Staples Center, home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, also was the site for the public memorial for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

20 Comments on "Mourners arrive at Kobe and Gianna Bryant public memorial service | USA TODAY"

  1. Music is Life | February 24, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Rest in power #2 #24

  6. Zay Yae | February 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    Rest In Peace Kobe gone but not forgotten

  7. Zay Yae | February 24, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😪😪

  8. Isaac Chambers | February 24, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    well godbless him and his family as far as im concerned i wish it wouldnt have happen to him and his daughter

  9. D Me | February 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Micheal Jordan….great, honest, emotional speech.

  10. Babiigurl_ Gemini | February 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    R.I.P Kobe&Gianna Bryant 💖🏀

  11. sophie Webster | February 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Thankful to Ms Bryant for allowing the world to have closure along with her family by having this memorial. Will continue to keep the family in🙏🙏🙏 .

  20. KING BLiZZY | February 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Why the hell are people dressed so casual? It’s a funeral I thought. Pretty disrespectful…. my opinion

