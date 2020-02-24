Mourners arrive at Kobe and Gianna Bryant public memorial service | USA TODAY

Los Angeles is remembering the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

RELATED: In Kobe Bryant's final interview he shared his future plans with USA TODAY

There is powerful symbolism in having the public memorial service on February 24th, 2020. "24" was Kobe's Lakers number and "2" was Gianna's youth basketball number.

The Staples Center, home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, also was the site for the public memorial for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#kobebryant #kobememorial #giannabryant