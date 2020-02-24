Mourners arrive at Kobe and Gianna Bryant public memorial service | USA TODAY

Los Angeles is remembering the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.
There is powerful symbolism in having the public memorial service on February 24th, 2020. "24" was Kobe's Lakers number and "2" was Gianna's youth basketball number.
The Staples Center, home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, also was the site for the public memorial for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.
Rest in power #2 #24
Rest In Peace Kobe gone but not forgotten
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😪😪
well godbless him and his family as far as im concerned i wish it wouldnt have happen to him and his daughter
Micheal Jordan….great, honest, emotional speech.
R.I.P Kobe&Gianna Bryant 💖🏀
Thankful to Ms Bryant for allowing the world to have closure along with her family by having this memorial. Will continue to keep the family in🙏🙏🙏 .
So what about the other poor souls that crashed with them?
This is really sad….I guess God called you home Kobe…along with your daughter…..🦅🦅🦅🦅😭😭😭😭😭
Why the hell are people dressed so casual? It’s a funeral I thought. Pretty disrespectful…. my opinion