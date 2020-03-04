Mike Bloomberg speaks after ending bid for Democratic nomination | USA TODAY

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who jumped into the 2020 election in late November, ended his presidential bid, according to his campaign.

RELATED: Joe Biden has big Super Tuesday, race clarified to two frontrunners

In a statement, Bloomberg said staying in the race would make it more difficult for Democrats to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists," Bloomberg's statement read. "But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life."

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.