Mike Bloomberg speaks after ending bid for Democratic nomination | USA TODAY

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who jumped into the 2020 election in late November, ended his presidential bid, according to his campaign.
In a statement, Bloomberg said staying in the race would make it more difficult for Democrats to defeat President Donald Trump.
“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists," Bloomberg's statement read. "But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life."
Viva La Trumpistas 🎈🎊🎈🎊🎈 Latinos Voten Por Trump 2020 🚛🗯️🇺🇸
Mike put a lot of starving actors/actresses to work and for that I do have to commend him.
Not even a Booster Seat could save that scrawny little Runt 🏛️🤸🚛🗯️
Go for Joe
Let’s go for Joe
Yes he can
How can i spend my dollars ?
That Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier Joe gonna get the Teflon Don Smackdown in all Debates and Election by the Incredible Unbeatable President Trump. 🚛👍😎👎😫🇺🇸
@David Serge not even his Booster Seat could save Bloomberg
David Serge trump 2020
Good Bye! He was not going to win anyway!
He’s another Clueless Loser headed to the Dustbin of History 📚
Thank you and god bless you Mike
Thanks to Mayor Pete.
Thanks to Amy.C..
Thanks to you all to bring us..we are the people united..
GOD BLESS YOU ALL..
Lol What a loser he is. Don’t forget to vote Donald Trump 2020
Anybody with any sort of actual Old School common sense would see that no Dummycrat Chump can Beat or Stump the Incredible Unbeatable President Trump 🤸🚛🗯️🇺🇸🏛️ Viva La Trumpistas !
@Diane Lane Viva La Trumpistas 🎈🎊🎈 Latinos Voten Por Trump 2020 🇺🇸
Sayonara sucker!!
Yep, SIYONARA SHRIMP 🦐🚛🗯️
Good reddens…. Donald Trump 2020
Trump owns November 🚛🗯️🇺🇸
🐸 TRUMP NATION USA 🦅 2020
Bye-bye Mike Bloomberg… Waited all that money..
I want to hear Trump
Another socialist bites the dust, so sad…..NOT
LMAO 😭👍 agreed
Aweee Mike I think you would’ve been a great against trumo
LMAO.. you also don’t seem to Understand that Trump’s got this November Handled Obviously ! 🤸🚛🗯️ The American Patriot’s will vote in the Incredible President Trump, and American’t Socialist Femocrat Crybaby Loser’s will Cry, and march aimlessly through the streets. 🤸🤸🤸🚛🗯️
Oh well, Mike. Looks like u couldn’t get it done. Go home and take this L, while u watch others continue their bid.
BLACK PEOPLE SPOKE RACIST MIKE BLOOMBERG.