Mike Bloomberg speaks after ending bid for Democratic nomination | USA TODAY

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who jumped into the 2020 election in late November, ended his presidential bid, according to his campaign.

In a statement, Bloomberg said staying in the race would make it more difficult for Democrats to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists," Bloomberg's statement read. "But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life."

  1. Jorge Gomez | March 4, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    paid paid supporters

  2. Jeremiah | March 4, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Mike put a lot of starving actors/actresses to work and for that I do have to commend him.

  3. David Serge | March 4, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Go for Joe
    Let’s go for Joe
    Yes he can

  4. Jazzy Jan | March 4, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Good Bye! He was not going to win anyway!

  5. Froggy Me | March 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    Thank you and god bless you Mike
    Thanks to Mayor Pete.
    Thanks to Amy.C..
    Thanks to you all to bring us..we are the people united..
    GOD BLESS YOU ALL..
    🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤❤

    • Diane Lane | March 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      Lol What a loser he is. Don’t forget to vote Donald Trump 2020

    • Voodoo Trucker | March 4, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      Anybody with any sort of actual Old School common sense would see that no Dummycrat Chump can Beat or Stump the Incredible Unbeatable President Trump 🤸🚛🗯️🇺🇸🏛️ Viva La Trumpistas !

    • Voodoo Trucker | March 4, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      @Diane Lane Viva La Trumpistas 🎈🎊🎈 Latinos Voten Por Trump 2020 🇺🇸

  6. Annalise Giovanni | March 4, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Sayonara sucker!!

  7. Diane Lane | March 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Good reddens…. Donald Trump 2020

  8. Pepe The Frog | March 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

  9. AMAZING WORLD | March 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

  10. Sabisch TruePain | March 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Bye-bye Mike Bloomberg… Waited all that money..

  11. YADEZ | March 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    I want to hear Trump

  12. n mc | March 4, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    Another socialist bites the dust, so sad…..NOT

  13. Rachel H | March 4, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Aweee Mike I think you would’ve been a great against trumo

    • Voodoo Trucker | March 4, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      LMAO.. you also don’t seem to Understand that Trump’s got this November Handled Obviously ! 🤸🚛🗯️ The American Patriot’s will vote in the Incredible President Trump, and American’t Socialist Femocrat Crybaby Loser’s will Cry, and march aimlessly through the streets. 🤸🤸🤸🚛🗯️

  14. ghost228 | March 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Oh well, Mike. Looks like u couldn’t get it done. Go home and take this L, while u watch others continue their bid.

  15. ACBN | March 4, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    BLACK PEOPLE SPOKE RACIST MIKE BLOOMBERG.

