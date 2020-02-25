Michael Jordan tears up over Kobe Bryant, cracks ‘crying Jordan’ joke | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 25, 2020

 

'Crying Jordan' remembers Kobe Bryant.
RELATED: Kobe's final interview

Michael Jordan said he didn't want to cry at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service because he didn't want to look at another "crying Jordan" meme.

34 Comments on "Michael Jordan tears up over Kobe Bryant, cracks ‘crying Jordan’ joke | USA TODAY"

  1. Martha Gherici | February 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    ❤️🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️

  2. Martha Gherici | February 25, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Amaizig words ❤️🙏🏼

  3. doombrush | February 25, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    The real MVP

  4. Gameboy 2102 | February 25, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    2020 is a bad year, but try not to be sad , it is life and life is hard

  5. Noah Sandoval | February 25, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    At my high school I was the one making buckets then Jordan transferred to my high school and then he was the one making buckets

  6. Phillip Campbell | February 25, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    What an incredible service. Listen to Cherie’s World Podcast and Watch Family Matters the 90’s tv show of course.

  7. Tuck Tower | February 25, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    To the 2 people who disliked this video should be in prison

  8. Gebsus | February 25, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    beautiful words by the goat

  9. Danny Sullivan Music | February 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    Sad…

  10. Txnci0n | February 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Great. Now I can’t even play 2k17 MyCareer without crying.

  11. Rick Sikora | February 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    MJ making me cry.

  12. Angie R | February 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    This is the time his wife and father should make amends, family need family

  13. Damien INSANE-O | February 25, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Wow, you rarely see Mike out anymore.
    He’s so secretive. But he’s the undisputed greatest of all time

  14. Eddie Williams | February 25, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    So sad

  15. Eddie Williams | February 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Rip both alll

  16. Anthony Campos | February 25, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    I can hear George Lopez saying “WHY YOU CRYING!!!!”

  17. Forsaken King | February 25, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Rip the goat Kobe Bryant 😭😭

  18. RxvertYT | February 25, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Remember kids legends never die especially this 1😭😭😭😢😢😢😢

  19. Tony Tran | February 25, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    I dont know about all this all I know is I would slap Kobe silly if he show up at my door selling magic/witchcraft books to my children!!!

  20. Bryce Jackson | February 25, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Only 2 other times in my life have I seen Mike cry. When he won that ring the year is daddy died and his HOF speech. Just let u know what kobe meant to kobe

