00:57 – The Australian bushfires are as bad as they have been in living memory because the world is hotter now and that has led to drier conditions in Australia and earlier warm weather. This has exacerbated the fire season. But, some on social want you to believe it’s actually all been caused by arsonists
04:28 – Deepika Padukon makes herself part of the story of student protests a JNU
06:56 – U-Haul to stop hiring smokers
11:33 – #mexit
#AustraliaBushfires #ArsonEmergency
Subscribe:
Livestream:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Visit our website:
Be the first to comment on "Lies about arsonists are spreading on social"