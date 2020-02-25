Latino-owned small businesses thriving in U.S. | USA TODAY

Study says Latino-owned small businesses are outpacing U.S. economy.

RELATED: Nevada caucus results aren't the end all be all

Latino small business owners are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. even as they battle systemic racism.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#smallbusiness #latinos