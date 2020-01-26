Kobe Bryant discussed his future plans just days before death | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 26, 2020

 

USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina sat down with Kobe Bryant days prior to his tragic death to discuss the NBA legends' future plans.
44 Comments on "Kobe Bryant discussed his future plans just days before death | USA TODAY"

  1. Thomas Red X Jackson | January 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Condolences to his family and close friends🙏

    • Indiana Jones | January 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      How about the rest that died they dont get condolences

    • Thomas Red X Jackson | January 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      @Indiana Jones I just found out there were others on board…assumed it was a private plane flown by Kobe.You are correct, the media tends to focus on celebs — or maybe some didn’t know how many were on the plane at first…but knew only about Kobe and daughter.🙏 Condolences to the pilot and other 6 or 7 on board as well.

    • gardensofthegods | January 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Indiana Jones we still don’t even know yet who all died on that helicopter… everybody was saying five people but then one channel said nine people…. I heard that aside from his daughter and pilot it was his daughter’s friend and the friends mother…. I don’t know if there were any others yet

  2. Hardazzhick05 | January 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    So sad. His 13 year old daughter was with him in the crash 😢😢😢

  3. J Breezy | January 26, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Rest in the highest level of paradise with your daughter Kobe

  4. Female Ranger of Norrath | January 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Gone far too soon.
    Shocked, and sad to hear of his loss. 😪
    R.I.P. Mr. Kobe Bryant
    🏀⚘
    He’ll always be an inspiration to millions of people.
    Love from 💓
    Michigan
    USA 🇺🇸
    Peace🌿🕊

  5. Vs DeluxeYT | January 26, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Deepest condolence to Bryant family.
    Love you Kobe ❤️

  6. Elton Jones | January 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    One of the greatest NBA all-star player, love yah

    • Nicholas Vanore | January 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      I don’t support basketball, but this is so sad. Because last year Juice WRLD died, the president of Leicester, and now Kobe Bryant my life is heart broken.
      😵😵😵😵😥😥😥😔😔😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😱😱😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

    • Indiana Jones | January 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      One of the greatest rapist in all times

  7. Nick Novielli | January 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    😥😥😥😥😥😭😭😭😭😭 so sad to hear that Kobe and his 13 year old daughter killed in a helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to their loved one and their family 🙏🙏🙏

  8. vee tour | January 26, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Live for today, plan for tomorrow. But just remember today may be your last day so appreciate it.

  9. 18iole | January 26, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    This can’t be true. I’m in shock.

  10. Jay Haviv | January 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    May you find peace with our maker. May GOD give your loved ones the courage to come over your loss.

  11. FTW ALL DAY | January 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    RIP Kobe Bryant and his kid as well as the others who died in the crash😔

  12. Sons of Italy | January 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    RIP KOBE/Gianna ..my favorite ball player!

  13. EaST CoAsT MaCHete | January 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    Such a tragedy RIP to all those involved.

  14. Blaze Gutierrez | January 26, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Right after lebron passed him in points… he passes away….

  15. Delphin 0131 | January 26, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    I remember seeing this and then yesturday bees that LeBron James passed him in a record and I got this uneasy feeling yesturday it’s weird and it’s like dejavu

  16. Tracy Coley-Smith | January 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    God wrap your arms around these families.

  17. Shelby Hernandez | January 26, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Dear Kobe and Gigi you both were really such amazing people y’all two were really sweet to everyone I even have the heart for people that I care,Kobe and Gigi thank you so much for everything we will always and forever love you angels,With both your angel wings and halo y’all two will forever and always be our guardian angels and everyone else’s God bless you both we will be praying for your Family and everybody Rest In Peace sweet angels😭✝️🙏🌷💐🌹

  18. 1D 1R A C U 1L A 209 !! | January 26, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Kobe is in heaven now. God bless his soul. 🙏

  19. aubug5 | January 26, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    There’s an old saying, “life” is what happens while you’re making other plans.”

  20. RobotRabbit | January 26, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    When I heard of his death, even though i never watched basketball, it shook me more than ever to hear that we lost a legend.
    R.I.P to the Legend, Kobe Bryant

