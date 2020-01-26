Kobe Bryant discussed his future plans just days before death | USA TODAY

USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina sat down with Kobe Bryant days prior to his tragic death to discuss the NBA legends' future plans.
Condolences to his family and close friends🙏
How about the rest that died they dont get condolences
@Indiana Jones I just found out there were others on board…assumed it was a private plane flown by Kobe.You are correct, the media tends to focus on celebs — or maybe some didn’t know how many were on the plane at first…but knew only about Kobe and daughter.🙏 Condolences to the pilot and other 6 or 7 on board as well.
@Indiana Jones we still don’t even know yet who all died on that helicopter… everybody was saying five people but then one channel said nine people…. I heard that aside from his daughter and pilot it was his daughter’s friend and the friends mother…. I don’t know if there were any others yet
So sad. His 13 year old daughter was with him in the crash 😢😢😢
she is in paradise with him
@Indiana Jones what are u trying to say huh?
I know it is very very sad and tragic for what has happened about his little Angel being with him but then again u have to look at it like this where she was with her daddy and both together in heaven and also the day we are born god has already planned our life for us step by step day by day and they are together thats what matters😇😇😐👼❤
@Cutie Pie exactly
@Indiana Jones whos the rapiest?
Rest in the highest level of paradise with your daughter Kobe
He was already in paradise and now hes just gone. R.I.P.
J Breezy the highest levels? Why because he was “famous”? What’s wrong with you fool?!
Gone far too soon.
Shocked, and sad to hear of his loss. 😪
R.I.P. Mr. Kobe Bryant
🏀⚘
He’ll always be an inspiration to millions of people.
Love from 💓
Michigan
USA 🇺🇸
Peace🌿🕊
Deepest condolence to Bryant family.
Love you Kobe ❤️
One of the greatest NBA all-star player, love yah
I don’t support basketball, but this is so sad. Because last year Juice WRLD died, the president of Leicester, and now Kobe Bryant my life is heart broken.
😵😵😵😵😥😥😥😔😔😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😱😱😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
One of the greatest rapist in all times
😥😥😥😥😥😭😭😭😭😭 so sad to hear that Kobe and his 13 year old daughter killed in a helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to their loved one and their family 🙏🙏🙏
Live for today, plan for tomorrow. But just remember today may be your last day so appreciate it.
I should go do a sad yank in my room now
@Sal well I heard the conditions were pretty foggy , they shouldn’t have been riding in the fog but maybe they had hit a fog patch and perhaps it wasn’t like that when they first took off in the helicopter
@gardensofthegods I heard there was a second helicopter involved
@wet stinky socks well that might make sense except… where is it
@gardensofthegods no one knows 🙊 that’s the mystery
This can’t be true. I’m in shock.
Yeah, what’s more shocking is just how fine yous is 😘
wet stinky socks virgin
May you find peace with our maker. May GOD give your loved ones the courage to come over your loss.
RIP Kobe Bryant and his kid as well as the others who died in the crash😔
RIP KOBE/Gianna ..my favorite ball player!
Such a tragedy RIP to all those involved.
Right after lebron passed him in points… he passes away….
Blaze Gutierrez sacrifice
@GSM Group Sacrifice?
Man, I wonder if the police will ever catch the black guy who did this
@Idriss Muhammad I’m tired of all these people with their conspiracy theories thinking he was a blood sacrifice and then you see the crazy stuff by people into gematria with all those numbers .
@wet stinky socks stfu
I remember seeing this and then yesturday bees that LeBron James passed him in a record and I got this uneasy feeling yesturday it’s weird and it’s like dejavu
God wrap your arms around these families.
Dear Kobe and Gigi you both were really such amazing people y’all two were really sweet to everyone I even have the heart for people that I care,Kobe and Gigi thank you so much for everything we will always and forever love you angels,With both your angel wings and halo y’all two will forever and always be our guardian angels and everyone else’s God bless you both we will be praying for your Family and everybody Rest In Peace sweet angels😭✝️🙏🌷💐🌹
Kobe is in heaven now. God bless his soul. 🙏
There’s an old saying, “life” is what happens while you’re making other plans.”
When I heard of his death, even though i never watched basketball, it shook me more than ever to hear that we lost a legend.
R.I.P to the Legend, Kobe Bryant