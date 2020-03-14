Joe Biden has verbal altercation with worker over guns while at a campaign event at the Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Detroit. Aired on 3/10/2020.
Joe Biden’s Moment With An Auto Worker In Detroit | Deadline | MSNBC
If Bernie did this, this panel would be calling him evil.
Robert…nice try to monday quarterback. A war is a war. People die. Americans go. Stop parsing words like Bill.
Yes. Same with Trump. Biden is establishment Democrat, so the MSM gives him a pass. Nothing new here.
If Bernie did this there wouldn’t be any black people in the video.
Well Bernie is still quite evil. An evil misguided commie
Their point is that MSNBC is hypocritical and inconsistent, due to political side they’re on and the fact that they love corporate Democrats. I remember back in 2012 when Biden was fearmongering and telling African Americans that Romney would “put y’all back in chains” if they voted for Romney, implying that Mitt was a slave owner. MSNBC didn’t criticize Biden once.
Unbelievable, MSNBC managed to frame Biden displaying signs of dementia as a positive. smh
@Made It Out Alive! THANK YOU JESUS!!! LOL, the troops are totally unrelated to the border wall construction. Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall and currently the US is paying the bill. I don’t know where you’re getting your numbers but as of January only 23 miles of new border wall has been constructed. The rest was preexisting infrastructure that went under repair. Of course blame the democrats as of recently didn’t have a majority in congress and the Senate. As I said cue the excuses. But in reality this is useless solution to an issue that already corrected itself. Net immigration from Mexico has been negative for years.
@Jacob Craven Have you actually seen this pre-existing infrastructure you are talking about. Who exactly is that going to stop? That infrastructure was replaced with a new 30 foot high steel wall. So no, whoever gave those figures is lying to you. The Mexican troops are actually related, they are functioning as a barrier keeping illegals in Mexico, stopping them from crossing into America. And this is costing America absolutely nothing. Like I said a total 101 miles of wall has already been build and here is the proof if you don’t believe me:
https://youtu.be/IntnRWwe8_w
https://youtu.be/t6_1K0vriTg
@Made It Out Alive! THANK YOU JESUS!!! What makes you think the new wall is going to stop anybody? The repairs were not replacements. No, trump said Mexico would pay for the wall. The US is paying for it. It’s a very expensive project for an issue that is already fixed. LOL!!! But trump is used to expensive projects that don’t payoff. Just look at all the casinos he filed bankruptcy on because he over spent and used loans with interest rates he couldn’t afford. Now he’s wasting your money on this wall. The youtube videos you posted are not real news… LOL!!! Are you for real… LOL!!! You don’t dispute the fact that only 23 miles of wall have been built. Why are you posting fake numbers?
@Jacob Craven Dude you really are delusional and in denial aren’t you. I showed you where I got the 101 miles from and you still refuse to accept. Even Washington Post who are anti-Trump reported on this, still you refuse to accept this. Complaining about the cost, do you know that just the Obama care website alone cost billions. Who exactly are you trying to fool? When Oboma basically gifted Iran with over 100 billions were cry about how much that disastrous deal cost America. Cry me a river why do you. Here, another proof that 101 miles of wall has been build:
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/478932-trump-administration-installs-plaque-marking-finish-of-100-miles-of
Only 23 miles has been build he cries. And I am the delusional one, yeah right! We don’t have illegal border crossing problem he says, here is the video I post earlier that addresses this matter:
https://youtu.be/t6_1K0vriTg
Dude if you choose to deny the facts, if you choose to deny what is actually happening then there is not much I get do for you. My advise, take the L like a good boy and call it a day. But something tells that’s not gonna happen. The delusion is strong with you my guy and irony is according to you I am delusional one.
@Made It Out Alive! THANK YOU JESUS!!! We need more people like you.
Joe Biden was the guy that said all you need is a shotgun
He’s a dog face lying pony soldier
Default User – fake Russian Youtube account. Russian bot detected.
@Eyes that smile – Heart that Loves I’ve actually seen the video of Biden saying that exact thing
Default User unkind to dogs and ponies!!!!
But he said he wanted to put Beto O’Rourke in charge of gun reform (most the Dems want to ban ‘assualt’ rifles).
@Ram Barlev ar15’s fire at the same rate as handguns so they can inflict just as much damage (handguns usually more because of the much larger calibers available) as a rifle. A 223 projectile is tiny in comparison to even a 9mm. I’ll stop insulting you when you start stating facts and quit lying
@Kelly B 500 innocent concert goers got shot in Vegas where I live. If you can’t defend yourself with a pistol then you are loser
@Kelly B I only wish Trumpers like you can about our healthcare, mortality rate, child poverty, the national debt ad much as they care about gun ownership. Gun manufacturers are going bankrupt because they have no excuse or reason to buy more guns. How many more mass shooting can stomach. Explain to me why in Israel there never was one mass shooting ? Learn about gun laws in Israel..
Assault Rifle was a term coined by Adolf Hitler during his gun propoganda.
Sturmgewehr was the term but assault rifle would be the translation, it’s where the STG came from, as Hitler was part of the production of the gun.
@LtlRed Hen get over it. I guess those plastic rifles can do some serious damage and very quickly. Please do not respond to me. We will never agree on this issue.This nation is a gun crazy, gun living nation with too many nuts owning guns. Every day 50. American wives are killed by their partners. This is one sick and violent nation. No one needs a gun. Period. If you hunt for food go live in the wild. I don’t want you to be my neighbor and I do not need your protection against . What is more important to me than gun laws is voting laws that make it easy for citizens to vote . Please confirm that you are Trumper. Drink a Corona and feel better 😁
I noticed you edited the bit where he was so disrespectful of his staffer. He told here to shush twice. MSMBC again don’t tell the truth. Stop gaslighting…..
Yes they did edit that out…good catch!
This clip is MASSIVELY EDITED. The full interaction is 10x worse for Mr. Biden. Social awareness declines w/ the onset of ALZ. This is sad and terrifying. Pls stop lying, msnbc.
Thank you! The FULL CLIP is AWFUL
Yup. He and trump have clearly lost the cognitive abilities. That is why 80 year old fossils should not lead a country into the future unless you have some real ideas. These two do not.
Grant Edwards Fake News again
where can I find it?
So no mention of the “I don’t work for you” ok.
There just so much. He literally “shushes” his female companion, gets in this guys face pointing at him, and cursing at him.
Yeah they left out all the worst parts.
it wouldn’t fit their “narrative”
Exactly.
Or how about when he shushed that woman multiple times?
Also, how come they don’t play the part where Biden says “i’m gonna go outside with you in a minute” threatening the guy to a fight? This panel and this network is a joke. But then again “Let’s not be precious.” whatever that means…
@Bay Biz He didn’t but Joe did
@G J CENTRAL Radio Lol…he is 77 years old. He isn’t going outside with anyone. He hasn’t fought anyone his whole life. Dude has secret service around him
@jwang604 Trump is a straight shooter LMAO. I agree 100%, it’s not how he shoots, it’s WHAT he shoots.
Because it doesn’t fit their narrative.
Just watch fox
Im not working for you! That’s all i needed to hear
Drug test Biden
https://youtu.be/fNBKAecsBOY
https://youtu.be/hCm9HkVaVYk
@New Blue 2 … “Is New Blue 2” a new lubricated ribbed condom?
tstandri You’re correct that they should work for all US Citizens; however, you can’t change people’s opinion/beliefs especially if they listen to Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh or Faux “so called” News. If that worker doesn’t believe Joe Biden is going to work for him than he should vote for Trump, which he was already going to do regardless.
Joe Biden nor Bernie Sanders should be wasting time trying to persuade right wingers, like the individual that was basically trolling Biden, and focus more on people that are far more likely to come out and vote for them—like Trump did back in 2016.
Hillary was more focus on getting well to-do Mitt Romney supporters to vote for her and look where that ended. She should have been trying to consolidate the base and get Bernie supporters on her side but that’s what happens when you focus on persuasion…
@New Blue 2 So you’re in charge of Senile Joe’s meds and Depends?
@New Blue 2 lol you’re such a dummy
SHOW THE FULL CLIP MSNBC!!!
Biden female aide -“alright guys thank-y…”
Joe Biden- “Shush! Shush”!
@KAT it’s sad… Idiocracy is coming faster than expected
Yep, out of a 4 min video, they showed less than 30 secs!
MSM called the Biden endorsing Trump video doctored because the last few pointless seconds of the video was cut. That would make this video according to leftists rules, doctored.
@Have a nice Dave what are you talking about?
@misig, the video about Biden endorsing Trump, MSM claims the video was doctored but it wasn’t. This video wasn’t doctored either, but according to MSM, since the whole video wasn’t shown, it would be considered doctored.
This why less and less people believe the media
@YouT00ber His point is
At full cyclic rate, they can fire about 600 rounds per minute (upto 640 rounds per minute for the AKM), with a practical rate of about 100 rounds per minute fully automatic or 40 rounds per minute semiautomatic. Both the AK and AKM can mount a grenade launcher.
RE: your guns vs.
AK-47, AK-74 Rifles
GN! Apparently he felt misunderstood & so was messaging. Meanwhile my life still.goes on! 🙏🇺🇸
Feedback
@Andrea Yes he did.
Watch the full video dems are retardted
YouT00ber most people don’t own that many rounds.
Fewer people, not less. If you live in this country, learn English.
You cut out the part he shushed a woman. He looks like a crazy person.
She was trying to stop the auto worker and Biden wanted to let the guy continue talking. Otherwise you would be saying he stopped a voter from speaking to him.
Joana El-Jaick Andrade The woman is one of his aides, not some random woman.
@Eyes that smile – Heart that Loves you are a liar. He stoped her so he himself could talk not for the voter
Joana El-Jaick Andrade
I’m looking for a clip which shows that. Everyone seems to gloss over it or ignore it. If you know of a clip which clearly shows him telling that woman to shush I’d really appreciate a link.
Eyes that smile – Heart that Loves
Are you getting dizzy from all that spinning?
When Anderson’s Cooper asked him about gun owners out there who say a Biden administration means they’re gonna come for our guns, Biden replied “BINGO”!!
So what does that mean? I honestly don’t know.
Becky Weisfeld that means Yes I’m coming for your guns.
@Becky Weisfeld it means Democrats want to exploit the emotional issue of gun violence in America by targeting law abiding citizens $$….meanwhile they do not want to prosecute the actual criminals who have no regard for the law…
That was a long time ago. Joe can’t remember what he had for lunch these days.
@Becky Weisfeld Bingo means exactly. Except stronger.
Auto worker: “You work for me.”
Biden: “No, I don’t!”
@Muskegon Ford Motor Company needed no financial assistance from the government so your statement that “there would be no autoworkers if not for Obama and Biden” is inaccurate.
This has been the fundamental problem all along. They still don’t accept that they are elected at our pleasure, not theirs.
Muskegon I disagree. Bush heavily favored automakers for their dedication and hard work and the workers were pleased with him as president. However, when Obama because president, he ignored the outcries of the workers until it was far to late to stop the flow of losing jobs.
BagdadBill Presidents are selected not elected
@Muskegon lets not talk about the lefts involvement in horrendous trade deals that lead to the looming destruction of the US auto industry though am I right? TeAm BluE!1
Joe Biden just confessed that he WILL NOT work for the voter.
I heard him too.
No no. Folks use the COMMON SENSE God have ya. The worker was in present tense. Joe doesn’t work for this guy at present. When he’s President of course he’ll work for and answer to We the People. Geez!
Fairweather no he won’t none of the people on either side is working for us or is even trying to
Joe will work for us when he is elected. Really, as VP he was an employee of the government funded by the taxpayers. He had authority over most of us though because he was supposed to have authority over most of us. That is different than him straight up working for us and we can tell him exactly what to do and how to do it. I think that worker thought that gives him the right to say anything to Biden and not get yelled back at.
Fairweather watch the whole video not msnbc edited garbage
Beto literally said “ I’m going to take your AR15” and Biden is putting him in charge of the gun movement
senile biden said AR 14. LOL
@Victoria Grayson A Winchester model 1892 is a lot different than a bow and arrow… Your comment is not relevant to the issue at hand. Go check-out some history books from the early 1600’s on, then come back and join the discussion. You should probably bone up on statistics too, not a lot of AR’s have been used in murders…
@Victoria Grayson Many many many people hunt with AR platform rifles. Just like they make for the most ideal home defense weapon for women. Your comment is insanely ignorant. AR platform is actually the BEST rifle to use for hog hunting. People educate yourself before you speak. BTW I DONT EVEN OWN ONE! LOL Just stop spreading BS, BOTH SIDES
@clifford marks the “tommy gun” is a fully automatic machine gun. You can still own one legally via a class 3 license. “assault weapons” you’re talking about are just semi automatic rifles and are not weapons of war. You have literally zero clue of what you speak of but yet here you are giving nonsense opinions you heard on TV.
@michael castro no one will hand them over so whatever
Try showing the whole clip, instead of an edited one, then discuss it. Fake news!
A32156, absolute fake, I’m watching American news for the first time in my life and this is such and obvious fake, I saw something similar on Russia Today and other Russian Federal television.
MSNBC: “He doesnt hold Beto’s position”
Biden a week ago to Beto: “Youre going to handle the guns in this country”
So…Biden is a liar?😅
“Let me give you some context if you missed that moment”
Literally everyone watching wasnt their. So now I know you’re about to lie.
“SHUSH YOU” says the woman hating hair sniffer to his female staffer. Where’s the outrage, MSNBC?