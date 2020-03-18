Democratic primary voters coalesce in seismic numbers around Joe Biden, as Bernie Sanders says he will stay in the race. Aired on 3/11/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Joe Biden Takes A Commanding Lead Over Bernie Sanders | Deadline | MSNBC
shame on his wife for letting him run he clearly needs to be put in assisted living care
Trump fan mad that Uncle Joe is going CORNPOP on donnie the dunce
@tuputa madre his corn did pop
This is so embarrassing. Senility has become presidential.
Insanity became presidential back in 2016! 🤣🤣
@Thomas Hill Insanely great….the cvnt barry huusein left in shame then spied…
Trump 2020
GH1618 no: his own brain will
https://twitter.com/jordanuhl/status/1238646776573419521?s=21
tony pal do you think this would stand a chance against Trump though:
https://twitter.com/jordanuhl/status/1238646776573419521?s=21
@Thomas Hill because you had more time to spend in the bathhouse with bathhouse barry…
It’s not over yet still more than 50% of delegates up for grabs. MSNBC at it again with manufacturing consent.
No way will the DNC and their MSM let Sanders in. Their SD’s will vote against Sanders (if necessary) regardless of the primaries. I do hope he stays in and flaps around on-stage with Biden for a while. Hilarious entertainment for sure.
It is statistically improbable to makeup the lead Biden has atm. The rest of the countries are clinton country. The states to date have BEEn Bernie’s firewall…and we’ve seen how that went. He’s not going to do well in Florida or the neighbouring states next to Joe Biden’s firewall that are all black voters. It’s done. You just can’t makeup the lead because delegates are assigned proportionally. There is no way Joe won’t get at least 15% of the vote in the remaining States. Because of this, Bernie would have to practically win every single state from here on in to makeup the lead….and even if he won every single state he would still have to do so by a certain amount here and there to overcome the over 100 delegate lead Biden has. Just look at how California got divied up in terms of delegates, its got over 400 delegates and Bernie won it, yet look at the difference between Bernie and Joe, its ridiculously small.
Harsimar Bhatia MSDNC*
Cerbyo thats becaus dumbfucks like you don’t see obvious cheating when it’s happening. Either way the dnc loses. Either Biden wins and they get thrown out by we the people or Bernie wins and their gravy train plutocracy is done. I’m kind of hoping they bring it to a civil war. Then we can bring all these dumb duck Biden supporters out in the streets and hold them accountable for killing more Americans than isis
Stop and sniff is Joe’s anti crime plan:)
We are only halfway through the primaries. Nice one though, MSNBC. “hE’s vErY gRaCiouS.” Shut up.
#manufacturedconsent
Can u tell your father to shut up?
It’s a long way to go to 1,991 Delegates. The Corporate Dems want to control us and have us give up. No!
🔥🔥🔥 ENERGIZER BERNIE 2020!!
Yeah good luck pal. Your dem party is going to screw you guys again. Dems go figure. 🤦♂️🤣
you live in hope
@bUH sNUH Hope for the PEOPLE of the USA.
I’m Joe Biden, and I forgot this message.
Haha. Laugh of the month so far
Doesn’t matter as there are people around him that will remember. Who cares if he remembers or not if he removes traitor.
@tony pal rite. The same group that was going to help Hillary satan Clinton. They def had a lot of time to practice
@tony pal i lived in london for a yr and Bernie keeps bringing up Denmark. Very confusing. Center right Gov’t…free market economy. Vibrant stock exchange…burka ban…advertises no immigrants wanted…actually banishes the losers to an island off the coast.. no min wage..barely any business restrictions…no inheritance tax…only pay 1.2% of gdp to NATO which leaves them money for social programs…must learn danish and the danish “way of life”…many other things that are opposite Bernie….so perplexing he needs to stick with the marxist like cuba hahah
l forgot .. but it s about the ” thing “…..you know the “thing” !
Endorsements from losers that really says what MSNBC is all about. I’m sure all of them got an offer to work in the White House if Joe china became governor. LOL
It’s not going to happen, Joe.
Is Joe incapable of standing onstage alone or does he need a carer there for reassurance?
If anything is going to change in the Democratic Party, Progressives need to make it clear they’re not voting Biden for President. Lawrence O’Donnell explains why:
Search for: ” Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Corporate Democrats think”
Victory speech!! No need and too soon!
Yall should be embarrassed – we are NOT stupid. #NOBiden HE HAS NO POLICIES! LMAO!
Dr. Cross explain don’t just say it
Prediction: Corrupt DNC “delegates” choose senile Biden even though Bernie is the popular choice… Trump wins re-election. Obviously.
The stupid DNC wants Trump to win because they personally profit. We want healthcare, education, fair wages, tax reform, justice reform, and most importantly POLITICAL REFORM. #Bernie2020
Bernie is unelectable.
tony pal How?
If you were mature and established enough to have a 401k, you’d vote trump too. 😉
MSNBC is a joke. They’re the Other Fox News. Most these people probably going to grab drinks with Chris Matthews and Alison “Nakers” Morris after the broadcast.
PREACH!!!!!!💯
“Biden to Sanders supporters: We’d love to have you”*
*denied access to life-saving healthcare.
VP Biden has lost. He can’t sleep his way to the Presidency.
“This was not a democratic party operation” said the Democratic party operator, Nicole Wallace. Niiiiice.
s/he is so evil-looking
that horrible grin
@bUH sNUH Hahaha
The fact that pedophile biden is getting any support is disturbing
biden v. sanders = HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Bcuz people in america think the commie Bernie is worst
He’s not a pedo he just likes little kids rubbing ags his blonde foot hair and sit on his lap while he jiggles blushingly
Hey Betnie is the one NDA’s
I’m Joe Biden and I forgot my message. You know the thing with the thing.
Joe: I will veto medicare-for-all but hey, by all means we’d love to have your support.
Me: Nope. You and the rest of the moderates go ahead and take it from here. See how well you do.
There’s more than a little irony here Joe.
You and the rest of the democratic establishment gang up on Bernie to take him down and then you make the play for his supporters because you know full well that if they don’t gang up with you on Trump then you can’t win. Absolutely delicious.
Such a JOKE, Biden is a man with alzheimers vote for Bern.