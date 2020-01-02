As criminal justice reform continues to drive policy in 2020, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is pardoning 11,000 people for low-level pot offenses. MSNBC analyst Jelani Cobb joins “The Beat with Ari Melber” to discuss why it is “really important” to see criminal justice happen “on the state level” where “much of the war on drugs has been executed.” Cobb argues it is “significant” that “people who had prior convictions” have been “excluded from participating” and “benefitting financially” from the “burgeoning” cannabis industry. Aired on 01/02/20.

Illinois Governor Issues Pardons For Thousands With Pot Convictions | MSNBC