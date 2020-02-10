How super PACs and Citizens United are affecting big money and presidential election | Just The FAQs

The Supreme Court case Citizens United arguably changed American political campaigns for good. So, how is it affecting this presidential election?

WASHINGTON – Previewing his re-election strategy, President Donald Trump stresses the economy in a television ad to air during Sunday's Super Bowl – an ad that is the first of its kind for a presidential re-election campaign.

The spot – texted to Trump supporters by the campaign on Thursday – features a narrator and news reports discussing wage growth, job increases, and record low levels of unemployment for African-Americans and Hispanics.

The commercial ends with Trump at one of his political rallies proclaiming: "And ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.”

The Trump campaign released one of the two 30-second ads it plans to air during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Thirty-second spots are selling for between $5 million and $5.6 million.

