From Trump’s Desperation To Drake’s ‘Blackness,’ Joe Budden Opens Up In Candid Interview On MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 26, 2020

 

In this extensive interview, rapper and new media entrepreneur Joe Budden talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about music, politics, race, the danger of secrets and the power of therapy and personal growth. Budden responds to several video clips, ranging from his early days in hip hop to greatest hits from his popular music show “The Joe Budden Podcast.” Melber and Budden also discuss Drake’s musical career, his verse in “Sicko Mode” about Kanye West and other recent comments; Donald Trump’s history as a sometime hip hop socialite and frequently name-checked character in songs; the evolving meaning of the term “For The Culture,” and whether Budden’s role in hi hop now focuses more on being a rapper or a media interviewer. (Budden appeared on a TV segment on The Beat in addition to this extended digital exclusive.)» Subscribe to MSNBC:

56 Comments on "From Trump’s Desperation To Drake’s ‘Blackness,’ Joe Budden Opens Up In Candid Interview On MSNBC"

  1. Jai Thomas | January 26, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    The ‘Budden Rebrand’ is one for the ages..

  2. John R. | January 26, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Joe broke out THE COAT for MSNBC!
    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  3. New Horizons | January 26, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

  4. The Modern Dictator | January 26, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Why wear a robe Joe, that ain’t you

  5. Sweet Tea | January 26, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

  7. strongbk | January 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    Why Joe dressed like Sir Mix-Alot

  8. Claude Inkumsah | January 26, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    RIP KOBE BRYANT….This really hurts😭😭😭

  9. AutisticWeirdo | January 26, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Either Joe is a genius and is saying “Hate Me Now” without actually saying it or he seriously has no one in his camp that could’ve told him that he’s not the guy who can pull off a coat like that and it’s not 1999 anymore when even Nas thought he could wear a coat like that

  10. Real American | January 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

  12. MIC JACK | January 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Yall better immediately FIRE that anchor who just said that about Kobe’s death!!!

  13. Andrew Jackson | January 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

  14. Aquarius Mindset | January 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    I love how Ari uses his platform to represent the positivity and intellect of hip hop to an audience whose only other exposure is mugshots. Much respect Ari

  15. Teresa Dixon | January 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

  16. Bobby | January 26, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    Why is Joe Budden on MSNBC answering everything that has nothing to do with him lol

  17. Sultan Muur | January 26, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    FIRE Alison Morris IMMEDIATELY!!! MSNBC can’t stand behind racist bigots!!! 😡😡😡😡

  18. Tourniquet Now | January 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Are all far left MSNBC employees as racist as Alison Morris??

  19. Teresa Dixon | January 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

