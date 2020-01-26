In this extensive interview, rapper and new media entrepreneur Joe Budden talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about music, politics, race, the danger of secrets and the power of therapy and personal growth. Budden responds to several video clips, ranging from his early days in hip hop to greatest hits from his popular music show “The Joe Budden Podcast.” Melber and Budden also discuss Drake’s musical career, his verse in “Sicko Mode” about Kanye West and other recent comments; Donald Trump’s history as a sometime hip hop socialite and frequently name-checked character in songs; the evolving meaning of the term “For The Culture,” and whether Budden’s role in hi hop now focuses more on being a rapper or a media interviewer. (Budden appeared on a TV segment on The Beat in addition to this extended digital exclusive.)» Subscribe to MSNBC:
From Trump's Desperation To Drake's 'Blackness,' Joe Budden Opens Up In Candid Interview On MSNBC
The ‘Budden Rebrand’ is one for the ages..
Jai Thomas the range 🤷🏽♂️
Steve A 😂😂😂 hi pod buddy
Joe broke out THE COAT for MSNBC!
I think it’s a bit much… dial it down a bit bro… dayuummm
Jessica Burnett let dude shine he probably feels great in that coat
We Were Waiting!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Why wear a robe Joe, that ain’t you
Why Joe dressed like Sir Mix-Alot
He look like he just got done fist fighting Della Reese in Harlem nights
Either Joe is a genius and is saying “Hate Me Now” without actually saying it or he seriously has no one in his camp that could’ve told him that he’s not the guy who can pull off a coat like that and it’s not 1999 anymore when even Nas thought he could wear a coat like that
Yall better immediately FIRE that anchor who just said that about Kobe’s death!!!
I love how Ari uses his platform to represent the positivity and intellect of hip hop to an audience whose only other exposure is mugshots. Much respect Ari
