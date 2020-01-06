Fmr. Undersecretary Of Defense On Trump And Iran: He’s Poured Fuel On The Fire | Hardball | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 6, 2020

 

Fmr. Undersecretary of Defense Michèle Flournoy says that Trump “poured fuel on the fire” with his recent moves on Iran. Aired on 01/06/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Fmr. Undersecretary Of Defense On Trump And Iran: He’s Poured Fuel On The Fire | Hardball | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

46 Comments on "Fmr. Undersecretary Of Defense On Trump And Iran: He’s Poured Fuel On The Fire | Hardball | MSNBC"

  1. Eagle Eyes | January 6, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    You don’t put a kitchen fire out with Gas!

  2. Oba*** Man | January 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Iran will retaliate the question is when and where

  3. Jay H | January 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    It’s exactly what Putin wants. It’s not good for America but it’s good for Russia.

    • Never Again | January 6, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      Your right 😠

    • Tim Murphy | January 6, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      Pulls troops from Syria; Putin moves in & ISIS runs free. He blames Ukraine for Putins meddling. He wants to lift sanctions on Russia. He bad mouths the EU & UN created to protect Europe from Russian aggression. Trump IS a Russian.

    • Fifer McGee | January 6, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      Of course, the con man in chief does whatever Putin asks him to do, remember he is Putin’s puppet.

    • La ZBd | January 6, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Yeah…anytime Trump makes another enemy…Russia walks in as their friend. After almost 4 years, we’ve lost most of our international friends already. Republicans want him for another 4 years so we can become a truly lone state with no allies. Somehow they think prosperity can be achieved as a loner. Ha! And look how China and Russia have build up their influence around the world in just 3 short years…

  4. Oba*** Man | January 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    The Americans contractors are mercenaries in Iraq owed by Erik Prince Trump secretary of state for education Betsy DeVos

  5. Richard Owens | January 6, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Trump destroys everything he touches – including our country!

  6. Melissa P | January 6, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Give Trump to them & America collects $80 million

  7. FortCC | January 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Send in Rambo Don Jr. To save the day. Or Wonder Woman Ivanka to negotiate.

  8. Ray Con | January 6, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    You didn’t even let the lady finish her first answer you slurred and mumbled and lisp your way in

  9. Tim Murphy | January 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Trump’s “wagging the dog” so to speak. lol.

  10. ALX Armed Liberation Xecutive | January 6, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    The most dysfunctional executive branch in American history.

    • Richard Owens | January 6, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Remember, we’re only having to live through this madness because the GOP is engaged in a coup to destroy the Constitution and turn our country into a fascist oligarchic dictatorship with one of the most stupid people on the planet as our first dictator! If they had any love for our country, they would have impeached him and thrown him out of office within two weeks of him becoming President – because, Trump has been committing impeachable offenses just about every day for almost three years, now!

    • ALX Armed Liberation Xecutive | January 6, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Richard Owens

      Bravo 👍

  11. vsboy 25 | January 6, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Trump sends a message that his power has no limits

  12. olrik parlez | January 6, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Those of us who realize what kind of man Trump really is have serious doubts about his moves concerning Iran. We have seen his nature and after 3+ years of observing him intimately, have a pretty good idea of both what drives him and where his true goals lie. 2020…Get him OUT.

  13. T Slap | January 6, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Dear Iran
    I am not a trump supporter and had nothing to do with his decision. And I’m sure I’m speaking for millions of Americans.

  14. David J | January 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    It turns out that Pompeo is the 4th Little Pig, who ate the 3 Little Pigs, and then made-up a story about a Big Bad Wolf.

  15. Ricky Marasigan | January 6, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    I’d like to see Iraq call his bluff and kick our troops out. Sanctions on Iraq would be basically giving Iran exactly what it wants as it will show Iraq that we are unreliable and untrustworthy (ask the Kurds). What a mess.

  16. Town _Biznessman | January 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    When they keep referring to the American “contractor”, are they speaking of construction, or a mercenary?🤔

  17. tina Haynes | January 6, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    The suckers in the country where warned
    Now they’re dug in so deeply into their pride, that they cannot let go.

  18. gobigorange | January 6, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    Somebody needs to throw trump out of Air Force one, as it fly’s over Iran

  19. Rich Winder | January 6, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    When your hands are real small,
    and you’re not looking real tall,
    ‘cuz impeachment is looming,
    and the poll numbers ain’t booming,
    start a war and hope for a stall.

  20. John irfan mehmet | January 6, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    He was retaliating for the tweets the guy had tweet him!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.