Fmr. Undersecretary of Defense Michèle Flournoy says that Trump “poured fuel on the fire” with his recent moves on Iran. Aired on 01/06/20.
Fmr. Undersecretary Of Defense On Trump And Iran: He’s Poured Fuel On The Fire | Hardball | MSNBC
You don’t put a kitchen fire out with Gas!
Eagle, Yeah Iran has went from chanting death to America to, chanting death to America!
Bud Fudlacker Menacing Iranian tweet hints revenge against Trump empire https://www.9news.com.au/world/trump-multi-billion-property-empire-listed-in-iranian-tweet/282242c6-4515-488f-af91-46e650d4a31b
Iran will retaliate the question is when and where
Felipe Arango Good point! 👍
And it’s not cool. Innocent people will get hurt or die because of trumps asinine decision.
+Oba*** Man
Because of this more folks than just Iran will have a bone to pick.
Iran should be ready to get obliterated if they retaliate.
It’s exactly what Putin wants. It’s not good for America but it’s good for Russia.
Your right 😠
Pulls troops from Syria; Putin moves in & ISIS runs free. He blames Ukraine for Putins meddling. He wants to lift sanctions on Russia. He bad mouths the EU & UN created to protect Europe from Russian aggression. Trump IS a Russian.
Of course, the con man in chief does whatever Putin asks him to do, remember he is Putin’s puppet.
Yeah…anytime Trump makes another enemy…Russia walks in as their friend. After almost 4 years, we’ve lost most of our international friends already. Republicans want him for another 4 years so we can become a truly lone state with no allies. Somehow they think prosperity can be achieved as a loner. Ha! And look how China and Russia have build up their influence around the world in just 3 short years…
The Americans contractors are mercenaries in Iraq owed by Erik Prince Trump secretary of state for education Betsy DeVos
Trump destroys everything he touches – including our country!
Richard Owens … when something is destroyed, quite often it can be rebuilt. Ripping out the heart and soul of a thing… not so much.
@Bud Fudlacker <<--- troll/bot.
@You’re Not Forgotten Yes because most politicians come from such a poor background?
@Dearly Diane <<--- troll/bot. #PutinsTrollArmyRealTime
Give Trump to them & America collects $80 million
Mellissa, I bet Libya would pay more to get ahold of Obama!
Melissa P Wouldn’t we have to pay them, something about toxic waste disposal and all……🤣
Bud Fudlacker SHUT UP ASSHAT
Melissa P
Hahaha! Count me in
@C.J. Tymczak Good one! KAG! 2020! I could NOT conclude Trump committed a crime! – Robert Mueller!
Send in Rambo Don Jr. To save the day. Or Wonder Woman Ivanka to negotiate.
You didn’t even let the lady finish her first answer you slurred and mumbled and lisp your way in
Trump’s “wagging the dog” so to speak. lol.
The most dysfunctional executive branch in American history.
Remember, we’re only having to live through this madness because the GOP is engaged in a coup to destroy the Constitution and turn our country into a fascist oligarchic dictatorship with one of the most stupid people on the planet as our first dictator! If they had any love for our country, they would have impeached him and thrown him out of office within two weeks of him becoming President – because, Trump has been committing impeachable offenses just about every day for almost three years, now!
@Richard Owens
Bravo 👍
Trump sends a message that his power has no limits
Those of us who realize what kind of man Trump really is have serious doubts about his moves concerning Iran. We have seen his nature and after 3+ years of observing him intimately, have a pretty good idea of both what drives him and where his true goals lie. 2020…Get him OUT.
Dear Iran
I am not a trump supporter and had nothing to do with his decision. And I’m sure I’m speaking for millions of Americans.
It turns out that Pompeo is the 4th Little Pig, who ate the 3 Little Pigs, and then made-up a story about a Big Bad Wolf.
Just remember to Flush The Turd Nov Third!😂🤣
The only pigs are the Democrats and the fake news media 🐷
@Dittzx
Yep, down the drain with Bernie
@Deplorable <<--- troll/bot. #RussiansSuk
I’d like to see Iraq call his bluff and kick our troops out. Sanctions on Iraq would be basically giving Iran exactly what it wants as it will show Iraq that we are unreliable and untrustworthy (ask the Kurds). What a mess.
When they keep referring to the American “contractor”, are they speaking of construction, or a mercenary?🤔
Mercenary.
The suckers in the country where warned
Now they’re dug in so deeply into their pride, that they cannot let go.
Somebody needs to throw trump out of Air Force one, as it fly’s over Iran
When your hands are real small,
and you’re not looking real tall,
‘cuz impeachment is looming,
and the poll numbers ain’t booming,
start a war and hope for a stall.
He was retaliating for the tweets the guy had tweet him!