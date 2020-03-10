Flight with Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands in Trenton to start two-week quarantine

March 10, 2020

 

Jim Harrison, mayor of Trenton, explains how the city is feeling after Canadians have arrived from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

2 Comments on "Flight with Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands in Trenton to start two-week quarantine"

  1. OrangeChickenTaco | March 10, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    why they gotta breath

  2. Gage smith | March 10, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Who cares? It literally doesnt matter. It’s like the flu. Please report on something note worthy.

