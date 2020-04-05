SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

72 Comments on "Fareed Zakaria: The US has abandoned this crucial role"

  1. Robert Barr | April 5, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    The “oil states” can suck it for all I care. They made Trillions on us since 2008 and if they can’t survive on that, “let them eat cake!” or drink the oil themselves

  2. mopthermopther | April 5, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    What’s the problem ?
    — — Louie the Mortician

  3. Pepper Grinder | April 5, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    Trumps favorite non-answers: I may, I might, I’m looking into it, It’s possible, I’m thinking about it.

  4. Skye Roobz | April 5, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    Fareed’s first words are so on point.. we need all of our world leaders to work together as one to fight this virus. United world would be the key in getting this pandemic under control

  5. T Zerb | April 5, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    When the plane is going down, put your own mask on first.

    • Ozz Lee | April 5, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      True, put your own mask first before helping others.
      The problem with US is, you guys have tear up the mask compartment, rip your mask off of it’s place, and now that emergency have happened ypu tried to hijack other people’s mask so you can survive while screwing off other countries.

    • T Zerb | April 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @Ozz Lee There has been a lot of ‘screwing off’ all around, whatever that means.

    • Ozz Lee | April 5, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @T Zerb yeah like US hijacking masks and medical supplies shipment for other countries for one.

    • T Zerb | April 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Ozz Lee China cancelled orders of thousands of ventilators. No doubt in their best interest.

    • d. nuzzio | April 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @A. Alphbond shutting down the borders didn’t help anyone? How about telling that to the people in CA. Lots of inbound flights from China every day. That’s helped a lot to contain it.

  6. David Skeffington | April 5, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    Please realize that the volume is too low.

    • Dany Snow | April 5, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      Truth. Listening to this on a MacBook Pro with max volume, can’t hear it over my fan.

    • aw3s0me | April 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @d. nuzzio Upppssy,…You posted your comment under the wrong video. Pls go back to *Fox BIMBO News* and try find the “choosen one” you where looking for. Good luck my inept virtuel internet pampers rocker.

    • Mia M | April 5, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      d. nuzzio take your meds

  7. Apt knife thrower guy | April 5, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    The virus is reshuffleing the cards…time for the world to wake up

  8. Barbara Schumacher | April 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Thanks Fareed. I respect you for telling us the unvarnished truth.

    • Aakash Patel | April 5, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Vexed Nation Dissenting opinions aren’t always a bad thing. If you take a moment to listen, I genuinly belive that we, as a world, have it in us to work through this quickly and effectively. I’ve been reading comments and its this exact same hatred and anger that’s leading to nowhere. (IMO) Did Trump drag his feat? Yes! Did Cuomo? Yes! Did China? Yes! I think the latter two have gotten more mileage out of accepting their mistakes rather than trying to be defensive. Mistakes happen. Trump’s leadership will be defined by his response. Thus far it’s been insulting reporters and spreading misinformation. I want to see it change.

    • Patrick Bullard | April 5, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @John Lyonslol “pedophors”. You missed out on an education didn’t you? Donny can’t save you from your own ignorance. Sad.

    • Aakash Patel | April 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @John Lyons Fox, a conservative network, pressed him on the issue of medical costs where he immedietely deflected, had Pence give a runaround answer, and then conclude by saying: I’ll think about it. The definition of a Patriot is someone who serves their country in a time of crisis rather than focusing on their popularity and ‘ratings’. A lot is being asked of Donald. I look forward to him stepping up and hopefully fulfilling the role.

    • Vexed Nation | April 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      Aakash Patel – Lol, you claim it’s Trump that is spreading misinformation, then say you want to “play nice” in the sand box??
      😂🤣😂🤣 Whew laddy, that is Stepford wife material. The Communist News Network has done a real number on you.

  9. ADAJ3 | April 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    A few months from now, don’t say the Green Goblin didn’t warn us!

  10. Kevin Hutchinson | April 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Thank you, Fareed. Unfortunately, ‘intelligence’, or I could add ‘foresight’, doesn’t seem to be a requirement with today’s “Former World Leader”. It puts us all in a precarious position.

  11. Grant Shuster | April 5, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    Wait Trump tells us all time he has a great relationship with China.

    • Vexed Nation | April 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      Grant Shuster – If you think the most important speaker at these press briefings has been the pillow guy, it’s safe to say you haven’t got a clue.

    • Cuomo Primetime | April 5, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      Yet his white supremacist followers are called to spread Virus because “inferior races, religions and women”.

    • Grant Shuster | April 5, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      I just hope you are watching. He only cares about opening up as fast as possible. I brought up the my pillow guy because yes thats how sad this is… you proved my point.

    • Jie Zhang | April 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      He’s a liar. He never ever mentioned to you China has chinese herb medicine which helped a lot in this virus and china had donated 100,000+ to Italy. the mild symptom patients who quarantined themselves at home in Wuhan took chinese medicine and 98% of them recovered instead of sent to hospital. if in the following 2 weeks the death toll in US is still roaring you’ll know i’m telling the truth. Trump and his government refused any goodwill of China. He’s preparing for making money from chemical medicine and vaccine manufacturing. wait for 2-3 weeks you’ll know what i’m saying right now.

    • david paglia | April 5, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Keep your friends close and enemies closer

  12. u2sightseer | April 5, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    First came Trump in 2016, then came COVID-19 in 2019 . In 2020, this combination of Trump and COVID-19 equals global misfortune.

  13. Mo A | April 5, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Trump on Feb 26: “it’s like the flu 🤪”
    Trump today: “it’s the previous administration’s fault”

    • Patrick Bullard | April 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @Wes Bernard “Obama blamed Bush for 8 years” Got any cite for that? Thought not.

    • Patrick Bullard | April 5, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Vexed Nation lol I think you mean North Korea. You are insanely stupid.

    • Patrick Bullard | April 5, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Grind365 1 Cite?

    • Wes Bernard | April 5, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Patrick Bullard I got a good memory , so google a couple speeches and most certainly you can satisfy your self indulged lunacy . Oh and your insecurity is showing , you express a possible meth issue , blame Trump for that too ? Y not

    • Mo A | April 5, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Wes Bernard Why do you lie so religiously, are you being paid, or are you that stupid/sick?

  14. Charles Liftman | April 5, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    “We’ll see what happens” — dt

  15. Roland Lam | April 5, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    The agreement must include “Wuhan Virus”? Even a 10 yr old cannot be this petty.

  16. Everything Except Shoes | April 5, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    “Abandon all hope ye who enter here.” – Dante

  17. Shrimp Zoo | April 5, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    The most stark truthful warning I have heard from Anyone in the media To Date !

  18. SteamPunk5250 | April 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Finally, the face of levelheadedness. More Fareed!

  19. russell campbell | April 5, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Yes, we are one world and one race. That’s not some new age hippy philosophy – it’s a physical reality.

  20. Richard Sakail | April 5, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    When the world is governed by Evil Men, humanity will be sick.

