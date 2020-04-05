Fact-checking Trump’s claims on national stockpile of medical supplies

April 5, 2020

 

CNN's Victor Blackwell examines President Donald Trump's claims about the national stockpile of medical supplies needed to fight coronavirus.

65 Comments on "Fact-checking Trump’s claims on national stockpile of medical supplies"

  1. bisbeekid | April 5, 2020 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    “The buck stops at the front porch, by the way. What a nasty question. And I will say, it was a perfect call, a perfect call.”

  2. Mike Smith | April 5, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

  3. Crump Family Values | April 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    He’s had over 3 years to replenish the stockpile🤷‍♀️

  4. spookyryu | April 5, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Its been 4 years and still, the past administration is the blame, such a coward 🤣

    • Layton | April 5, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      CNN the Cake News Network – Did I say Cake? I meant Fake.

    • spookyryu | April 5, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Layton burnt lol

    • spookyryu | April 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Pierre Bahl 🤣 we have a dead body among us, if you are so brave and so intelligent I dare you to do the coronachallenge 🤣

    • Meek Inheritor | April 5, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      jbnathanson : I underestimated your resolve. The CDC May appear to be biased, don’t you think? I got my info from Fact-check.org. But, like they say, that is neither here nor there. We need a sober, decisive, unifying leader. If this was a military battle, wouldn’t you want that?

    • Robert Clawson | April 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Spookryu Bush gave Obama 85 million and Obama gave Trump 30 million. CNN asks Trump why no 1.6 billion? Figure it out, yourself, coward. Obama didn’t even replace the 55 million he used. You suck at math as bad as CNN sucks at news.

  5. ahpoiseheh | April 5, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    “It’s George Washington fault. He didn’t leave any ventilators. The shelves were empty” – Liar in Chief and Deceptive Snake, Trumpf

  6. starter maniac | April 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Death On Two Legs from Queen comes to mind when Trump speaks.

    • JBW | April 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Pierre Bahl Also regular flu every yesr doesnt knock out the health system like this on me has. They usually dont run out of equipment,etc. So overall its worse than regular flu.

    • starter maniac | April 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Layton Just in case you are not familiar with some of the lyrics.

      You talk like a big business tycoon
      You’re just a hot air balloon
      So no one gives you a damn
      You’re just an overgrown schoolboy

      There’s more if you’re interested.

    • Robin Beers | April 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @starter maniac “Insane, you should be put inside
      You’re a sewer rat decaying in a cesspool of pride…”

      Oh yeah, that song fits to a T.

    • Robert Clawson | April 5, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Robin Beers Fauci did not blame Trump. The opposite is true. Fauci said the way the CDC was set up they were in the way of the Big Pharma to get in and do what they do best. That is to create tests and vaccines. This had nothing to do with Trump being to blame. No one saw a virus move this fast. Song fits you.

  7. Johnny Wadd | April 5, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    The 25th amendment really needs to be dusted off and put to the test.

    • Mark G. | April 5, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      The GOP would never remove their clown king, the phony Senate impeachment trial proved that.

    • Bart Wilkerson | April 5, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      SERIOUSLY trump is deranged
      How come you didn’t you restock the shelves?
      trump:we did many times
      Then how is it OBAMA’S fault?

  8. Jesse Felix | April 5, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    It was totally George Washington’s fault.

  9. SPRINDYS | April 5, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    “Fact checking” is simply another way of saying… tRump is a friggin L I A R !

    • The Wiz | April 5, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      A cnn “fact check” is just another way they package their lying and narrative for suckers like yOu. Cnn is garbage. Worthless. P tape, carter page, n word tape, “fine people hoax”, steel dossier, Trump tell governors they are on their own, so many lies. Cnn is just a hate cult.

    • B Noone | April 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

      @The Wiz well fox is the one that said covid 19 was a hoax that was implemented by the Dems to hurt Trump’s campaign. They also said the old should be willing to die so we can go back to work.

    • B Noone | April 5, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

      @The Wiz did you want to fact check that or in your soul you know it’s true. It’s kinda hard to argue with facts, well unless you’re a trump supporter. Anywho
      #GrabEmByThePussy2020
      Well unless it’s your mama being cornered and felt up at work then by all means press charges and seek damages.
      #AmIRightOrAmIRight

    • Layton | April 5, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      Fact Checking, CNN broke up with Facts a long time ago, now it just Trolls everyone, especially its loyal viewers.

    • B Noone | April 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Layton we need sources from the last 4 years. Thx in advance.

  10. pr0xZen | April 5, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    So *the plan* was – that if and when _everyone in the whole frickin world at the same time needed these things to stay alive_ – *we would just go out and buy them THEN !?*

    • Fred Lewis | April 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      Yes…….because you should never waste a perfectly good crisis.
      Time to make some money…eh corporate interests?
      People have stopped or been asked to stop using cash and use plastic. Another way to link you to a government overseen ideology. The cashless society.
      People…listen to me.
      This is not a hoax. Definitely!
      But it does afford the opportunity, maybe one last one, but an opportunity for capitalism to unwittingly coerce the worlds population to conform. The first obstacle in control. And the next step in capitalism. The last step.
      Now that we know the vaccine will take many months if not years, and alternative treatments are progressing…we are still in a state of conformity. As this progresses through the many projected months our societies will become accustom to using plastic to purchase things, staying home more, ordering on line more, buying more TP and sanitizers, avoiding restaurants and entertainment venues, traveling or become caught up in a system which requires you avail yourself to be tested before proceeding to your destination.
      All of these things linked to capitalist interests.

      This is incredibly serious and is occurring on a incrementaly slow monumental level.
      We are subtly being cornered.
      Like mice in a shoe box. Waiting for the pet keeper to fill the food tray and maybe refresh the water.
      But ultimately it is his decision when to do it.
      And that…ladies and gentleman….is control.
      You will be forced to take the vaccine by threat of fine or punishment, lest we allow another pandemic to occur.
      I’m not saying don’t take all the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,
      I’m saying be aware that the restrictions asked of you are *temporary* and not to be adopted as a normal everyday demeanour when this ends.
      Be safe, stay strong and be aware!
      👊😷👍

    • meghan selke | April 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      soaringvulture there’s definitely plenty of space…

    • MrYagbolls | April 5, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      pr0xZen and blame the Obama administration for lack of supplies as he said so., I don’t know., I don’t know why I should blame the previous just because he says so., he’s totally out of this world

    • Robert Phipps | April 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @TheBrothergreen Mexico is paying for it through renegotiated trade deals just like Trump said!! You get an F for not paying attention in class!! Put the dunce cap on and sit in the corner!!

    • Robert Phipps | April 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @soaringvulture Trump lives in your head rent free!! Trump power!! MAGA!! Trump 2020!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  11. Dave Lee | April 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    When things are good I take credit, but I point finger at others when things go wrong. Typical Trumpf*** behavior.

    • USA usa | April 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

      Human existence always has has an impact on the environment. Nature to survive for millions of years, will not be the man who destroys it, better than man adapt his existence to her.

    • Jim Patriot | April 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

      2015 OBAMA was the president not Trump

    • Colin Kunkel | April 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      @Jim Patriot Yet, Trump has had nearly a full term to prepare and did squat. Trump needs to accept blame.

    • John Pease | April 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      @Jim Patriot so, what you’re saying is that Trump did nothing in the last 4 years to replenish it! I got it.

    • john Barry | April 5, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @Jim Patriot Dude….saying you’re a patriot doesn’t make you one. Trump has been in office for years now. At what point do you hold him responsible for ANYTHING?

  12. chrisose | April 5, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    “You know the answer” Everyone say it with me “Obama dun it”. So says the blamer in chief.

  13. Nazar Hadayah | April 5, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Thats Right blame Obama on every thing , you have had over 3 years to restock

  14. david schneide | April 5, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    “Many, many times.”…I’ve heard that one many, many times.

  15. Darrle Ennis | April 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    “I did restock them multiple times ”
    Maybe they should investigate if he’s stealing medical equipment

  16. 2003tommytn | April 5, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    “I also blame the Obama administration for setting up a emergency pandemic task force that I had to “fire” because it was part of the Obama administration

  17. FLGiggles2 | April 5, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    He’s had almost 4 years to replenish those stockpiles.

  18. RB | April 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Once again, trump needs to be removed from office asap. He’s the most incompetent president ever☝️❗

  19. Ben K-P | April 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    USA: something goes wrong. Trump: “well… the previous administration did this and I’m great, the end”

