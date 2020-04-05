Fact-checking Trump’s claims on national stockpile of medical supplies

CNN's Victor Blackwell examines President Donald Trump's claims about the national stockpile of medical supplies needed to fight coronavirus.
“The buck stops at the front porch, by the way. What a nasty question. And I will say, it was a perfect call, a perfect call.”
Uoeno Ho
I’m talking about people in general, not those in direct contact with the infected, performing procedures on them. Simply covering your nose and mouth goes a long way toward stopping the spread.
Uoeno Ho
Thank you.
Trumps daily schedule
https://factba.se/topic/calendar
@Hildebeast Clinton For one that calls other ‘illiterate imbeciles’, you sure do have a limited vocabulary. It seems like your logic has been cucked by Trump.
@Jarrett Matthews fits right in with the illiterate president and low IQ followers
@Hildebeast Clinton yeah he does let us die from 15-0 cases to 100000 will die its a win
He’s had over 3 years to replenish the stockpile🤷♀️
Its been 4 years and still, the past administration is the blame, such a coward 🤣
CNN the Cake News Network – Did I say Cake? I meant Fake.
@Layton burnt lol
@Pierre Bahl 🤣 we have a dead body among us, if you are so brave and so intelligent I dare you to do the coronachallenge 🤣
jbnathanson : I underestimated your resolve. The CDC May appear to be biased, don’t you think? I got my info from Fact-check.org. But, like they say, that is neither here nor there. We need a sober, decisive, unifying leader. If this was a military battle, wouldn’t you want that?
Spookryu Bush gave Obama 85 million and Obama gave Trump 30 million. CNN asks Trump why no 1.6 billion? Figure it out, yourself, coward. Obama didn’t even replace the 55 million he used. You suck at math as bad as CNN sucks at news.
“It’s George Washington fault. He didn’t leave any ventilators. The shelves were empty” – Liar in Chief and Deceptive Snake, Trumpf
@ahpoiseheh your a bot, and you’ve been reported
@Mark G. your a moron Mark
lmao – good one!
Death On Two Legs from Queen comes to mind when Trump speaks.
@Pierre Bahl Also regular flu every yesr doesnt knock out the health system like this on me has. They usually dont run out of equipment,etc. So overall its worse than regular flu.
@Layton Just in case you are not familiar with some of the lyrics.
You talk like a big business tycoon
You’re just a hot air balloon
So no one gives you a damn
You’re just an overgrown schoolboy
There’s more if you’re interested.
@starter maniac “Insane, you should be put inside
You’re a sewer rat decaying in a cesspool of pride…”
Oh yeah, that song fits to a T.
@Robin Beers Fauci did not blame Trump. The opposite is true. Fauci said the way the CDC was set up they were in the way of the Big Pharma to get in and do what they do best. That is to create tests and vaccines. This had nothing to do with Trump being to blame. No one saw a virus move this fast. Song fits you.
The 25th amendment really needs to be dusted off and put to the test.
The GOP would never remove their clown king, the phony Senate impeachment trial proved that.
SERIOUSLY trump is deranged
How come you didn’t you restock the shelves?
trump:we did many times
Then how is it OBAMA’S fault?
It was totally George Washington’s fault.
Might as well be
“Fact checking” is simply another way of saying… tRump is a friggin L I A R !
A cnn “fact check” is just another way they package their lying and narrative for suckers like yOu. Cnn is garbage. Worthless. P tape, carter page, n word tape, “fine people hoax”, steel dossier, Trump tell governors they are on their own, so many lies. Cnn is just a hate cult.
@The Wiz well fox is the one that said covid 19 was a hoax that was implemented by the Dems to hurt Trump’s campaign. They also said the old should be willing to die so we can go back to work.
@The Wiz did you want to fact check that or in your soul you know it’s true. It’s kinda hard to argue with facts, well unless you’re a trump supporter. Anywho
#GrabEmByThePussy2020
Well unless it’s your mama being cornered and felt up at work then by all means press charges and seek damages.
#AmIRightOrAmIRight
Fact Checking, CNN broke up with Facts a long time ago, now it just Trolls everyone, especially its loyal viewers.
@Layton we need sources from the last 4 years. Thx in advance.
So *the plan* was – that if and when _everyone in the whole frickin world at the same time needed these things to stay alive_ – *we would just go out and buy them THEN !?*
Yes…….because you should never waste a perfectly good crisis.
Time to make some money…eh corporate interests?
People have stopped or been asked to stop using cash and use plastic. Another way to link you to a government overseen ideology. The cashless society.
People…listen to me.
This is not a hoax. Definitely!
But it does afford the opportunity, maybe one last one, but an opportunity for capitalism to unwittingly coerce the worlds population to conform. The first obstacle in control. And the next step in capitalism. The last step.
Now that we know the vaccine will take many months if not years, and alternative treatments are progressing…we are still in a state of conformity. As this progresses through the many projected months our societies will become accustom to using plastic to purchase things, staying home more, ordering on line more, buying more TP and sanitizers, avoiding restaurants and entertainment venues, traveling or become caught up in a system which requires you avail yourself to be tested before proceeding to your destination.
All of these things linked to capitalist interests.
This is incredibly serious and is occurring on a incrementaly slow monumental level.
We are subtly being cornered.
Like mice in a shoe box. Waiting for the pet keeper to fill the food tray and maybe refresh the water.
But ultimately it is his decision when to do it.
And that…ladies and gentleman….is control.
You will be forced to take the vaccine by threat of fine or punishment, lest we allow another pandemic to occur.
I’m not saying don’t take all the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,
I’m saying be aware that the restrictions asked of you are *temporary* and not to be adopted as a normal everyday demeanour when this ends.
Be safe, stay strong and be aware!
👊😷👍
soaringvulture there’s definitely plenty of space…
pr0xZen and blame the Obama administration for lack of supplies as he said so., I don’t know., I don’t know why I should blame the previous just because he says so., he’s totally out of this world
@TheBrothergreen Mexico is paying for it through renegotiated trade deals just like Trump said!! You get an F for not paying attention in class!! Put the dunce cap on and sit in the corner!!
@soaringvulture Trump lives in your head rent free!! Trump power!! MAGA!! Trump 2020!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
When things are good I take credit, but I point finger at others when things go wrong. Typical Trumpf*** behavior.
Human existence always has has an impact on the environment. Nature to survive for millions of years, will not be the man who destroys it, better than man adapt his existence to her.
2015 OBAMA was the president not Trump
@Jim Patriot Yet, Trump has had nearly a full term to prepare and did squat. Trump needs to accept blame.
@Jim Patriot so, what you’re saying is that Trump did nothing in the last 4 years to replenish it! I got it.
@Jim Patriot Dude….saying you’re a patriot doesn’t make you one. Trump has been in office for years now. At what point do you hold him responsible for ANYTHING?
“You know the answer” Everyone say it with me “Obama dun it”. So says the blamer in chief.
Communist America is hilarious.
yes I agree hilarious
Obama is at fault you stupid moron
Of Course Obama did it in 2015.
White people believe that even though they know he’s lying?
Thats Right blame Obama on every thing , you have had over 3 years to restock
Son of SATAN
@Catherine Obama was just incompetent, the the son of Satan? That’s going too far.
“Many, many times.”…I’ve heard that one many, many times.
“I did restock them multiple times ”
Maybe they should investigate if he’s stealing medical equipment
Has it been sold?
So where did they go?
@John Pease He sold the supplies to China
“I also blame the Obama administration for setting up a emergency pandemic task force that I had to “fire” because it was part of the Obama administration
Trump is a joke
He’s had almost 4 years to replenish those stockpiles.
Once again, trump needs to be removed from office asap. He’s the most incompetent president ever☝️❗
USA: something goes wrong. Trump: “well… the previous administration did this and I’m great, the end”