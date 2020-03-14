DNC: There Will Be No Live Audience At Upcoming Debate | MSNBC

The Democratic National Committee has annoucned that due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no live audience, spin room or no press filing center at the bext Democratic debate in Phoenix. Aired on 3/10/2020.
Haha, Now they can edit out all of Joe’s gibberish
@Lady Day Bidens advancing dementia has NOTHING to do with a childhood stutter and you know that or you aren’t paying attention.
@867 5309 He sounded great tonight! I was never a fan, but was pleasantly surprised.
@Christa L Dementia is like that. My ex mother in law has relatively good days and then very bad days. As the disease progresses the bad days outweigh the good.
@Lady Day All Trump has to do is bring a few 5 year olds on the stage. Quid Pro Joe will be too busy sniffing and groping to debate. #BidenGate #RIPDNC
@Mind Freshener god, you’re stupid.
That’s how it should be
Leg Hair Joe is projected to win Mississippi.
I’m FINE with no audience
It’s stupid to have a debate…it shows Bernie’s turn colors, and they are not beautiful like a rainbow….I am disappointed in Bernie Sanders as a human being.
Bernie 2020! Everyone stay safe!
Leg Hair Joe just took Mississippi.
tinyurl.com/vmpdyw2
Bernie will Master the next Debate!!!
Thank goodness.
Hard to imagine players in a stadium with no crowd…like an episode of The Twilight Zone
https://youtu.be/woP3cJxVR8Y
It wasn’t that long ago.
Actually, there is a strong case to be made for having a debate with no audience. Recent studies have shown the audience reaction can have a strong influence to audience watching at home. It was shown in the last debate, you might not get the right audience that is truly reflective of the populace.
This video goes in-depth with it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SljrHOsbKcM
It’s for the best. Safety first.
WHERE ARE THEY GOING TO HAVE IT? THE CAPITAL BASEMENT?
Wallace Mulls – They should have the Debate in a prison cell… they are a bunch of crooks!
There won’t be much interest anyway!!!! It’s down to the last two most vulnerable to the Corona virus!!!!
Thank you to both candidates and DNC for this potentially life-saving move. I hope that political interviews will be done split screen from local affiliates to reduce air and train travel.
Good. That way neither has an audience to play to for standing ovations. It’s going to be all about hard policy as it should be.
No live audience for this show ever!!
Why does Richard Madow still have a job
Liar and a disgusting person all around
What does she lie about?
@snowflake liberal She screamed about russiagate continuously since 2016 instead of having 10 second nuaced conversations about why Hillary Clinton actually lost and moved on with her life. On top of that she’s just an overall corporate hack.
@Joshua Gourlay Russian interference was and is still, incredibly relevant. If the Republican party was actually interested in protecting the sovereignty of our elections and allowing some type of election security measures to be implemented, perhaps she wouldn’t still be talking about it. Also, I’m not sure how any of that makes her a liar.
@snowflake liberal No more so than domestic intervention, far from it. They chose to scream about russiagate instead of having any open and honest critiques of Donald Trump as a president. As such he’s been able to do horrendous things without being held to account.
This should be the norm. No “laugh tracks” at debates
They dont want people to hear the overwhelming majority of people cheering for Bernie over joe.
Orellabac they pay people to cheer for Joe, so it’s good with no audience
Ya can’t fix stupid
Now where are the questions coming from? Originally, they were to be “pre-approved, from the audience.”
THE RIGGERY OF IT ALL…
Biden and his pathetic record:
1. Dementia.
2. Antimedicare for all.
3. Vote to cut social security.
4. Voted for bankruptcy bill.
5. Authored the crime bill.
6. Voted for Iraq war.
7. Backed NAFTA.
8. Repealed glass stegall bankruptcy act.
9. Praised segregrisionist Strom Thurmond.
10. Poor treatment of Anita Hill.
11. Burisma senate hearings.
12. Supported border ( fence).
Watch “Best Joe Biden Gaffes | Try Not To Laugh Challenge | DNC Candidate Choice 2020” on YouTube
https://youtu.be/cOTajQexmqs
That is because the Democrat party doesn’t care about people… only themselves!