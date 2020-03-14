DNC: There Will Be No Live Audience At Upcoming Debate | MSNBC

March 14, 2020

 

The Democratic National Committee has annoucned that due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no live audience, spin room or no press filing center at the bext Democratic debate in Phoenix. Aired on 3/10/2020.
DNC: There Will Be No Live Audience At Upcoming Debate | MSNBC

37 Comments on "DNC: There Will Be No Live Audience At Upcoming Debate | MSNBC"

  1. swampboy34 | March 10, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Haha, Now they can edit out all of Joe’s gibberish

    • 867 5309 | March 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Lady Day Bidens advancing dementia has NOTHING to do with a childhood stutter and you know that or you aren’t paying attention.

    • Christa L | March 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      @867 5309 He sounded great tonight! I was never a fan, but was pleasantly surprised.

    • 867 5309 | March 11, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      @Christa L Dementia is like that. My ex mother in law has relatively good days and then very bad days. As the disease progresses the bad days outweigh the good.

    • Mind Freshener | March 11, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      @Lady Day All Trump has to do is bring a few 5 year olds on the stage. Quid Pro Joe will be too busy sniffing and groping to debate. #BidenGate #RIPDNC

    • snowflake liberal | March 11, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener god, you’re stupid.

  2. Eric p | March 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    That’s how it should be

  3. The Tweatles | March 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Leg Hair Joe is projected to win Mississippi.

  4. Rob MM | March 10, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    I’m FINE with no audience

    • Victoria Grayson | March 11, 2020 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      It’s stupid to have a debate…it shows Bernie’s turn colors, and they are not beautiful like a rainbow….I am disappointed in Bernie Sanders as a human being.

  5. King Peppy | March 10, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Bernie 2020! Everyone stay safe!

  6. Lizz Keiper | March 10, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    Thank goodness.

  7. Dolly Jelinske | March 10, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Hard to imagine players in a stadium with no crowd…like an episode of The Twilight Zone

  8. Trainer RED | March 10, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    It’s for the best. Safety first.

  9. Wallace Mulls | March 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    WHERE ARE THEY GOING TO HAVE IT? THE CAPITAL BASEMENT?

  10. Daniel Clark | March 10, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    There won’t be much interest anyway!!!! It’s down to the last two most vulnerable to the Corona virus!!!!

  11. Christa L | March 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    Thank you to both candidates and DNC for this potentially life-saving move. I hope that political interviews will be done split screen from local affiliates to reduce air and train travel.

  12. Nestor Pelayo | March 11, 2020 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    Good. That way neither has an audience to play to for standing ovations. It’s going to be all about hard policy as it should be.

  13. Jason Moser | March 11, 2020 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    No live audience for this show ever!!

  14. NadaSurda | March 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Why does Richard Madow still have a job
    Liar and a disgusting person all around

    • snowflake liberal | March 11, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      What does she lie about?

    • Joshua Gourlay | March 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @snowflake liberal She screamed about russiagate continuously since 2016 instead of having 10 second nuaced conversations about why Hillary Clinton actually lost and moved on with her life. On top of that she’s just an overall corporate hack.

    • snowflake liberal | March 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      @Joshua Gourlay Russian interference was and is still, incredibly relevant. If the Republican party was actually interested in protecting the sovereignty of our elections and allowing some type of election security measures to be implemented, perhaps she wouldn’t still be talking about it. Also, I’m not sure how any of that makes her a liar.

    • Joshua Gourlay | March 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      @snowflake liberal No more so than domestic intervention, far from it. They chose to scream about russiagate instead of having any open and honest critiques of Donald Trump as a president. As such he’s been able to do horrendous things without being held to account.

  15. Garrett Bustos | March 11, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    This should be the norm. No “laugh tracks” at debates

  16. Orellabac | March 11, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    They dont want people to hear the overwhelming majority of people cheering for Bernie over joe.

  17. Laurie Mauro | March 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Now where are the questions coming from? Originally, they were to be “pre-approved, from the audience.”

  18. ach nix | March 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    THE RIGGERY OF IT ALL…

  19. legend | March 11, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Biden and his pathetic record:
    1. Dementia.
    2. Antimedicare for all.
    3. Vote to cut social security.
    4. Voted for bankruptcy bill.
    5. Authored the crime bill.
    6. Voted for Iraq war.
    7. Backed NAFTA.
    8. Repealed glass stegall bankruptcy act.
    9. Praised segregrisionist Strom Thurmond.
    10. Poor treatment of Anita Hill.
    11. Burisma senate hearings.
    12. Supported border ( fence).
    Watch “Best Joe Biden Gaffes | Try Not To Laugh Challenge | DNC Candidate Choice 2020” on YouTube
    https://youtu.be/cOTajQexmqs

  20. Harry V | March 13, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    That is because the Democrat party doesn’t care about people… only themselves!

