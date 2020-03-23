As the spread of coronavirus continues and closures and cancellations of ordinary activities increases, Center for Disease Control and Prevention Official Nancy Messonnier told reporters she told her children to prepare for “significant disruption of our lives.” Pulitzer-prize winning columnist for the Washington Post Eugene Robinson tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber many people are realizing “things are going to be different for a while,” but the “big unknown is, we don't know how long.” Critiquing Trump’s response to the pandemic, Robinson adds many Americans “wish we had is a better narrator than we have right now.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. Aired on 3/12/2020. ).
'Disruption Of Our Lives': Hear The Prescient Warning That Anticipated COVID-19 | MSNBC
Trump called coronavirus a hoax for 2 weeks while it permeated our society. Because of Trump, America is upside down. And he’s the leader.
Blaming the Chinese is irrelevant at this point, how or where it originated is not productive! WTF, are we going to do about it is the $62,000 question! Keep it real basically we are all screwed until there is a cure, meaningful treatment or the virus just mutated to a point of disinfection.
He knows he effed up and has no excuses so by redirecting attention to scape goat China he hopes the anger will not target him
It’s all Chinese commy state virus and you need to remember that when you vote for someone who wants open borders.
At $62000 a question I won’t be asking one.
Trump never will take responsibility for any of his many screw-ups, yet he’s happy to take credit for someone else’s successes.
something he has been doing for 4 years.
That’s what most narcissists do
@justme justme He’s been doing it his entire life, it’s just more public now that he’s President
The only thing Trump has ever sacrificed was other people
peace sells…but who’s buying?…sell fear and get rich
Nobody got rich because of the fear Trump has creaded for over three years now.
Bow to Leper Messiah
What happened to the democrats “hoax.”
Reality debunked this……
Barr and Mitch could save him this time
The trump administration wanted to prove that government doesn’t work for the people. He made his point, and now people will die.
@Josh Allen Yes yes, you watched tonight’s hannity. The problem is his RESPONSE. Lying and pretending like it’s no big deal when entire countries are being quarantined is the problem. Cutting funding from the CDC, not making emergency hospitals or making emergency aid. Every single expert involved has said that the administration’s response couldn’t be worse. You guys think that any problem that hasn’t directly affected your personal life yet isn’t worth considering. This is why the rest of us are so angry! Unfortunately, your demographic will literally have to be personally affected before you will care, and that’s really, really scary.
Catherine this isnt China. The president can’t start building emergency hospitals. That comes down to Congress, senate, and local municipalities. The president can’t wave a magic wand. Cutting the cdc was in 2018 and the cdc has plenty of funding. You watch way to much msm. Your intelligence is fading
Best ignore Moronvirus and the Trump terminally stupid squad members. Stay educated and stay safe. 👍
@Josh Allen… Please Josh… The Absolutely Last person you need to depend on for the… #TRUTHABOUTTRUMP Or TRUTH PERIOD Is… “T-Rumps Own Butt Licking Faux Fantasy Fake (Supposed) News Network’s… Hannity!!!😜😝😣😒…
His and Alot of the other Hosts… 1st, And Very Easily Fact Checkable LIE is… Their BS line about how they’re Sooo “Fair, Balanced and Unbiased”!!!😒… Nothing could be further from the TRUTH!!!…
If you really want to hear Actual #TRUTHSABOUTTRUMP… I’d Highly Recommend that you Subscribe to Brian Tyler Cohen’s YouTube Channel and Binge Watch a few of his Spot On Videos!!!… In Fact… I’ll leave you one here that he just put out about… Faux’s Female Hannity Wannabe!!!… Don’t know her name… And Don’t want to… She Nauseates Me to My Core!!!😜😝😣😒… UUUGGGHHH!!!😜😝😣😒…
https://youtu.be/BXhLdP5KtdE
OH!!!… And this Next one will Absolutely even Nauseate You!!!… If it doesn’t… Check your Pulse!!!… Because Even Faux purposely Edited Out this part of their Reporting … As they do on All Clips, that they Deem Embarrassing or Unflattering of their LYING Lord and Savior!!!😒… Which is ALOT!!!😜….
https://youtu.be/U5Vyw1JkfCA
The Following is the Only Hosts on Faux, Outside of The Honest Shepard Smith, that don’t cover or make-up BS LIES Or Immediately Cut away from his Self Adoring Hate-Mongering Divisive… And Who’s On the Anti-T-Rump Butt Lickers List for Bashing Tonight CULT Rallies!!??🤔😒😜😝….
https://youtu.be/oh02yJ8aDcE
And here’s just a few other random TRUTHS in General… If I’ve Hopefully have you Wondering!!??😞….
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/03/obama-didnt-give-iran-150-billion-in-cash/
https://youtu.be/JIP3l82DX3I
https://qz.com/1625838/us-veterans-are-disgusted-that-trump-may-pardon-edward-gallagher/
https://www.veteransnewsreport.com/2019/06/07/psychological-evaluation-trump/
https://youtu.be/TDdoTjxOxsE
https://youtu.be/Yf3QKxIYRts
https://youtu.be/i5L5_aKtSFc
https://youtu.be/fGNFhfd3Xbo?
https://www.justice-integrity.org/1445-welcome-to-waterbury-the-city-that-holds-secrets-that-could-bring-down-trump
Yes, many people will die because dump is more concerned about being re-elected than peoples lives. How many thousands will die before people wake up.
This is one reason I doubt the floater in charge will make readily available the tests. He does NOT want the public to know the truth.
Hey trumpturds are you tired of winning?
I am so tired going to bed for a month, very exhausted in winning.
They’re still going to work and shaking hands even if sick. Hopefully with each other.
Mother Nature’s way of thinning out the weak minded of the hurd.
@UberLummox I hope so. Maybe get a voodoo Dr and raise Lee Harvey OSWALD from the dead and let him do his magic
@UberLummox They stopped shaking hands, do you not listen to the news, even fake news is reporting this. God your stupid. Stupid people like you are going to catch this commy virus.
@UberLummox from the troll farm is correct.
Why isn’t EVERY SCHOOL, AND COLLEGE DISENFECTING the schools while the Students are out on Spring Break.
Every parent should Insist on Sanitizing for The Students Safety from this virus.
Kelly ann kanye why don’t you do something? The time has come for people to stop expecting others to do this or that for them.
@terrybabb2 list what you have done..
I’m lucky of live in Maryland my governor declared a state of emergency over a week ago why there was only 3 cases known in the state. He just closed all the schools for at least the next two weeks so they can be cleaned.
VIVA BERNIE
i had this. it almost killed me 7 or 8 nights in a row. just finishing up getting over it right now. still weak from it. just kickin back now and recovering as much as i can.
its pretty bad. i would just say… if you catch this… dont go to the hospital unless youre sure you absolutely need to. you will want to be able to get up and move around. i think its important that you be able to get up, move around, and find a way to get yourself to cough. if i hadnt been able to do that i probably would have died. i would have hated being confined to a bed during this. avoid going to the hospital if theres any way you can gut it out at home, i think you will be safer at home. just thought i’d share my two cents worth with ya on it.
@Connie Hahn i’m fine now. thanks connie. but from saturday until ten days later last tuesday night, it was really pretty bad. the problem with it really is that theres no cough. so your lungs will fill up and you wont even notice. and then you cant breathe. what i did was forced myself into a hot shower to breathe hot steam, and make myself cough, basically every 3 hours for i dunno how long, 10-11 days. this is what i had to do to keep my lungs clear. and it worked ok. and thats why i would suggest not going to the hospital… so you can do this instead. i really dont think anybody who gets this should lie down on their back. that is the wors thing you can do.
i’m not a doctor, and i dont really want to give medical advice… but i’m a survivor… this is how i did it… this is what my suggestion is… dont go to the hospital, or get in any position where you are lying on your back. sleep as little as you can, because it gets bad when you sleep, and just keep making yourself cough stuff up. and if you can do that, youll have a pretty good chance. just fight it out.
@Flashy Paws Absolutely about the not lying on your back. There is even a medical term – Fowler’s Positions – for positioning patients in respiratory distress in various angles of upright.
@nathar40 yes. the first 4 days or so i had a pretty bad fever. on about the 4th day though the pneumonia sets in and thats when it gets bad. thats when you have to start making yourself cough somehow, and trying not to sleep too long. and thats really the trick. keep coughing, and try not to lie down for too long at one time. stay awake if you can. typing comments on youtube or something 🙂
God Bless you and Thank you for the information your a Blessing 🙏
I totally agree! Get out of bed and walk as much as you physically can to prevent pneumonia. I got pneumonia in a bad hospital that let me lay in bed while pumping saline into my veins – even after I told them my lungs felt cold and heavy, they kept hydrating me. I never understood before that the patient is the only one who can get fluid out of the lungs. I previously thought antibiotics should cure pneumonia. Antibiotics will only prevent bacteria from settling; the fluid from pneumonia is the killer. The patient needs to breathe at a certain velocity and volume to encourage coughing up fluid. Babies and older people die of pneumonia because they cannot do that work to get fluid out of the lungs. As a healthy adult with a great immune system, it still took me 6 weeks to get the fluid out of my lungs. Some of my bronchial tubes way down at the bottom of my lungs are dead to this day.
I will be waiting to see how much Trumps approval ratings fall .
All that had to be done was watch those other countries and we should have been well prepared. Yet we’re very late out of the gate.
We’re acting more and more like a 3rd. World country. Not to insult the “3rd. World”.
The ruling class has to figure out how to make a buck out of the crisis before they will act.
Y’all were late. I was paying attention. We got everything we need for a month 😂
Ben Frank I’m right there with you. I stocked up on everything that would be needed weeks ago, all people needed to do was have a little common sense.
Every generation needs a challenge to reorganise and reassess its priorities, and this is that moment.
Yes, it’s perfect timing in that respect.
@UberLummoxCapitalism needs a new conscience, and this is that moment to transplant that organ into our economic system.
@Ryan Gollings You’re speaking my language, my friend.
I listened. I took the advice of the Leap Day Lady and used my extra day well to prepare as best as I can – make sure my pantry has dry goods and shelf stable milk so I can feed myself for awhile without leaving the house if need be – yes, some TP. I wear gloves outside to remind me not to touch my face. I cancelled band practice – sorry guys. I skip haircuts. I work from home anyhow so very lucky in that regard, but I don’t use my apartment gym or leave the house much except to run, or walk my dog.
Coronavirus is real. It is not a “dem hoax”. Anthropogenic climate change is real. It is also not a dem hoax. But there is no point telling anything to the egos of the obstinately uneducated outrage snowflakes. They are run only by inherited partisan psychology and bad-faith.
WARNING! Trump will purposely increase the pandemic chaos to cancel the November general election.
“A hoax, something that will go down to zero in a few days.” Trump’s habitual lying has been putting the country at risk for a long time, but now it is undeniable.
Trump has set new records for how quickly he has ruined the nation’s economy. He loves breaking records, so he should be proud.
I thought this was a democrat hoax to take down trump. I guess reality finally hit trump supporters. Not all but some.