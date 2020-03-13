The rising health crisis around the spread of coronavirus creates a political reckoning for President Trump who says the world was ‘blindsided’. Aired on 3/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Demand For Action From The White House As Coronavirus Fear Spreads | Deadline | MSNBC
I think it’s crucial that every American is fully aware of the type of pathological liar, malignant narcissist, and sociopath we’re dealing with when it comes to Trump.
“Lying is second nature to him. More than anyone else I have ever met, Trump has the ability to convince himself that whatever he is saying at any given moment is true, or sort of true, or at least ought to be true.”
“Trump’s temperament and his habits have hardened with age.” Schwartz said. “He was always cartoonish, but compared with the man for whom I wrote The Art of the Deal 30 years ago, he is significantly angrier today: more reactive, deceitful, distracted, vindictive, impulsive and, above all, self-absorbed Every American ought to be concerned about his character.” Schwartz said.
–Tony Schwartz, the ghost writer for Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal”:
In 1989, Trump raised $365 million to purchase the Eastern Shuttle, which provided business travelers with quick flights between NY, Boston, and DC. Within 18 months, the airline lost over $125 million.
In August 1989, just two months after Trump launched his Trump Shuttle Airline, one of his Boeing 727s made a crash landing at Boston’s Airport. The passenger jet had malfunctioning nose gear that failed to deploy. The nose and underbelly of the plane scraped and dragged along the entire length of the runaway upon landing with sparks flying. The pilots had to perform an emergency dumping of fuel to avoid a greater catastrophe. It’s all on video.
One of the passengers on that flight — who recalls sliding out the aircraft and into a pile of foam — was Mike Murphy, a veteran Republican strategist who worked for Jeb Bush and his super PAC to try to defeat Trump.
“Afterward,” Murphy said, “all I got was a form letter and a drink coupon.”
And when Trump was asked by reporters about the crash landing in Boston, he said, and I quote: “It was the most beautiful landing you’ve ever seen.” 😲
This is the type of dangerously irresponsible sociopath America is dealing with.
ronald love Thank you for adding! There are so many it’s so hard to keep track! When will nightmare end???? I always thought we were the land of the brave and the free!!??? Where are they now!’?? When a large majority are rooting for a liar and con man! With no integrity, compassion, or love in his heart!??
Blind!!! ALL OF THEM!!!
Maybe we need this new virus! Is this what humankind needs to open their eyes??!! Or does it have to get worse?? Are we there yet?!!!
What is insane is that even if you don’t watch news and just see his news briefings and read his twitter feed.
It’s all there in the open. Fox News should be sued en masse by Americans.
@Michigan Wolverine why would anyone vontinue to vote Trump? This isn’t the first screw he’s done. His screw ups amount to the US treasury bonds dipping under 1% for the first time in history.
*Action? All you’re going to get from the White House is fear, hate, incompetence and stupidity.*
dustman41 you could say that same with trump and kkk. They should all be stoned too. I’m guessing including you since you support trump.
@Jimmy Truong inaccurate! Trump didn’t cut anything & he’s not blaming anyone. PROPOSED is different from APPROVED! Trump proposed those cuts but congress instead increase it. SO IT NEVER HAPPEN. BTW most of those programs (Ebola in African countries) he wants cuts back on are run in overseas countries, not in the U.S. Public health officials were told to go through the coronavirus task force before releasing any public statement, instead, some of them ignore the directive and went straight the media which causes all the confusion.
Siumafua apologies. He at least tried to and undermines scientist
fear mongers come from the left, snowflake.
jim thomas stupidity comes from the right, sheep
It’s coming, his own self-induced, self-destruction, Hitler fizzled-out in his last 4 years.
@Idylchatter that sir, made me chuckle.
We can only pray that you are right!
@Pat Kelly That’s his shtick. This is at least his third persona. Just ignore him.
Dale Rogers https://youtu.be/25uMbGTA6PM
Dale Rogers https://youtu.be/25uMbGTA6PM
And…. reps… the big supporters of Trump…. all…. in the whole… running…. .ups… sorry…. exposed…. to a covid20 aka big defeat later in the year!
Nine more months and we’ll leave this bad experience behind.
It’s too bad that the mainstream media through the nomination to Joe Biden,I believe Bernie would have won in a landslide in November.
If everyone voted for Bernie, everything and everyone’s life would’ve changed… 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 RIP to everyone that got separated from family, died in the place they got sent back from, and that died from 2016-2020 from our president… 👏👏👏👏👏 great job Ms. president..
Trump doesn’t “joust with his opponents”. @1:00
He behaves like a spoiled 11 year old brat trying to be a bully, then he throws a temper-tantrum when he’s called out for his lies and bad behavior — most often when he can’t achieve what he feels is his entitled-win.
You nailed the orange moron!
That’s an insult to spoiled 11 year old brats….lol.
Old people are dieing but Trump gets to golf . Nero fiddled while Rome burned ,Trump will golf while Americans burn from fever .
@The Tweatles those are not the real Christian Christian’s they are infidels!!
@Siumafua thats what trump told you hun??
@Beautiful Soul lol ugly soul! is that the best you can do? snowflake.
@Kevin Davis Your post: “Not to be callous, but old people (80+++, that are in a Nursing Home) have a tendency to die. If not this, the flu. I happen to have a friend that is closely associated with that particular Nursing Home in Seattle and it has “a lot” of deaths. It doesn’t have a great track record. This is going to affect the elderly and the infirm.”
The flu is not even close to heart attack or cancer (along with other causes) as a leading cause of death in older people. That particular Nursing Home did have a terrible outbreak of the flu last year (and yes, many people died) that was investigated and determined to be a result of poor protocol.
The man who died had been on a cruise from San-Fran to Mexico, presumably where he was exposed to the virus. Naturally other patients now continue to test positive but it’s not like it finishes there with the “old people… in a Nursing Home”. Every worker and visitor is at risk of having been in contact with someone who has/will test positive and is now themselves a carrier. Which naturally extends to everyone in their home, their work, the people where they spend their time, etc. One child takes it to school and multiple test positive (like what is happening in Seattle) and then expose all the elderly in all the families of those who may have been in contact with them. Now is it callous that old people have a tendency to die.
… do remember that the classification of “old people” is in fact 60+, which is not very old at all.
ALSO: let’s remember we don’t even know what it means yet to have been in “contact” with someone who has tested positive. Exposed to is probably a term that should be getting used until more is known.
Yep👍
Anybody see the movie “Key Largo”? I remember the scene where everybody is hunkering down as the hurricane blows outside and Bogey says to the gangster Edward G. robinson: “Why don’t you show it your gun?”
Well said Emsley Wyat, I love that movie.
Well he did threaten to throw a nuke in the most recent largest hurricane, that was coming at the eastern United States, whether it was in jest or not, it was in very bad taste.
Nice!
Yep, Scared people armed to the hilt with the 2nd Amendment tattooed on their back aren’t going to win this one.
Stuart Hancock exactly the description of Trump. Like trying to shoot dead zombies in Night of the Living Dead.
Perhaps if he gets COVID Trump will be willing to do something about, right now his leadership borders on criminal negligence.
no borders on negligence Meymeygwls, he IS criminally negligent. If you have not figured that out yet, better keep up with the news
He already got the shot….that’s why he’s not worried..
@Charles Alden They’re being told the same in Italy?! You removed any credibility you may have had with that one statement.
Unfortunately this type of personality will never admit or admit he’s even got the virus unless it would benefit him in some way. Seriously though I doubt he would ever take a test.
@Cara Mia It’s already been stated that he and Pence won’t be getting tested because “[they] did nothing very unusual at dinner.” One must wonder what “very” covers ;-), other than poor speech. Consider though that Lindsay Graham who was just at Mar-a-Lago has chosen to self quarantine. Worse was that after arriving back in Washington and being knowingly exposed he met with the Prime Minister of Ireland! But hey, didn’t shake hands, just sat 4″ apart.
When the elderly President with underlying health conditions who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive outright refuses to get tested, it has to make one wonder if tests will ever be all that available. “Hey our President didn’t so do we even need to…”
Why are these pathological lairs and their enabler leading our country?
People didn’t or couldn’t vote…
Because ppl are scared of change.. They’re scared to see a minority or a woman be in charge for once.. So old, dumb, inexperienced white men are forever normalized shamefully..
@Cali.baddie Can you think of a greater minority than the BILLIONAIRE class? Not many of them are there? Far fewer than any other demographic wouldn’t you agree? We already have that. And it’s just that they casn’t see the forest for the trees –especially if they choose not to see it. Theirs is a lifetime living in pretense! Makebelieve…
Because America is a country like Russia, Iran, Syria, China. Not a country like Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Denmark.
@cilaris2
Because there’s no functioning mechanism to get rid of him. The one in the constitution, impeachment, required honesty, and Republicans decided to be dishonest and so it didn’t work.
I wonder when it’s gonna dawn on the GOP that they’re tied to this clown, no matter what he does, forever.
M. A. G. G. O. T. In. Chief. F. Trump.
The only one Trump cares for is himself. He is incapable of having any empathy for any americans. Republicans had an opportunity to get rid of him and did not and they gave us a Monster. The GOP has a lot to answer for.
Infor here . https://youtu.be/Vm1-DnxRiPM
Precisely. Schiff predicted this. Trump does not act in America’s best interests. He is concerned about two things right now: coronavirus statistics, and the market. He wanted to keep infected people aboard a cruise ship just to keep the number of infected “in America” low. I believe he declined the WHO tests for the same reason, and so that his Big Pharma donors could profit more from the testing. The GOP truly has blood on its hands now. I fervently hope they suffer.
Correction: Voters gave us this monster.
@Sonyag1 they gave us the devil
@Sonyag1 and those who stayed home.
Trump says it’s only a flu and coronavirus is a hoax created by democrats. Vote trump and Make America Sick Again.
David Tan
Yes “MASA!” 😉
Siumafua
I have seen and heard Trump call this virus a hoax, blame it on Obama, and lie about the test kits for it. He has no idea how to deal with something like this.
@keir farnum you should watch the news again! he didn’t say the virus is a hoax! he called the media fearmonger a hoax! He didn’t lie about test kits, the leftwing media made it up. He stopped flight from China, formed a task force i.e. put people in place who know how to deal with the virus, quarantine people, etc. That’s what a leader does, delegate roles to people who are expert in the field. People died but low compare to other countries, spreads of the virus in the U.S. is largely being contained. Well, you should learn about what actually going on instead of believing the fake news.
Siumafua Perhaps You Should Watch The News Again (And Not Just Lying A$$ Faux News Either). He Basically Tried To Downplay The Idea That Things Are Bad And Getting Worse; Calling It A Hoax (Which He Definitely Did) And Telling People To Still Show Up At Work Sick And All. Im Sure He Was Hoping It Was A Hoax So He Wouldn’t Have To Show How Unequipped And Unexperienced He Is To Handle Something As Serious And Widespread As Coronavirus.
Siumafua, using terms like fake media makes you a dumb TDS suffering cult member. Now I get it that you idiots makes up your own version of what Trump says, but the rest of us don’t. Trump saying there are 15 cases, that will soon be zero. Trying to pretend its some hoax just to make him look bad. As for I’ll be fine, that’s true if I ignore Trump and people like you and your advice. How much of your own money are you willing to gamble on that?
Trump’s Army of attorneys can’t get him out of this one. He is stuck with science and science deals in facts, facts make Trump angry
@Mojo Maximus 12 years to save the planet! that’s a start; too many to list, you find out yourself.
@Siumafua You made the claim, buddy. It is therefore incumbent upon you to prove your claim. That’s how the burden of proof works. And, what does “12 years to save the planet” mean? Are you trying to claim that climate change is fake? Is this one of your so-called “fake leftist claims that your ranting about? Because, science is based on empirical evidence, not political views. And, the scientific consensus on climate change is overwhelming. The problem with most right wingers like you is that you’re not at all familiar with how science works. So, everything that doesn’t agree with your politics must be “fake.” You folks are really childish.
I am voting for Trump because again, the democrats are putting up either an old socialist or another establishment politician. Sorry MSNBC your propaganda doesn’t sway me 🙂
@Bill Smith So, you’re not bothered by incompetence and corruption?
NOT Alternative Facts
“…the infected attendee was a never-Trumper…”
just waiting for that to come out of the mouth of
#dirtyoledon
Trump doesn’t know him
Yes
Coming soon ..watching this space
Trump is not even equal to a one trick pony as he has failed at everything since taking office. The only things he accomplished was being impeached and destroying the credibility of the presidency.
Come on now. Trump made the rich richer with that debt raising tax cut. That’s something Trump can take to his grave.
@Rosalie Thomson what??
@Rosalie Thomson
I can tell you have *LOSER tattooed on your forehead…
He got elected as POTUS. He wins.
@alvin chin And America loses
Wtf he can’t do anything and he’s the president of the free world
All you need to remember when the dust settles and hundreds of thousands have died is that he cut the pandemic response team. Using the WHO and CDC estimates, somewhere in the neighbourhood of 3 million Americans might die from this. That’s a 50% of the population becoming infected in a year and 2% mortality rate. Even a very conservative 1% is 1,650,000.
The 1 -3% mortality rate being highly affected by conditions external to the virus. If your local hospitals are packed, supportive care quality drops and invariably increases the mortality rate. Something tells me the US isolation ward capacity is already strained with Influenza patients
Trump cannot handle things that are impervious to mean tweets and pathological lying.
Heard the same thing from your conTROLLer the lame stream media. So conTROLLed you repeated them word for word so that pretty much states that you are a fool. LMFAO
@cfbexpert nothing as bad as O’Biden Bama, who needs serious mental attention, 😂
You are delusional, the only person with a mental disorder is none other than O’Biden Bama 😂
@cfbexpert … no one needs anyone to tell them he is a fool, unless they are fools themselves.
A compulsive liar is a unstable person, he lies all the time how can you trust him with you and your family life
Colin James the only clown here is you.
@Colin James “Fake media”? This is really getting old.
Well, he was voted in. Welcome to America.
@Chris Robin its true but as they constantly spread lies about this great President Trump.
Colin James you must be the dumbest person on earth. Nope, your 2nd to 45 as the dumbest. Coronavirus fake? 😂 45 should give you a cabinet position as the ambassador of useless information. I’d vote for you.
“His natural skill set. He’s at his strongest when he can joust with…” This is absurd upscaling. Bullying with crass & belittling insults isn’t a skill set & it isn’t jousting.
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
RaymondKim Suttle – Are you saying that behaving like one of the Mean Girls won’t magically defeat the worst threat to human health ever? Hmmm. Maybe America should have elected someone who was intelligent and competent.
@marilyn newbold But to quote Bill Maher “what if he says he’s not leaving the vote was rigged” what then?
RaymondKym Suttle, I agree..
The media has been overly kind to this nincompoop.